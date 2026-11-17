The violent dispersal and mass arrests of protesters opposing United States President Donald Trump’s visit, Pax Silica and US imperialist domination expose an increasingly authoritarian tendency under the Bongbong Marcos Jr administration. The son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr, Bongbong is resorting to methods disturbingly reminiscent of his father’s rule: police repression, intimidation, arbitrary arrests and repressive laws to silence political dissent.

Mounting warning signs

In April this year, 19 people were killed in military operations in Toboso, Negros Occidental. Families, witnesses and human rights organisations disputed the military’s claim that those killed were armed rebels, identifying students, community organisers and other civilians among the dead. The killings demand an independent investigation and full accountability.

The continuing red-tagging of activists, harassment of labour and peasant organisers, enforced disappearances and violent dispersal of demonstrations reveal a broader pattern of repression that the Marcos Jr administration has failed to end. Now, as the government rolls out the red carpet for Trump and other foreign leaders attending the ASEAN Summit, it is deploying police barricades, violence and mass arrests against youth, students, workers, urban poor and indigenous peoples exercising their democratic rights.

Hundreds of protesters have been detained, including workers, students and other activists. Reports of injuries, police assaults, harassment of journalists and delayed access to legal counsel raise serious concerns about violations of fundamental rights. What kind of democracy welcomes foreign leaders with pomp and ceremony while greeting its own citizens with police truncheons, barricades, and detention cells?

BP 880: A martial law edict

Authorities are invoking the Public Assembly Act of 1985 — also known as Batas Pambansa Blg. 880 (BP 880) — a law enacted under the Marcos Sr dictatorship. But BP 880 is not a license for indiscriminate arrests and police brutality. This restrictive law cannot bypass the constitutional right to protests and assembly.

Section 13(a) of BP 880 explicitly provides that mere participation in an otherwise peaceful assembly without a required permit is not, by itself, a punishable offence. The absence of a permit does not automatically justify arresting protesters, beating them or denying them their constitutional rights. Nor does crossing a designated protest boundary automatically strip an assembly of its peaceful character.

Amnesty International Philippines has condemned the police actions and demanded the immediate release of protesters detained solely for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The right to protest is not a privilege granted by the police. It is a constitutional right that the police are duty-bound to respect and protect.

Our demands

Immediately release all protesters detained solely for exercising their right to peaceful assembly! Drop unsupported charges and guarantee immediate access to lawyers, families and medical assistance. Hold accountable police officers and commanders responsible for unlawful arrests, excessive force and attacks on protesters and journalists! Conduct an independent investigation of police operations. End red-tagging, militarisation, enforced disappearances and repression of workers, peasants, students and people’s organisations! Investigate the Toboso killings and other alleged abuses. Prosecute those found responsible. Repeal BP 880 and replace its restrictive permit system with legislation that fully protects freedom of peaceful assembly! Public demonstrations must not be subject to arbitrary political restrictions. Defend democratic rights and civil liberties against authoritarian practices! The Marcos Jr administration must be held accountable for the conduct of its police and military forces.

The Marcos Sr dictatorship taught the Filipino people a bitter lesson: authoritarian rule does not begin only with a formal declaration of martial law. It can also advance by normalising police violence, criminalising dissent and systematically restricting democratic freedoms.

We must not allow that history to repeat itself.

Stop police brutality and mass arrests!

Release all arrested protesters!

Defend democratic rights!

Never again to dictatorship!