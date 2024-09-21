Solidarity with Ukraine: A feminist perspective

More than two years have passed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. During this time, the Russian army has killed over 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers, and hundreds of thousands have been injured and killed. The Russian forces have systematically committed crimes against the civilian population, including torture, rape, physical and psychological violence, and bombing civilians and infrastructure. Despite these atrocities, the resistance of the Ukrainian people has been heroic, with Ukrainian women taking an active role in the defense of their country.

We asked Ukrainian feminists to speak on why the struggle against Russia's imperialist invasion is not only about Ukraine, and why it is also about the future of humanity and should matter to the whole world. This video concludes with messages of solidarity from a US Black feminist and an Iranian feminist.