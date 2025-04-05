Trump, fascism and the authoritarian turn

First published at Spectre.

When leading Democrats debate whether Trump is a fascist, they’re asking if he’ll change the voting system so that they can’t win an election again. When Marxists debate the same question, we do not isolate what will happen to the politicians from what will happen to society as a whole. Exploring the question of fascism means asking whether Trump will follow through with his threats and actually dismiss tens of thousands of civil service employees, abolish overtime pay law, outlaw public sector unions, and eliminate the federal minimum wage. What we’re debating is whether he will apply the open violence of the state to deport people in numbers never seen before. We’re asking whether he will start the wars he would need with Canada, Panama or Denmark, in order to fulfil his fantasies of territorial expansion. If we liken him to a fascist we aren’t necessarily saying he will succeed in carrying out all of these tasks. We’re asking whether he will do enough of them, unleashing such a wave of violence against his political and racial enemies, so that in four years’ time the United States, (and therefore the world) will be a crueler place than it is now.

I am not making comparisons with the past — that of historic fascism — because I am mesmerized by it or because I want anyone else to be. Rather, we should understand fascism as one of a series of broader techniques to deepen counterrevolutionary power that repeatedly suggest themselves to any authoritarian trying to deepen their rule under conditions of capitalism. We can use the history of authoritarian success against itself. We can draw on it to explore which supposed obstacles to authoritarianism are likely to fail and which will prove more robust in opposition to a regime that is still deepening its power over us. As I will argue, so far Trump has been governing with a degree of authoritarianism that is equivalent to fascism, certainly early Italian fascism. However, for the label to remain accurate, a regime must continuously radicalize, innovating in response to events, crossing thresholds including the use of mass violence against enemies in society and the state, and culminating in war and genocide. It is not yet obvious that there is such a degree of popular anger and enthusiasm for the regime to keep on radicalizing in that distinctive fascist way. In history, there are examples of regimes that begin with a burst of fury before stabilizing into ordinary capitalist authoritarianism (Spain, Portugal, most military dictatorships). By considering this evidence, I will show that, rather than concentrating on applying the (at times, misleading) label of fascist to Trump, the important thing is to learn the lessons from historical antifascist movements to formulate a robust counterpolitics to the Trumpian agenda.

Opportunities for the right: The unity between leader and movement

When the interwar antifascists explained their enemy, they settled on one factor that explained fascism’s destructive power. In contrast to all previous right-wing conservative or authoritarian politics, fascism was the first attempt to use the masses against democracy. Clara Zetkin, who in the 1900s was one of the leaders of the socialist women’s movement, and in the 1920s a spokeswoman for the Communist International, put it like this: “The fascist leaders are not a small and exclusive caste; they extend deeply into wider elements of the population … in terms of the social composition of its troops, fascism encompasses forces that can be extremely uncomfortable and even dangerous for bourgeois society.”

Trotsky warned from exile in 1931 that German fascism had become a real mass movement, that it organized the unemployed and significant numbers of workers alongside small owners. “The big bourgeoisie,” he wrote, “likes fascism as little as any man with aching molars likes to have his teeth pulled.”

Both Hitler and Mussolini built a fascist party, then used it as a counterweight to the pressures on them to conform with mainstream politics. Each leader began as a minority, trying to recruit within a larger mass movement of counterrevolutionaries. In Italy, Mussolini’s first supporters, the fasci di Combattimento, were a mix of veterans and those too young to have served in the 1914–18 war. They were choosing between Mussolini and his rivals (the poet Marinetti, the adventurer D’Annunzio). They chose fascism, ultimately, because that party pioneered the use of violence against the left. Communists were beaten, kidnapped, menaced, or killed. Between March and May 1921, fascists destroyed 119 Chambers of Labour, 17 newspapers and printing workers, 59 People’s Houses, 83 Peasants’ Leagues, 131 Socialist Clubs, and 151 Cultural Clubs. The violence began outside of the state. Then, as it continued, police officers participated and both judges and conservative politicians expressed their support for it. The violence ended a whole period of successful workers’ struggles.

Fascism in Germany also began within the milieu of the Freikorps (the private armies that flourished in Germany in the aftermath of military defeat). There, too, the starting point was violence against the left: between January 1919 and June 1922, there were 376 political murders in Germany; 354 of them were carried out by supporters of the Freikorps or other far-right groups. The victims were Socialists or Communists.

Both of the interwar fascist parties were militia parties. They used their private armies in a distinctive way — treating il doppiopetto e il manganello (the double-breasted suit and the bludgeon) as equal priorities. The parties were serious about standing in elections and taking power through them. They were no less committed to their own version of armed struggle. Once the streets were under fascist control, they would be able to take on the state and reshape it until the state delivered, at every moment and in every task, the fascist’s ideal of homes for their people, schools for their people, and jail (or worse) for their enemies.

Both Hitler and Mussolini employed their militia sparingly, most actively in the periods before they were in government, or before they had broken the previous Liberal Italian and German states. The militias were used to terrify liberal and center-right judges and politicians and prevent them from making any sort of protest. They were the loaded gun on the table — you couldn’t limit or restrict fascism, you could only defeat it in a bloody civil war.

The way in which Trump comes closest to the politics of the 1920s is through similar dynamics of building, emboldening, and adapting to a street movement. He has an independent base of supporters and even a militia that supports him. No one else on the US or European right has anything like Trump’s relationship to a violent street movement. The relationship differs in only superficial ways from the interwar years: Most people are recruited online rather than in person; They do not pay subscription fees to him. Rather, they buy the ties and earrings, wallets, wines, and mugs which Trump advertises.

In common with the street movements of the 1930s, today’s street-fighting far right has already employed forms of violence against the left and gender or sexual minorities. Some of Trump’s supporters intimidated election officials in 2020. Others participated in a state-sponsored manhunt that ended in a killing (Michael Reinoehl) or cheered on a murderer (Kyle Rittenhouse). Corporate-owned social media encourages hundreds of thousands of people, rewarding them with greater attention as they move up a scale of assertive acts: first taking sides against “libs,” then harassing people on the other side of politics, building up to doxxing. In order to cross the threshold of becoming participants in acts of violence, it is no longer necessary for a fascist party to mobilize its affiliated militia. Rather, individuals and groups who have congregated on 4Chan or even X can answer that call.

Trump entered his first term benefiting from the support of a movement he had not created — the tens of thousands who had participated in Gamergate and the millions who had given up Fox News in favor of Breitbart. Between joining Twitter in 2009 and 2017, Trump posted more than thirty thousand times on Twitter, acquiring thirty-six million followers. Trump seemed to be using his platform with inexplicable generosity. He used it to promote anyone on the right — living in the United States or abroad — including neo-Nazis, conspiracy theorists, and advocates of armed insurrection. On the surface, this tactic was irrational: Trump was dissipating his message to court extremists with audiences in the hundreds. It’s not what any other TV star would have done. That behavior was not intended to increase his platform, but it won him a base of supporters — intense Trump loyalists willing to risk anything, including jail time, for his sake.

The first test of Trump’s relationship to his movement came with the Unite the Right mobilization in Charlottesville. A crowd of three hundred people in a uniform of khaki pants and white polo shorts chanted, “Jews will not replace us.” They attacked antifascist counterprotesters, spraying them with mace. One fascist, James Fields Jr., drove his car at antifascists, killing trade union organizer Heather Heyer. Trump told journalists that there were “very fine people on both sides” and blamed the fighting on antifascists. Under pressure from the press and Republicans, Trump for the first time turned against his supporters, dismissing his chief strategist Steve Bannon. For the next two years, antifascists could be optimistic. It seemed that left-wing protests had broken the link between Trump and his street-level base.