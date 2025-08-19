India: A milestone in democratic resistance

[Editor’s note: Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation activist N Sai Balaji will be speaking at Ecosocialism 2025, September 5-7, Naarm/Melbourne, Australia. For more information on the conference visit ecosocialism.org.au.]

First published at Liberation.

Over three years since the national farmers' movement forced the Modi government’s rollback of the three farm laws, Karnataka's farmers have now won a major battle of their own. The Congress-led State Government, under pressure from sustained protest, has cancelled the plans to acquire 1,777 acres of fertile agricultural land in Devanahalli. Commonly dubbed as Bengaluru’s nutritional and food lifeline, Devanhalli’s fertile lands have supplied fruits, vegetables and other essentials to the city for decades. The farmers were firm and unyielding in their demand: they resolutely expressed that they have no intention to part with their land, and that they wish to continue their farming in the region which has sustained lives and livelihoods for generations.

This glorious victory belongs to the Devanahalli farmers and their 1198 days of determined struggle; those who have stood in solidarity this struggle, especially over the past month, can take pride in their supportive role.

Among the lessons from this struggle, the principal one is reaffirmation that once a people are committed to better their lives, no force under the sun can stop them. This is the longest ever farmers protest in Karnataka, and farmers from all communities stood united under the banner of ‘Bhoosvadhina Virodhi Horata Samithi’ (Anti-Land Acquisition Struggle Committee), with Karahalli Srinivas, a leader with the Dalit Sangarsha Samithi, at the forefront. The Devanahalli farmers refused to engage in any legal battle and instead trusted their unity and struggle. Their indefinite dharna over 1198 days was spirited, even when they faced disappointment and isolation; even when support and solidarity was ebbing. They faced relentless repression and criminalisation of their democratic struggle with the police targeting protesting farmers have scores of criminal cases. They have braved many a police brutality as well – on 15th August 2022, the police used brutal force against the protesting farmers in Devanahalli, assaulted and arrested them, injuring protesting farmers, including a 32-year-old Pramod who suffered a serious eye injury.

With the issuance of the final notification in June, the struggle took a big turn with the Samyukta Horata call for “Devanahalli Chalo” on June 25th, which was met with brutal police excess and detention of leaders and activists of farmer, working class and Dalit organisations. This only resulted in an intense phase of struggle culminating in two meetings with the Chief Minister. In the first meeting on July 4th the Chief Minister sought for 10 days' time to assess the options for overcoming supposed legal hurdles to the cancellation of this land acquisition. This perception of helplessness in the face of the law was debunked immediately by the All India Lawyers Association for Justice (AILAJ), which released their detailed statement, clarifying that there were no legal impediments to the State Government withdrawing from the Devanahalli land acquisition, and any helplessness portrayed by the Karnataka State Government in this regard was unfounded in law.

Between these meetings, hectic efforts were made to derail the struggle and break the unity of the farmers. A counter group of farmers were mobilised to meet the Chief Minister and declared their readiness for acquisition if compensation was higher. A package was offered by the State government – drop about 495 acres from acquisition and give increased case compensation or developed sites for the remaining land acquired. The protesting farmers braved this storm as well. They intensified the struggle in each of the 13 villages against land acquisition and conducted a village-wise enumeration revealing that an overwhelming majority of farmers were unwilling to acquiesce with the land acquisition and exposed the falsity of any claims to the contrary. The Government’s offer of higher compensation in lieu of their lands, and offer to reduce 495 acres of land from what they initially sought to acquire was resoundingly rejected by the farmers.

The consequence of this grit and determination is the welcome decision of the State Government to drop the land acquisition in its entirety. Ofcourse the State Government has, while doing so, has also stated that it will consider taking the lands of farmers willingly parting with their lands. This is a face saver at best and red herring at worst. The State cannot pretend to be a real estate agent going around and picking up available property. It is bound to the rule of law, and the sole manner in which it can secure lands for industrial or any purposes, is to notify the said lands, which under the present circumstances is not possible. Ofcourse, if the State Government were to choose this path, it does so at its own peril and risks the wrath of not only the farmers, but also of all organisations standing in solidarity with the farmers and any democratic-minded person in the State.

Immediately after this announcement by the State Government, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya strongly criticized the Karnataka government's decision to withdraw from this land acquisition declaring that this would set back the state's potential to attract industry and create employment. Incidentally and unsurprisingly, coming from a legacy of mercy petitioners, he deleted this post on X (formerly Twitter) within a few hours. Given BJP’s history of anti-farmer policies and the fact that it is their government that initiated the acquisition process in Devanahalli, these statements of Tejasvi Surya are hardly unexpected. BJP are committed to serve their corporate masters at every turn.

The BJP has maintained a loud silence throughout the period that the Devanahalli farmers intensified their struggle against the Karnataka Congress government. Since Modi's victory in 2014, fascist forces have relentlessly pursued anti-farmer policies and its agenda to prioritize big corporate interests in agriculture, as against the interests of India’s peasants. Despite being forced to withdraw the 3 farm laws, the Modi government is seeking to reintroduce its pro-corporate agricultural policies under the guise of the new draft National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing. Even their promise of doubling the income of farmers has proven to be a wholesale jumla. The people of India have resisted these attacks without fear. The sustained nation-wide struggle of farmers and Adivasis stopped the Modi government's attempt to amend the 2013 Land Acquisition Act. The epic agitation by farmers on the borders of Delhi compelled the Modi government to withdraw the 3 farm laws. Recently, farmer organizations across the country have united in large-scale protests demanding freedom from debt and better minimum support prices for agricultural produce.

In Karnataka, the previous BJP Government under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai passed a slew of amendments including to the Land Reforms Act and the APMC Act, throwing open the agricultural sector to corporate companies. In its 2023 election manifesto, the Congress party had made several assurances to farmers including repealing the anti-farmer amendments to various laws brought by the BJP, withdrawing politically motivated cases against farmers, implementing MSP, declaring interest-free loans, etc. In fact, ahead of these elections, then Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah had categorically assured the Devanahalli farmers that the land acquisition initiated by the BJP government would be dropped if the Congress came to power. There has been a noticeable lack of urgency in the Congress Government’s efforts to realise these promises. Even the Devanahalli farmers had to continue their indefinite struggle to compel the Congress State Government to drop this land acquisition.

The success of the Devanahalli struggle must become driving force for more united and determined struggles of the toiling masses against the neo-liberal policies of the Congress State Government and to ensure it keeps up to the various promises it made in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly Elections. BJP’s role throughout the Devanahalli struggle has exposed their undemocratic core and subservience to corporate interests, and must serve to reason enough to reject the BJP.

The success of the Devanahalli struggle in building a fighting unity between farmer, Ambedkarite and Left traditions could provide a strong foundation for strengthening grassroot struggles, fostering unity and building a consensus among the toiling masses of the need for a Left-Democratic alternative, as part of the larger anti-fascist struggle.

‘We must fiercely defend our agricultural land’

Interview with Ramesh Chemachanahalli, core committee member, Bhoo Swadina Virodhi Horata Samiti (Anti-Land Acquisition Struggle Committee) about the historic Devanahalli struggle

The Karnataka government has withdrawn the Devanahalli land acquisition notification after 1198 days of struggle by the farmers. What is your message to the people of Karnataka?

We are delighted about the victory. It is not just our victory but of the people of entire Karnataka. It’s reassuring to know that when people stand up for their rights, other concerned organisations and people will surely join in solidarity. It’s a relief and joy to know that the farmers here have saved their livelihood.

Our message is that, if there is agriculturally productive land, it has to be fiercely defended. There is no alternative to agriculture. Industries and agriculture have to go hand in hand not one overlapping the other. Hence agriculturally productive land has to be kept out of the purview of acquisitions. Society isn’t stagnant water and organic development keeps happening which is well and good but changes which are brought in by bulldozing the lives of people against the people’s will has to be opposed and land acquisitions shouldn’t happen like real estate business and if such things are made by the Government, concerned farmers have to come together and resist such moves by the Government. Build movements which is inclusive of everyone, only then these struggles can achieve victory.

Can you tell us more about the Devanahalli struggle?

The preliminary notification for land acquisition was issued in August 2021, but we got to know only around September through social media. It is only in first week of January 2022 that we received notices from the Government. Once we got the notices, we panicked at the very thought of losing our land. This was not the case of just few farmers; majority of the affected farmers in all 13 villages felt this way, but at that time not everybody was in touch with each other. In my village Murthy, Mukund and I were speaking amongst ourselves regarding what to do. We knew that we did not want to give up our ancestral lands, but we did not know what to do to save them. Initially we tried different efforts, we discussed our issue with Clifton D’ Rozario [CPI(ML) State Secretary] contemplating approaching the Courts, but he advised us to concentrate on building a movement against this land acquisition rather than approaching courts, since that is where we stood the best chance of victory.

In the beginning we concentrated on approaching the authorities by writing to them about our serious objections to the land acquisition including writing to the Deputy Commissioner (Collector) of our district. We also got in touch with Lawyer Siddharth who had fought to protect the land rights of Dalits in our area, and he helped in co-ordinating and getting us in touch with people across the 13 villages. We came in touch with Karalli Srinivas who have been guiding us throughout the protest. We then organised a meeting of representatives from all 13 villages, where we firmly resolved to fight to save our lands.

We began our protest by burning the notices issued by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board. This was at the end of January 2022 and it was a gathering of about 100 - 150 farmers. That is how our movement began. The representatives of the District Administration and the KIADB came and assured us that they would communicate to the higher ups about our demands to drop the acquisition. We gave them a warning that if nothing would happen within 3 months, we would start an indefinite protest against the Government. In February that year, we held a massive tractor rally from Channarayapatna to the office of the Deputy Commissioner (Collector), during which we faced severe police repression. Despite that our rally was a massive success and hundreds of farmers participated. We then got in touch with state leaders such as Mavalli Shankar and Badgalpura Nagendra who came to the rally. We met Chukki Nanjundaswamy, Bayyareddy, Mavalli Shankar and other state leaders of Samyukta Horata.

It was a long struggle, spanning more than 39 months. What were the challenges amid the protracted struggle and how you all were able to navigate them?

One thing what was deep rooted in the minds of the farmers was that it was not going to be easy to change the Government’s decision. However, relentless propaganda and meetings among the affected villages began to create the belief that we stood a fighting chance and this gave us immense confidence. The gathering at out indefinite protest site and various programmes began increasing rapidly as farmers started developing more and more confidence. It was not easy to sustain this long. There were ups and downs where people felt difficulties since it was a long struggle. There were very few people who wanted to give land and for genuine reasons of poverty and there were real estate agents and other vested political interests working since day one to convince people to give up their lands.

Like the urban poor, there are a lot of farmers who are in crisis. There are many people willing to buy the lands off these farmers. Land is a means of production and security. It cannot ever be bought again by these farmers. People who sell land will have to do agriculture only, only this time as landless labourers. Real estate brokers had started a trend of preying on poor farmers during demonetization itself. We are sure that these real estate brokers surely had an idea then itself that there would be acquisition in these areas, so they would give a loan of say 5 lakhs to some poor farmer and get a General Power of Attorney from him to take control over this land. So when the acquisition happens from the Government these brokers would approach the farmers for double the money or make sure they go to court to honour the agreement and this is how they arm twist the farmers. This is a very fraudulent agreement. This trend has been happening in previous acquisitions and is continuing in other acquisitions too. Still we were able to overcome these challenges in our area in this battle to save our lands.

Also, there was police repression against the movement. Elderly women have been manhandled, Farmers have been hit by lathis and have suffered wounds but none of these acts the Government/police accept. Criminal cases have been filed against scores of us. During a preventive detention against us, my friend Pramod suffered a serious eye injury at the hands of police. He has not fully recovered even after 2-3 surgeries.

Many organisations and individuals came in support of the struggle through Samyukta Horata (Coalition of farmer, Dalit and Trade Union organisations in Karnataka), especially since that June 25 “Devanahalli Chalo” protest. This gave us a big boost. Scores of national-level organisations came in our support. All sorts of farmers, leftist and Dalit organisations came in our support. Along with them were many individuals and artists who contributed in the way they could for the movement. Everybody played their role with utmost dedication and that is why we could see the movement succeeding.

Tejasvi Surya, the BJP MP, criticised Siddaramaiah for dropping the land acquisition. What do you have to say about this?

The BJP’s viewpoint on development is different from ours. For them development means some large corporates companies and capitalists coming and setting up industries. This is their concept of development. This is skewed and is contrary to the development of the people. Recently they waivered off Rs. 34,000 crore tax to Reliance company, whereas the loan of entire farmers of Karnataka is estimated around 60,000 cr. On one side industries like Reliance get their loans and taxes waived off by the Government, on the other side the same Government does not provide any such loan waiver, not even subsidies for seed, irrigation and agricultural equipment to increase production. They do not have the idea or vision of improving people’s living standards. They only see its income generation by having crony ties with industries and does not care about the people.

If you increase the living conditions of the farmers they can pay the tax indirectly by consuming products and contribute to the GDP. If they want farmers to compete with industries in paying direct taxes, let the Government first ensure that regular income is generated by agricultural labourers and small land-holding farmers then we can talk about farmers paying income tax.

Interview with Sharath, an activist of Devanhalli struggle and Bengaluru District Committee Member of CPIML

Devanahalli movement went on for 39 months and you were also involved in the struggle. Can you share your experience?

It was on Day 75 of the 1198-day Devanahalli farmers' movement when I learnt about the acquisition and the farmers’ protest from Comrade Clifton. So, few of us went to Devanahalli to offer our solidarity. On that day, there was a call for 'Devanahalli Bandh'. Shops were closed and the common people of Devanahalli town closed their shutters in full solidarity with the farmers’ protest. There was a procession rally taken out by farmers inside the town. It was a successful bandh and there was a tussle with the police also on the day. Farmers were quite militant and enthusiastic, because they were directly impacted by this acquisition and had to defend their lands.

I got to know that entire villages surrounding Devanahalli were previously acquired to build the Bangalore International Airport, and all those displaced persons were eventually left in penury. Today no one knows where most of them are or what they do. The first thing that hit me in the village was that it was acres and acres of fertile lands which was slated for acquisition. It was a beautiful sight, and one can only wonder how the government could take away fertile lands for developmental projects.

I was in touch with the farmers who were part of the core committee, i.e., Ramesh and Pramod. We would discuss legal and strategic aspects. Police notices were regularly issued when they were protesting in Devanahalli.

On August 15, 2023 the farmers were holding a protest march and wanted to hoist the national flag in a field nearby. The message that they wanted to send was that farmers had not got freedom against these land acquisitions. However, there was brutal crackdown by the police on the day. One of the farmers was injured in the eye and lost vision. Elderly and women farmers were brutally beaten. Police were walking in the village in mufti and picking up anyone who was in a gathering of four or five people. They were picking up people randomly in black Innova cars. In fact, I had stayed back in the protest site that day and at 4.00 a.m., the cops raided the protest site and picked up the farmer leaders and me. There was a scuffle and in that I was injured too.

Any significant point in the protest that stands out?

I remember the farmers burning the notices of acquisition in front of Bangalore Rural In-charge Minister and MLA from Devanahalli KH Muniyappa's home. The government authorities had stuck notices in two villages saying final notification for the acquisition has come, and that the farmers have to give up their lands in a stipulated time. The farmers burnt these notices in protest.

The other thing is, time and again elderly women farmers - Narayanamma, Munivenkatamma, Venkatamma - withstood police brutality and challenged the government authorities to protect their land and not allowing it to be forcibly acquired. These women fought to get their land allotted to them. They are Dalits who got land allotted for their dignity and now were protecting it. Narayanamma and Munivenkatamma challenged the Tahsildar and Police once, saying that they are trespassing on their lands and that they will not let it be acquired and will defend themselves and their lands at all costs. This was very inspiring.