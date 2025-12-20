(Video) What justice on a burning planet? The left and the climate emergency

First published at Haymarket Books.

It is clear, at this late hour of the climate crisis, that nothing short of revolution in some form can salvage the possibility of global justice. It is equally clear that a mere climate or climate-justice movement cannot do this alone. What is required is not simply a more powerful “climate left” but a far more powerful left — a resurgent, revolutionary left — for which the total defeat of fascism and of fossil capital are understood as inseparable. Everything the left has fought for is now at stake.

