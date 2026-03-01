Asia-Pacific left statements: Stop the war on Iran

Statements by Socialist Alliance (Australia), Socialist Party of Malaysia, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation and Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM, The Philippines) condemning the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Socialist Alliance (Australia): Stop the war on Iran

March 1

Socialist Alliance condemns the attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States and calls on the Australian Labor government to immediately reverse its support for this dangerous new drive to war.

They are illegal and break international human rights rules and obligations to respect the sovereign rights of nation states.

We support the Iranian people’s struggles for democratic reforms against the regime. But the US and Israel’s bombing will not assist that struggle in any way; if anything it will do the opposite — as we saw in Iraq.

The US and Iran were in talks over Iran’s nuclear program. Clearly, the US was not serious about this dialogue.

After 2.5 years of genocide, Israel and the US have the blood of more than 100,000 Palestinians on their hands; this war will add more.

We also condemn the Labor government for walking lock step with the US and Israel. PM Albanese cites Iran’s alleged attacks on Australia is reason to support the US and Israel’s attacks but no credible evidence has been revealed to the public. We are supposed to believe Labor’s captains calls after it refuses to cut ties with genocidal Israel.

We reject the dangerous AUKUS military alliance which is dictating Australia’s foreign policy and relations with other countries.

Australia must change course and demand the US and Israel pull back from this latest imperial attack.

Labor must insist on dialogue and respect for international law. The people of Iran deserve no less.

Socialist Alliance campaigns for an independent foreign policy based on international solidarity, peace and justice.

We urge everyone to join the protests opposing the US-Israel attacks, which endanger the whole world.

Socialist Party of Malaysia: Stop the US-Israel war on Iran

February 28

The Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) strongly condemns the latest US-Israeli military attacks on Iran.

The genocidal Zionist regime of Israel and the imperialist US have launched another wave of military attacks on Iran today (28 February 2026). Before this, Israel, with the full backing from the US, conducted a 12-day military aggression on Iran in June 2025.

The latest military attacks take place following the repeated threat of US intervention in the Iranian political crisis, the unsubstantiated claim that Iran is “working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America”, and the latest round of inconclusive US-Iran nuclear talks.

The US-Israel military aggression on Iran is clearly against the UN Charter and international laws. It serves nothing to free the Iranian people from any form of repressive regime, instead further terrorising the people of Iran, bringing more destruction and miseries to the Iranian society, and further destabilising the Middle East region as well as jeopardising efforts to rebuild global peace by inviting more deadly conflicts.

Once again, the imperialist US and the genocidal Zionist regime of Israel have proven they are the real threat to world peace and global justice.

We call upon governments around the world, including Malaysia, to stand united in taking the following decisive actions:

pressure the US and Israel to immediately stop their barbaric war on Iran;

severe diplomatic and economic ties with both the US and Israel;

Impose a total arms embargo on Israel and a total international boycott of the US arms industries.

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation: Condemn the US–Israel military aggression against Iran

February 28

Once again Israel and the US have launched a criminal missile attack on Iran. The attack comes piercing the façade of US talks of diplomacy. The world also understands that this imperialist aggression has nothing to do with the Iranian people's own struggle against the Iranian government for justice and liberty.

India must insist on an immediate cessation of the attack on Iran.

That the attack started shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel tells us how ill-advised and detrimental to Indian interests that visit was. We call upon all peace-loving people of India and the world to stand with Iran and the Iranian people against this US-Israel military aggression.

Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM, The Philippines): We call on the peoples of the world to unite and mobilise against US-Israeli aggression and war!

March 1

The Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) strongly condemns the coordinated U.S.–Israel military attack on Iran as a brutal act of imperialist war and aggression.

On 28 February 2026, the United States and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran, described by Israeli officials as “Operation Lion’s Roar” and by U.S. leadership as “major combat operations.” Explosions were reported in Tehran and across multiple Iranian cities.

One of the targets was a girls elementary school in the southern city of Minab, where at least 100 children were killed. Reports from Iranian relief organizations indicate hundreds of civilian deaths and injuries across at least 24 provinces during the first day of the strikes, with widespread fear as citizens sought safety.

This military assault is not an isolated incident. Israel, with the full backing from the US, conducted a 12-day military aggression on Iran in June 2025. For decades, the United States has pursued a policy of economic warfare, crippling sanctions, covert intelligence operations by Mossad and the CIA, and direct military attacks on Iran.

U.S. sanctions have devastated Iran’s economy, contributing to inflation, shortages, unemployment, and deepening hardship among ordinary Iranians.

Such policies are part of a long history of interventionism, dating back to the overthrow of the popular and democratically elected government of Mohammad Mossadegh in 1953 and continuing through the years.

Successive U.S. administrations have repeatedly and falsely claimed alleged threats against the U.S. to justify military action — from Vietnam to Iraq — only for those justifications to be discredited later. We now witness a similar false claim of the threat of Iran’s nuclear program as a pretext for war.

This assault is also an attack on the peoples of the Middle East and the Global South. From Cuba and Venezuela to Iraq and Iran, we must unconditionally oppose all efforts at U.S.-led regime change and domination. The ongoing genocide in Gaza and the broader pattern of violence perpetuated by imperialist alliances with Israel cannot be separated from the attacks on Iran. They signify an intensification of imperialist aggression against the Global South.

PLM calls for:

An immediate cessation of all US-Israel military operations and attacks on Iran. A united response from the Global South in defence of peace, national sovereignty, and against imperialist aggression. The Philippine government to publicly condemn this attack and reject any participation, support, or facilitation, including the use of Philippine territory or military bases in support of U.S. operations. Solidarity with the Iranian people in their struggle for their rights and self-determination without imperialist manipulation and intervention.

U.S. imperialism is the major threat to peace and national sovereignty worldwide. We therefore call on the people of the United States to be accountable, to mobilise and act to stop their government’s wars and aggression — in Iran, genocide in Gaza, intervention across the Middle East, in Latin America and throughout Asia and the Global South.