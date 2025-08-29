Ukraine must receive all it needs to win a just peace! European Network for Solidarity with Ukraine statement and petition

European Network for Solidarity with Ukraine, August 26, 2025.

After US president Trump’s “summits” with Putin (August 15) and European leaders (August 18) Ukraine confronts the immediate prospect of an unjust “peace” settlement that rewards the Russian aggressor. If forced on their besieged country, this Trump-Putin “deal” will betray the Ukrainian people’s heroic struggle against Russia’s murderous invasion.

Top-level haggling among the US, Russia and European powers over a possible settlement continues, and may well founder because of stubborn Ukrainian resistance to Trump’s appeasement of Putin.

However, any version of the current “peace” blueprint will grossly violate Ukraine’s democratic and national rights. It will legitimise:

The flurry of diplomatic activity in mid-August did not deter Putin, who is determined to gain as much as possible on the battlefield and in negotiations. Lethal drone and missile attacks have increased on Ukraine’s cities and infrastructure, even as Russian foreign minister Lavrov insists that Russia must have a role in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security (and is supported in this by J. D. Vance).

A “settlement” on these terms will not only be a disaster for Ukraine, but a blow against democratic rights and freedoms everywhere, as much as colonising Israel’s genocidal invasion of Gaza.

The European Network for Solidarity with Ukraine (ENSU) therefore calls on supporters of democratic rights to mobilise to help prevent a “peace” deal that can only leave the door open to further Russian aggression. The Ukrainian people must experience a new wave of solidarity like the one that surged after Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion, a wave strong enough to make governments–and politicians facing elections–think long and hard before abandoning Ukraine.

Policy towards Ukraine to date: Supporting it just enough to survive

Ukraine’s present dangerous situation is largely the work of Vladimir Putin’s “partner” (his term), Donald Trump. But the hesitations and vacillations of the Biden administration and major European governments and institutions that have most boasted about “standing with Ukraine” also contributed.

Trump has directly sabotaged Ukrainian resistance. US military aid, which was always a useful tool for blackmailing Kyiv, is now far from guaranteed: even when agreed to, Europe will foot the bill. Trump’s Alaskan red‑carpet for war criminal Putin simply accommodated to his aggression: the threat of sanctions was promptly forgotten, “land swaps” (involving hundreds of thousands of human beings) were accepted as part of “a comprehensive peace”, the demand for a ceasefire before negotiations disappeared, the prospect of a return to normal in US-Russia business relations was floated, and any prospect of justice for victims of war crimes just evaporated.

On the European side, the last three years have been marked by the reluctance of the major powers, especially Germany and France, to offend Russia “too much”: Ukraine could have been given longer range missiles, more aircraft and €300 billion in frozen Russian assets. Russia’s “shadow fleet” of rusting oil tankers could have been pursued with much greater vigour.

The overall level of support received by Ukraine after three years has been enough to prevent its defeat but well short of that needed to win the war. The Zelensky government has been left expressing gratitude for what has been given, but also imploring its donors to actually deliver what has been promised and provide what is still lacking.

Time for serious commitment from Europe

Europe’s vacillations must now end in all those areas where its leading powers have so far feared to act. They must first pay attention to Putin when he says what he really thinks: “I’ve said it before, Russians and Ukrainians are one people. In this sense, all of Ukraine is ours. There’s an old rule that wherever a Russian soldier sets foot, that’s ours.” (St Petersburg International Economic Forum, June 20)

They must also stop believing that Trump can be lured over to Ukraine’s side with gross flattery and offers of financial gain. No-one, not even Trump himself, can say what his posture on Ukraine will be tomorrow.

The European Union and the United Kingdom must follow the lead of the Nordic and Baltic countries, whose leaders stated on August 16: “We will continue to arm Ukraine and enhance Europe's defences to deter further Russian aggression. As long as Russia continues its killing we will continue to strengthen sanctions and wider economic measures to put pressure on Russia’s war economy. We stand firm in our unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.”

Taken seriously — and so Putin understands that Ukrainian resistance really is being boosted — these words can only mean:

Solidarity with Ukraine — now more than ever

ENSU holds that the alternative to appeasement of aggression lies in supporting Ukraine’s right to self-determination and self-defence, done in the name of a democratic and united Ukraine free of occupiers.

The defence of Ukraine is also a struggle against authoritarian aggression everywhere. The fate of the peoples of Europe and of the whole world, from Palestine to Ukraine, is at stake. Any position taken by the labour movement and the left that would help Putin (like dropping the call for all Russian forces to leave Ukraine or echoing his demand for a change of regime in Kyiv in the midst of war) would be a stab in the back not only of the Ukrainian people, but of the social and national struggles of all peoples.

Former UK Labour shadow treasurer John McDonnell has explained what is at stake: “This is a critical time in Ukraine’s future. There can be no sell‑out after all the sacrifices made to maintain freedom. It’s time for maximum solidarity.”

No to an imperial peace leading to future wars! Real peace through the defeat of Putin and Trump! Peace through solidarity with Ukraine and among the peoples of Europe and the world!

Ukraine must receive all it needs to win!

Global call: Ukraine must receive all it needs to win a just peace!

Initiated by the European Network for Solidarity with Ukraine.

To: The European Commission, the governments of European Union Member States and the United Kingdom

After US president Trump’s “summits” with Putin (August 15) and European leaders (August 18) Ukraine confronts the appalling prospect of an unjust “peace” settlement that rewards the Russian aggressor.

If forced on Ukraine, it will legitimise:

The violent Russian occupation of a fifth of Ukrainian territory and the swap to Russia of territory and people presently under Ukrainian administration

The destruction of Ukraine’s towns, schools, hospitals, infrastructure, environment and heritage

The murder of tens of thousands of Ukrainian citizens and the kidnapping of thousands of Ukrainian children, and

The genocidal Russification of the occupied territories, and a host of other war crimes.

It will also place the burden of ending the war not on aggressor Russia but on Ukraine, its victim–even as the Putin regime steps up its bombardments of Ukraine’s cities and infrastructure.

We, the undersigned, therefore called on the European Union, the governments of its member states and of the United Kingdom to give full, unconditional support to Ukraine by immediately:

Implementing full and rapid arming of Ukraine, in part sourced from a ban on arming aggressor states like Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Helping Ukraine develop its own defence industry and find reliable non-US suppliers of equipment it still cannot manufacture.

Cancelling (and not just suspending repayment of) the Ukrainian state’s foreign debts

Transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

Tightening sanctions on Putin’s regime and its supporting oligarchs, especially in banking and real estate.

Shortening the European Union’s timetable for eliminating its dependence on Russian fossil fuels exports and imposing severe sanctions on firms that participate in this trade.

Strengthening the European and global efforts for the safe return of all the kidnapped Ukrainian children, for the liberation and safe return of all Ukrainian civilian prisoners and the exchange of Prisoners of War

Rigorously prosecuting Russian war crimes.

Supporting Russian anti-war movements and anti-war activists imprisoned in the Russian Federation and the occupied territories.

Lead signatories

Tanya Vyhovsky, Senator for the Vermont Progressive Party, Vermont State Senate (US)

Christopher Ford, Secretary, Ukraine Solidarity Campaign (England and Wales)

Julie Ward, former Member of the European Parliament, Labour Party (UK)

Graham Campbell, Glasgow City Councilor for the Scottish National Party (Scotland)

Simon Pirani, Honorary Professor, University of Durham (UK)

Bernard Dreano, Chairperson of the Centre of International Solidarity Studies and Initiatives (France)

Carmen Claudin, Senior Researcher, Barcelona Institute of International Affairs (Spanish State)

Szymon Martys, Interim Coordinator, European Network for Solidarity with Ukraine (Poland)

Alfons Bech, Trade Union Coordinator, European Network for Solidarity with Ukraine (Spanish State)

Howie Hawkins, Ukraine Solidarity Network (US)

Sacha Ismail, Trade Union Liaison Officer, Ukraine Solidarity Campaign (England and Wales)

Maryann Abbs, Ukraine solidarity and climate justice activist (Canada)

Serhiy Kasianov, Board Member , Harvard Aerospace and Defense Alumni Organisation, Professional Government Association of Ukraine

Dr James Doughney, Emeritus Professor, Victoria University, Melbourne (Australia)

Thomas Weyts, Coordinator, Belgian Committee of the European Network for Solidarity with Ukraine

David Acosta Guillerm, District councillor, Gràcia, Barcelona, for Barcelona en Comú (Spanish State)

Oksana Kozlova, Lecturer, School of Translation and Interpreting, Brussels Free University, European Network for Solidarity with Ukraine (Belgium)

John Andersson, Coordinator, Ukraine-Solidarity (Sweden)

Serhiy Onyshchenko, father, Ukrainian, Engineering Fellow at Exalate (Belgium)

Carme Sansa Albert, Catalan actor (Spanish State)

Frank Fourneau, Support Fund for Ukraine and Heart4Ukraine (Belgium)

Daniel Tanuro, ecosocialist writer and member of the Fourth International (Belgium)

Gauche anticapitaliste / SAP-Antikapitalisten (Belgium)

Petition can be signed here.