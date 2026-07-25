Ian Angus on capitalism, ecosocialism and metabolic rifts

[Editor’s note: Ian Angus will be speaking at Ecosocialism 2026, September 11-13, Magan-djin/Brisbane, Australia. For more information on the conference visit ecosocialism.org.au.]

First published at Green Left.

Climate and Capitalism editor Ian Angus joined the Green Left Show to discuss his latest book Metabolic Rifts: Capitalism’s Assault on the Earth System. The discussion covered: Metabolic Rifts (0:50); Why is capitalism to blame? (3:05); Why ecosocialism? (6:05); The importance of science (7:05); Is it too late? (9:55); Capitalism and pandemics (11:59); and Ecosocialism 2026 (15:40).