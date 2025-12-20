Joint statement: Stop the US military aggression in the Caribbean! Hands off Venezuela!

We, the undersigned organisations, are deeply concerned over the recent military escalation in the Caribbean and the aggression against Venezuela by the imperialist US.

We strongly condemn the US military deployment in the Caribbean and its military build-up and operations in the Caribbean Sea, blowing up boats and resulting in extrajudicial killings. The military build-up in the Caribbean under the pretext of combating drug trafficking and “narcoterrorists” since August 2025, is the latest attempt of the imperialist US to conduct a regime change operation in Venezuela. The intention of the imperialist US is clear, which is to remove the current Venezuelan government led by Nicolás Maduro, to reverse the gains of the Bolivarian Revolution, and to restore the pro-US oligarchical rule in the country, in order to serve the geopolitical interest of the imperialist US. Seizing Venezuela’s oil deposits, one of the largest in the world, is a critical consideration, demonstrated by the recent US seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker.

The Venezuelan people already suffer dire economic conditions due to the sweeping sanctions imposed by the US in 2019.

The people of Venezuela have every right to defend their sovereignty and to determine their own path of development, without any intervention from foreign imperialist powers.

Hence, we call for:

Stop US attacks on Venezuela!

Stop the US military operations in the Caribbean.

Stop all US interference and interventions in Latin American domestic politics.

Shut down all US military bases overseas.

We stand in solidarity with the people of Venezuela in defending their sovereignty, free from imperialist intervention.

Initiated by:

Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM), Malaysia Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM), Philippines

Endorsed by:

Organisasi Kaum Muda Sosialis, Indonesia Partai Pembebasan Rakyat, Indonesia Perempuan Mahardhika, Indonesia Perserikatan Sosialis, Indonesia Pusat Perjuangan Mahasiswa untuk Pembebasan Nasional (PEMBEBASAN), Indonesia Safety Indonesia, Indonesia Aliran, Malaysia Gabungan Marhaen, Malaysia GEGAR (Gerakan Gabungan Anti-Imperialis), Malaysia Islamic Renaissance Front, Malaysia Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM), Malaysia MANDIRI, Malaysia Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM), Malaysia Pemuda Sosialis, Malaysia Saya Anak Bangsa Malaysia (SABM), Malaysia Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino, Philippines Philippines Venezuela Solidarity Network (Phil-Ven-Sol), Philippines SANLAKAS, Philippines WomanHealth Philippines, Philippines People's Democracy Movement of Thailand (PDMT), Thailand Socialist Worker Thailand, Thailand Southern Peasant Federation of Thailand (SPFT), Thailand Socialist Alliance, Australia Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, India Haqooq Khalq Party, Pakistan International Strategy Center, Republic of Korea Dindeng, Southeast Asia

Add your organisation's name to the statement by filling out this form.