First published at Ang Masa Para sa Sosyalismo.

Recent political developments in the United States offer important questions for socialist and progressive movements in the Philippines. From the need to rebuild international socialist solidarity to the setbacks experienced by the far right and the growing visibility of democratic socialism, these developments provide experiences worth examining in relation to our own political struggles.

Three interconnected perspectives help illuminate these challenges.

Rebuilding socialist solidarity across borders — Reihana Mohideen

Reihana Mohideen emphasizes the need to rebuild international solidarity within the socialist movement. At a time when capitalism and imperialism operate beyond national borders, the struggle for socialism cannot remain confined to the national arena.

Solidarity must go beyond declarations of support. It must be translated into common political positions, coordinated campaigns, and collective action among socialist parties, organizations, trade unions, and working-class movements.

One concrete initiative worth considering is an international socialist campaign against Pax Silica. Such a campaign could connect struggles against corporate control of technology, militarization, exploitation of natural resources, and US strategic domination of the global economy.

For Mohideen, internationalism must become a practical expression of a common struggle across national borders.

What the far right got wrong and what the progressives got right — Walden Bello

In his analysis, Walden Bello argues that intimidation and repression alone are insufficient for the far right to maintain popular support. It also needs a positive political and economic program that addresses the material needs of its constituency.

He examines how the absence of concrete solutions to inflation, economic insecurity, and other everyday problems contributed to the difficulties faced by Donald Trump’s administration.

On the progressive side, Bello highlights two important developments: the collective resistance of Minnesota residents against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, and Zohran Mamdani’s New York mayoral campaign, which emphasized solidarity, mass volunteer participation, and the issue of affordability.

Bello also identifies major challenges confronting the progressive movement: developing concrete economic alternatives, strengthening political leadership, and preparing for resistance from powerful capitalist interests that may oppose these reforms.

The growth of democratic socialism in the United States — Cerena Ermitanio (Democratic Socialists of America, DSA)

Figures presented by the Democratic Socialists of America illustrate the electoral performance of its endorsed candidates and other candidates in the 2026 elections.

According to its report, 30 nationally endorsed candidates and 137 candidates overall had been declared winners at the time of publication. Nearly 75 percent of nationally endorsed candidates and referendums had also won.

Among the central demands of its political program are affordability, universal healthcare, abolishing ICE, and ending military aid to Israel.

However, the DSA’s analysis also emphasizes that electoral victories do not mark the end of the struggle. Expanding socialist organization, strengthening trade unions and mass movements, and building collective working-class action remain essential to achieving systemic change.

What do these developments mean for the socialist movement in the Philippines?

Although these three perspectives come from different political experiences, they raise interconnected questions about the future of the socialist movement: How can international solidarity be strengthened? How can a concrete political and economic program address the needs of ordinary people? And how can working-class organization and mass participation be expanded?

For the Philippines, these experiences deserve serious study without simply reproducing strategies developed in other countries. We must understand our own political, economic, and social conditions in order to build a socialist movement with a clear political program and a broad mass base.