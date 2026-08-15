Malaysia: Reflections on the Rahang election

[Editor’s note: Kirisna Veni Singham, of the Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM), will be speaking at Ecosocialism 2026, September 11-13, Magan-djin/Brisbane, Australia. For more information on the conference visit ecosocialism.org.au.]

First published at Think Left.

As expected by many, Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM, Socialist Party of Malaysia) lost its deposit in the Rahang state election, securing just 3% of the total votes cast. Yet, an article that appeared in The Sun a week before the polls noted that PSM remains relevant despite its electoral defeats. A party inspired by ideology does not fade away simply because of electoral losses; our motivation is derived from other, deeper factors.

PSM candidate Cikgu Tina received 400 votes, or 3.0% of the total ballots cast in Rahang. This is a slight improvement from the 1.4% we garnered in Skudai, Johor, during the previous election. While this shows some progress, there is clearly much more work to be done.

PSM contested in Rahang, an urban seat with approximately 21,000 voters and 9 polling districts. Within the first week, our moderate but dedicated machinery managed to cover the entire constituency. In the second week, we focused intensively on house-to-house campaigning — a strategy that likely secured our 400 votes. The only consolation was that we beat BERSATU and doubled our percentage from Johor.

Observations from the ground

While PSM was doing the hard work of door-to-door engagement, the bigger parties were hosting large jamuan (feasts) and distributing cash handouts. One resident told me she was paid RM 80 just to attend an event where Anwar Ibrahim apologised to the Indian community. She even indicated that the person who promised her the sum was probably paid RM 120 to RM 200, of which she received RM 80.

According to her, the event was packed and massive but many in the crowd were outsiders. There was plenty of food and money being spent. Yet, she also told me that even though she took the money, she was not voting for Harapan. She questioned why the apology came only months after the incident.

It was a strategic misstep on Anwar’s part if he thought a last-minute apology could sway Indian voters. I don’t know who advised him, but it was too little, too late. Making an apology during the election campaign only seemed to add salt to the wound. If he had not apologised at all, it might have been better. I do not entirely blame Anwar — he may have been pressured by Indian leaders to do it.

Recently, Anwar said he would personally oversee Indian affairs. Does this mean that there are no Indian leaders capable of doing the job? Or that those in position are not up to the task? Most of the Indian leaders surrounding Anwar appear to be “yes men” more inclined to praise their leader than to tell him the truth. It is also obvious that critical Indian voices are being sidelined by those who are close to Anwar.

Another woman told me she had hired a taxi to go to Labu, where she was promised RM 300, only to be disappointed when the promise fell through. I asked why she needed the money, and she said it would at least help her pay part of her rent.

A man at the temple told me that both PH and BN were giving cash handouts. He said PH gave the most, followed by BN, and then the “Abah” party — though he could not recall its name. When I asked him if he was telling the truth, he replied that he does not lie from the temple.

Spoilt votes and youth education

Another observation was the high number of spoilt votes, especially among younger voters. Perhaps there is insufficient education on how to vote. Schools should consider teaching secondary school students the proper voting process, or even organising mock elections to familiarise them with the democratic process. I have observed this consistently in Johor as well, many votes are classified as “undi ragu” (doubtful votes).

The racial divide

Overall, the majority of voters on both sides of the political divide cast their ballots along racial lines. “Malay unity” is used as a rallying cry to bring together the Malays. It is also the rallying cry to unite the non-Malays to “beat the Malays.” Whichever way you look at it, all major parties play the same game, accusing each other of racial politics while engaging in it themselves.

This trend will continue unless we adopt a better electoral system. such as a proportional representation system where smaller parties like PSM, MUDA, and others can have a place in the House of Representatives. Under the current first-past-the-post system, it is nearly impossible for any third force or third party to win an election, or even to get back its deposit.

Why we contest?

For a small party like PSM and for parties like Parti Orang Asli merely contesting in an election is already a significant achievement. Unless the electoral system is changed to a proportional representation system, there is no way a third party or independent candidate can win back its deposit.

Knowing this and still contesting is what Rafizi Ramli would call “kamikaze” politics. Yet for PSM, elections serve a different purpose. They are an avenue to test party machinery and organisational capacity, activate our volunteer base, train members in electoral work, and put forward an alternative agenda to the public.

As Engels noted centuries ago, participation in elections from a left party serves as:

• “One of the sharpest weapons” to fight state institutions and expose other parties to the masses

• An effective method of reaching the masses with the ideas of the party

• A useful platform to express the party’s ideas and attack its opponents

• A gauge of the party’s strength and support among the masses

• A means of legitimising the party before the public, and putting the party in a stronger position to resist any attempts to outlaw it

The party’s election campaigns remain powerful weapons in the struggle for the right to exist and the right to be heard.

Moving forward

Having said that, it is not too late for the Progressive Bloc to explore becoming a larger coalition and contesting in more seats — so that it can be seen as a real alternative to the existing mainstream political parties. Our politics should transcend issues of race and religion, and instead focus on substance and programme-based approaches to meet the needs of the people. It will be difficult but not impossible.

PSM and the Progressive Bloc must build on this experience and move forward.

S. Arutchelvan is Deputy Chairperson of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM)