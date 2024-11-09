Mozambique on the brink: Post-election crisis and youth-led uprising for change

First published at Amandla!.

Mozambique is at a critical juncture, with post-election discontent revealing deep-rooted flaws in its political system. What began as a challenge to the ruling party, Frelimo, following the recent 2024 election has now erupted into a national crisis. The ruling party, once revered for its role in Mozambique’s liberation, is increasingly seen by many as a far-right organisation operating for private interests and international capital. Decades of alleged electoral manipulation, systemic corruption, and control over all arms of government have eroded public trust and legitimacy.

Frelimo: from liberation heroes to corporate collaborators

The Frelimo party, in power since Mozambique’s independence, is at the centre of the country’s democratic crisis. Initially lauded for its liberation role, Frelimo has shifted from being a revolutionary force to being a party accused of running a quasi-authoritarian system. A growing body of evidence suggests that Frelimo has employed the National Elections Committee (CNE) to block opposition participation in elections, leveraging its control to secure consistent electoral victories. The CNE’s current makeup—filled with Frelimo sympathisers—lacks the independence essential to democratic legitimacy. For many, the CNE’s handling of recent election results has only confirmed that it operates as an extension of the ruling party.

This monopolisation extends beyond political machinery. Frelimo’s entrenchment in extractive industries, including gas, coal, rubies, and rare earth minerals, has transformed Mozambique into a hub of international extraction. Corporations have gained access to the country’s wealth with Frelimo’s support, while local communities suffer land grabs and environmental degradation. As wealth flows out of Mozambique, a cabal of elites and foreign investors continues to profit at the expense of the nation’s economic autonomy. Meanwhile, vast income inequality widens, and poverty persists, creating a precarious socio-political landscape where the people’s grievances intensify.

Electoral fraud and erosion of democratic institutions

The 2024 election served as a flashpoint for discontent. Despite the opposition’s compelling evidence, the CNE declared Frelimo’s candidate, Daniel Chapo, victorious with a staggering majority (70%). This announcement sparked national outrage, as the populace saw it as yet another demonstration of Frelimo’s stranglehold on the electoral process. Opposition leaders, particularly Venâncio Mondlane from PODEMOS, presented evidence of his victory to the Constitutional Council, a move emblematic of the growing frustration with Frelimo’s monopolisation of political space.

Adding to the controversy, the CNE was unable to produce original voting records for scrutiny, citing theft as the reason. The Constitutional Council later challenged the CNE to explain a discrepancy between voter turnout and vote tallies, with the latter suspiciously exceeding the former. Such incidents have fueled public perception that Mozambique’s electoral system is at best ineffective and at worst complicit in state capture by a ruling elite.

The youth’s discontent and the role of foreign influence

The widespread rejection of the election results has brought Mozambique’s youth to the forefront of the resistance. Many young people, who make up a substantial portion of the voting base, have no historical allegiance to Frelimo as a liberation party. For them, Frelimo represents decades of unfulfilled promises, increasing unemployment, and barriers to socio-economic advancement. Led by Venâncio Mondlane, the youth are actively protesting, taking to the streets in defiance of what they see as a stolen future.

The government has responded with heavy-handed measures. Police crackdowns on demonstrations have led to casualties, and key figures close to Mondlane, including his lawyer and a senior political aide, have been assassinated. Frelimo officials, claiming foreign influence in the protests, have attempted to frame the unrest as part of an international conspiracy to destabilise the country and seize its resources. However, such accusations ring hollow, particularly given that Frelimo itself has historically engaged with foreign corporations to exploit Mozambique’s resources.

The silence from Mozambique’s President, Filipe Nyusi, has only added to the tension. Reports suggest that Nyusi recently travelled to Rwanda, a country whose leader, Paul Kagame, has provided security assistance to Mozambique in the Cabo Delgado conflict zone. Given Kagame’s close alliance with Nyusi, some analysts suspect the trip may have been a tactical retreat amid concerns of a potential coup. This speculation underscores the fragility of Mozambique’s institutions and the heightened role of foreign actors in maintaining the status quo.

The need for systemic change

The challenges facing Mozambique cannot be addressed with superficial reforms; the country’s political infrastructure requires a fundamental overhaul. The lack of transparency in electoral processes, the CNE’s compromised independence, and the partisan nature of Mozambique’s judiciary are critical issues that demand immediate action. Moreover, the control exerted by the ruling party over the police and military perpetuates a system in which power is maintained through force rather than consent.

The crossroads of democracy and authoritarianism

Mozambique stands at a crossroads. The Constitutional Council now faces the difficult decision of annulling the election, declaring Mondlane as the winner, or affirming Chapo’s presidency. Each path carries risks, but failure to address the public’s grievances will likely deepen Mozambique’s instability. The youth-led resistance signals a rejection of a political system that has failed to evolve alongside its people’s aspirations. Whether Mozambique chooses to confront its democratic shortcomings or further entrench its authoritarian structures will determine not only its future but also its place within a global community that increasingly values transparency and accountability.

In Mozambique, the call for reform is no longer just a demand—it is an imperative. A genuine democratic renewal could empower Mozambique to harness its rich resources for the collective good, moving beyond the legacy of liberation towards a future of equitable and accountable governance.

Boaventura Monjane is a Mozambican journalist and scholar. Research Fellow at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies, University of the Western Cape. Solidarity Programme Officer for West Africa and Haiti at Grassroots International.