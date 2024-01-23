Socialism or barbarism? Why Rosa Luxemburg matters today

With Paul Le Blanc & Helen Scott, co-editors of the acclaimed Rosa Luxemburg: Socialism or Barbarism collection of writings.

Rosa Luxemburg was one of the most brilliant minds ever drawn to the socialist movement — an outstanding theorist & a political activist. This forum will look at the relevance of her ideas for transforming a world in crisis today and how her work was broad in scope tackling capitalism and socialism; globalisation and imperialism; war and peace; social struggles, unions & parties; class, gender, race; the interconnection of humanity with the environment & more.

Part of the Socialist Ideas Series, presented by Arise, a Festival of Left Ideas & Labour Outlook.