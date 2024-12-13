South Korea: People’s power on verge of victory as President Yoon set to be impeached

President Yoon Suk-yeol broke his silence on December 12, delivering a speech to the nation in which he claimed his declaration of martial law on December 3 was simply a warning to the opposition and not intended as a revolt. Unsurprisingly, his ridiculous excuses backfired, with the leader of his People Power Party (PPP), Han Dong-hoon, criticising the speech as a confession of treason.

Yoon is completely isolated and his support base is rapidly collapsing. A new poll shows only 11% of respondents supporting Yoon, while 85% disapprove of his presidency. Despite this tremendous opposition, Yoon is refusing to resign and the pro-Yoon PPP faction of reactionary hardliners is clinging onto its anti-impeachment position.

Yoon, however, will almost certainly be impeached on December 14, when parliament sits again to vote on the matter. The PPP hardliners are committing political suicide by sticking with Yoon, and will surely be judged by the people as co-coup conspirators.

Further PPP turmoil

The PPP was forced to replace former parliamentary leader Choo Kyung-ho on December 12, following his resignation. Choo had been behind efforts to prevent Yoon’s impeachment at any cost. The pro-Han faction was unable to win the contest, with Kweon Seong-dong elected as the new parliamentary leader. Nevertheless, more PPP MPs are coming out in support of impeachment.

With seven PPP MPs having now publicly stated their support, parliament is just one vote away from obtaining the required two-thirds majority for impeachment (200 out of 300 votes). It is expected that when the opposition Democratic Party moves another impeachment motion in parliament on December 14, at least 10 PPP MPs will break ranks and join the opposition, given the anger and pressure they have been facing from constituents.

Yoon’s destiny is sealed

It is also expected that another million-strong mobilisation will coincide with the vote in parliament. December 14 will surely be Yoon’s final day in office.

Earlier this week, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyeon was detained and several army commanders suspended. Two police officials are set to be imprisoned for their role in Yoon’s self-coup. Yoon will likely follow the same path once impeached.

Yoon has clearly shown himself to be an enemy of South Korea’s democracy. But in spite of the surprise, shock and anxiety that his self-coup provoked, it appears that another candlelight revolution will triumph to save democracy — a further demonstration that genuine people’s power exists in the streets, not parliament.