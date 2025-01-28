Statements: On the tenth anniversary of the liberation of Kobani

Below LINKS International Journal of Socialist Renewal is republishing statements by the Syrian Democratic Forces, Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria and People's Defense Units marking the ten year anniversary of the liberation of Kobani

SDF: We will defend Kobani and all our regions in the spirit of the resistance’s victory in 2015

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) General Command, January 26

Today, January 26th, marks the tenth anniversary of the victory of the Kobani resistance against the terrorist organization ISIS. On this occasion, we commemorate all our martyrs from the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ), as well as all volunteers from across Kurdistan regions and the globe who joined Kobani the Citadel of Resistance. They displayed extraordinary heroism and self-sacrifice in their struggle against the terrorist organization ISIS.

No doubt that the resistance in Kobani exemplified the unwavering free will and determination to achieve victory against the world’s most powerful terrorist power. Despite facing a brutal siege by this terrorist organization, and despite the immense challenges and resource limitations, the people of Kobani emerged victorious. This victory reaffirmed the profound truth that unwavering determination is the most potent weapon in the face of any obstacle. It demonstrated to the world that the will to resist is the cornerstone of victory, and through this unwavering will, the people of Kobani achieved their historic victory.

The victory in Kobani marked a crucial turning point in the defeat of the terrorist organization ISIS. It signified the beginning of the end of ISIS’s territorial expansion, culminating in their eventual defeat across the entirety of Syrian geography. Had the resistance in Kobani not succeeded, ISIS would have continued to pose a grave and imminent threat to the entire world. It is undeniable that the victory in Kobani was not merely a local triumph but a global victory, as it paved the way for the world to eradicate one of the most dangerous terrorist organizations in human history.

The unwavering will and resolute resistance of the YPG and YPJ fighters in Kobani served as an inspiration for our forces, instilling in them the determination and resolve to liberate the remainder of Syria from ISIS terrorism. Their valiant resistance and ultimate victory formed the bedrock upon which our forces launched successive campaigns to liberate Syrian territories under ISIS control, including their so-called capital, Raqqa, ultimately leading to their final defeat in Al-Baghouz.

The resistance of Kobani and its resounding victory ten years ago paved the way for the establishment of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and served as a strategic turning point in forging alliances with numerous regional and international forces and entities, most notably the international coalition forces. These forces played a crucial role alongside our own in defeating the terrorist organization, particularly in securing the victory in Kobani, and this effort is highly respected and appreciated by us and by all our people.

Today, on the tenth anniversary of this momentous victory, as we commemorate this cherished triumph alongside the free world, Kobani the Citadel of Resistance faces relentless and brutal attacks by the Turkish occupation and its mercenaries. These attacks are repeated copy of those perpetrated by the terrorist organization ISIS, differing only in name, but the ultimate objective remains the same: to extinguish the flame of freedom in Kobani and silence the voice of its resistance, which once fascinated the world.

On this occasion, we urge all free peoples, states, and human rights and humanitarian organizations to deter the Turkish occupation and its mercenaries and to actively prevent any further aggression against the city of Kobani, which valiantly defeated the terrorist organization ISIS.

Should the Turkish occupation launch any aggression against Kobani, we unequivocally declare that we will engage in a more resolute and determined resistance than that demonstrated against the terrorist organization ISIS in 2014 and 2015. The Syrian Democratic Forces are unwavering in their commitment to protecting Kobani and its people from all forms of attack, regardless of the source. We are prepared to make significant sacrifices to safeguard this vital city.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our fighters and our people on this momentous anniversary. Today, we stand more resolute than ever in our determination to protect and defend our territories. We will not hesitate to escalate our resistance against all forms of aggression, regardless of the cost.

AANES: Free will is what creates victory

Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, January 26

Today marks ten years since the victory of the Kobani resistance, which led to the end of the most extremist projects in Syria, the region, and even the world. The resistance that emerged as a result of the cohesion of the components of our people demonstrated the truth of the popular will and its strength in combating projects of genocide and liquidation, as the victory in Kobani was a victory for humanity and Syria and the whole world were secured from danger and consequences of extremism.

The resistance of our people in Kobani, as well as the engagement with this resistance by all Kurdistanis and internationalists, has become and proven that free will is what creates victory. We remember this resistance and its martyred heroes, as well as the wounded, and we affirm that the legacy of this resistance is what is victorious today in combating all types of war waged by Turkey, its mercenaries and all those who want to undermine the will of this people.

While we, in the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, stress the necessity of preserving the gains achieved after the Kobani resistance until now, we call for the need to show responsibility by all Syrian national forces and the international community regarding the direct threat to these gains today. In NE Syria in general and at the Tishreen Dam in particular, the continuation of attacks brings with it a real “disaster” in terms of the return of ISIS, as well as its repercussions on the humanitarian aspects and other risks of creating chaos and war without an end.

On this occasion, we assure our free people and public opinion that the Kobani resistance will remain a solid foundation for consolidating and developing the resistance at all levels, as the spirit of this resistance is what grows and continues and achieves victories in the Tishreen Dam, and we will move with this spirit towards achieving the aspirations of our people for democracy and peace, and we will liberate our occupied territories and will expel the occupation, and we will thwart all hegemonic projects, also we will proceed with our patriotic Syrian brothers in building one strong unified Syria, a democratic Syria.

YPG: Kobani demonstrated collective struggle can defeat even the most brutal enemy

People's Defense Units (YPG) General Command, January 26

Today, we solemnly commemorate the 10th anniversary of the liberation of Kobani, a defining moment in the global fight against ISIS. In 2015, after enduring months of relentless and heroic resistance, the forces of the YPG and YPJ, together with our allies and the people of Rojava, achieved a historic victory by expelling ISIS from Kobani. At a time when ISIS cast a dark shadow over the region and the world, spreading terror and launching attacks on multiple countries, the victory in Kobani marked a turning point. It was a defense not only of Rojava but also of Kurdistan, the Middle East, and the world against one of the greatest threats of our time.

Kobani’s liberation was more than a military triumph; it became a profound symbol of resistance, unity, and the enduring spirit of the Kurdish people and the diverse communities of Northeast Syria. The city stood as a front line in the battle between humanity’s aspirations for freedom and dignity and the forces of tyranny and terror. During the siege, ISIS exploited the Turkish border to smuggle fighters and arms, with evidence pointing to Turkey’s complicity in enabling their aggression. Despite these challenges, Kobani became the graveyard of ISIS’s invincibility, demonstrating that solidarity, determination, and the collective struggle of our people could defeat even the most brutal of enemies.

As we celebrate this historic day, we cannot ignore the ongoing threats that echo the challenges of the Kobani siege. The Turkish state’s current attacks on Tishreen and Qaraqozakh continue to destabilize our region, creating conditions that enable the resurgence of ISIS. By targeting civilian areas, infrastructure, and the security of our communities, these aggressions aim to undo the hard-fought gains achieved through the sacrifices of tens of thousands of martyrs. Such actions not only undermine regional stability but also threaten the very principles of justice and humanity that the resistance of Kobani represents. We call upon the international community, all organizations, and nations who once stood with us against ISIS to take a clear and resolute stance against these provocations.

On this anniversary, we honor and remember the martyrs of Kobani, whose sacrifices illuminated the path to victory and inspired a broader struggle for freedom and justice. Their legacy compels us to continue this journey with unwavering resolve, protecting the ideals for which they gave their lives.