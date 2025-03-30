A tale of two ports: Africa, Asia and the subimperial scramble

At the more granular level, we can also understand finance to be a complex and necessary form of value logistics. Much as container ports provide the physical infrastructure necessary for planetary production chains to take shape, financial hubs like Wall Street or the City of London provide the monetary infrastructure necessary to coordinate these complex industrial networks while also serving to enforce market discipline throughout the chain: “Finance — both within and outside the non-financial firm — disciplines the extraction of surplus value, fosters competitiveness, and facilitates the international circulation and valorization of capital. The ability of [multinational corporations] to freely move investment around the world in the blink of an eye has been a crucial condition for them to structure and restructure flexible, dynamic, and globalized networks of production.” Value is shed into local firms throughout the process but, on average, each lead firm in the sequence is able to appropriate disproportionate shares of the total value relative to those prior to it in the chain — as is evident in the sheer difference between the sum of all money paid to subcontractors like Foxconn for the materials and labor that goes into the individual smartphone and the price it is sold for by Apple. This disproportionality then takes on its purest form in the financial sphere, where the entire production process is reduced down to return on investment.

This process propagates competitive pressure all the way down: from the halls of finance to the factory floor, and then further into the many mines and monocultures beneath. It also induces struggles within the chain over how much value each firm can appropriate from the total flow and how it performs this appropriation. As political economist Ashok Kumar argues, firms further up the chain appropriate value largely through their high “degree of monopsony power.” Monopsony describes a condition in which a small number of buyers (often just one or two) control the largest shares of any given market, giving those buyers disproportionate power over the terms of trade. However, the sort of monopsony Kumar is describing is not a “perfect” or textbook monopsony over the entire market but instead a selective monopsony within specific subsets of particular product lines. It is therefore a really existing monopsony within a competitive market that serves to enhance, rather than mute, market competition as a whole. Throughout economic history, monopsony and monopoly always exist in a complex symbiosis with competition. They do not supplant or crowd out market efficiencies with onerous rents but instead intensify competitive exploitation by opening and channeling value through new avenues of appropriation, thereby accelerating the cycle of accumulation.

Within the value chain itself, monopsonic forms of appropriation are visible in the vast institutional apparatus enforcing lead firms’ patent ownership, ensuring the protection of their home market from upstart competitors (for example, Huawei), and giving them privileged control over the very machinery of money via their close links to Wall Street and Washington. Often, this appears as unfair collusion, or as the “capture” of state power by finance. But, as Simon Clarke argues, the idea that the state is a “neutral administrative apparatus” that must then be captured and bent to the will of capitalists is itself a “fetishised form…just as the rule of capital in production appears in the fetishised form of a technical coordinating apparatus.” Ultimately, the state is an emanation of class power. It does not need to be “captured” by any individual group of capitalists because, at root, its function is always to reproduce and maintain class rule. In Clarke’s terms, its “historical necessity” emerges “from the development of the class struggle” across the entire social system and both “the state” in general and each individual state therefore form in response to a concrete need “for a collective instrument of class domination.” Regardless of which banker has been handed the reigns to the Treasury, these “public” institutions are ultimately designed to enforce “private” market discipline throughout the entire global productive complex, shaping the basic geographic contours of imperial power in general rather than serving the narrow interests of any single firm.

Within production, firms find themselves pitted against lateral competitors in other locations, upstart firms seeking entry into higher-end product lines, and lead firms applying downward pressure from above, each of which is linked to its own state institutions. Since each group of firms is inset into equivalent hierarchies in the international division of labor, the ensuing geographies of value thereby take on the so-called geopolitical appearance accepted at face value by conventional accounts. The actual structure of the supply chains that underlie power in the modern world is conflictual, defined by a simultaneously cooperative and competitive codependence across value chains. Those lower down in the hierarchy are continually incentivized to roll out new technologies, instigate further corporate consolidation, and expand their own operations and sourcing agreements to secure cheaper inputs. In so doing, they can grow in size and scope, and thereby appropriate more of the total value flowing through the entire chain. This initially appears as a form of cooperation, propagating productivity gains across subordinate suppliers and thereby cutting costs for both the lead firm and the contract manufacturer. Eventually, however, this then places the supplier in tension with the lead firm. Large contract manufacturer monopolies like Taiwanese firm Foxconn come to control so much of the upstream market in assembly that they can charge more for more comprehensive services at larger scales. This then gives them an increased power within the supply chain that will eventually whittle away at the power of the lead firm and, by enabling new rounds of technical upgrading, may even threaten the latter with an ascendant competitor—much as Samsung evolved from early OEM contracts in the 1970s to secure its own brand name lines across the telecommunications market, which now compete head-on with firms like Apple.

The great diffraction

The process has already induced major shifts in the overall distribution of power over production, colloquially visible in the rise of China as a global manufacturer and in the earlier series of economic booms across East Asia and the Gulf. According to Kumar, large megasupplier firms such as Foxconn are therefore ultimately “beneficiaries of the Global South’s ‘rising power’. Their growth reflects a global transformation of the economy…First, nearly half of global manufacturing is now sourced from the Global South. Second, the Global South’s internal markets accounted for 32 per cent of global consumption in 2010 and are estimated to increase that share to nearly half by 2025. Third, South-South has replaced South-North as the dominant current in global trade.” But Kumar is engaging in mild sleight of hand here, since these trends are not at all evenly distributed. For example, in 2020, the same year for which he attributes half of all global manufacturing to the Global South, the East Asia & Pacific region alone contributed nearly 46 percent of world manufacturing output. And, even if we remove all high-income Asian countries from the measure, the remainder still contributed nearly 33 percent of the world total — the bulk of which is accounted for by China alone. Though stringent tariffs and domestic deindustrialization have led to a slight dip in its share, China still contributed some 28 percent of global manufacturing value-added as of 2023. By comparison, all the countries of Sub-Saharan Africa combined (including South Africa) contributed a mere 1.4 percent in that same year.

Figure 1: Share of Total Manufacturing Output, 1991–2023, China, EAP (minus China), SSA, and LatAm

In other words, the very unevenness inherent in the general process of industrialization and in the specific form of manufacturing consolidation described by Kumar also calls into question the continued integrity of the classifiers that he uses to explain this process such as Global South or Third World. In the postwar period, these designators described countries that occupied relatively similar positions in world trade vis-à-vis the wealthy nations of the Global North. These countries also shared a number of structural similarities with one another, including large rural populations that continued to live off local subsistence production, low shares of industrial employment, and a lack of adequate physical or administrative infrastructure. For example, in the year 1962, newly independent Burundi bore at least a loose structural resemblance to countries as distant and distinct as Bolivia, Saudi Arabia, or China. Moreover, in the immediate postwar decades, there was little to indicate that low-income countries in Asia were set to outpace those elsewhere — aside from the rehabilitation of Japan, which had already been a major manufacturing power prior to the war and was simply regaining this status. Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, industrialization was proceeding apace across the rest of the Third World as well. In the same years that economists praised the miraculous growth boom in South Korea, for example, they also held up the “Ivorian Miracle” in West Africa as a model for the rest of the continent. As early as the mid-1970s, these conditions began to shift when a new center of world manufacturing had undeniably begun to take shape along the Asian edge of the Pacific Rim, anchored by Japan but soon expanding to South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore as well.

After the global debt crisis broke out in 1980, industrialization then stalled or even reversed in much of Africa and Latin America. The result was what Giovanni Arrighi once referred to as a “bifurcation of Third World destinies,” of which the “African collapse was a particularly extreme manifestation….” By contrast, most countries in East and Southeast Asia passed through the crisis unscathed — in large part because their economies were buoyed by US military aid. It is hardly a coincidence that nearly all the “newly-industrialized countries” of the 1980s were either colonies still under British rule (Hong Kong), recently independent autocracies with close ties to the colonial powers (Singapore), or military dictatorships propped up by the United States (South Korea and Taiwan). Subsequent industrial booms in Thailand and Malaysia followed much the same pattern. The same was true on the other end of Asia, where waves of rapid growth washed through the Middle Eastern countries best positioned to profit from the massive increase in demand for the oil that came to displace coal as the energetic basis of imperial power in these same decades. While some of these countries, such as Israel, loosely followed the traditional military-industrial developmental pattern of the East Asian developmental states, countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates never developed manufacturing centers of any substantial size, instead skipping straight from primary production to tertiary industries such as finance and real estate.

Despite repeated warnings of declining US hegemony since at least the 1970s, the US ruling class has not been so much overturned, as there emerged an agglomeration of new subsidiary powers operating within the auspices of the existing imperial order. It is also clear that more and more power over the immediate process of production has nonetheless been delegated to firms further afield, often located in countries that lie outside the direct geopolitical orbit of the United States and its closest allies. The nationalistic narrative of a “New Cold War” and the anti-Chinese policies that have accompanied it therefore derive from a real anxiety over lead firms’ high degree of dependence on planetary value chains that involve Chinese firms in key (and increasingly advanced) stages of the production process. And yet the “diversification” of supply chains away from reliance on China simply reproduces the same basic problem in new locales, empowering emergent fractions of the global ruling class in places like Vietnam, India, and Mexico. Even the attempts to reshore production within the United States — only feasible for highly automated product lines and, even then, often reliant on state subsidies to turn a profit at all — both rely on and empower the South Korean, Taiwanese, and Japanese firms leading these investments in US states like Texas, Arizona, and Alabama.

The mirage in Bagamoyo therefore disguises a truth with a half-truth: in ostensibly representing the strategy of a global China, the mythos of China in Africa actually obscures the much more significant rise of Asia as a whole and China’s growth as a major, but still largely regional power within these larger, pan-Asian chains of finance, trade, and production. Moreover, these chains remain entirely inset within an imperial order governed by the traditional “condominium” of the core states — the “weak, but persistent, concentration of sovereignty in international institutions” that emerged in the wake of the Cold War — all aligned under the military-financial umbrella of US power. If this condominium is beginning to fragment in the lead-up to some new hegemonic crisis on the horizon, this has as much to do with the mercurial moods of the mad king in the United States or the divergent strategies of lead firms in Germany and Japan with regard to the new Asia-centric production complex as with the supposed threat posed by China.

Nonetheless, both the growing regional influence of Chinese corporations and their ongoing integration with wealthy countries are visible in the basic geography of their overseas capital stock. Contrary to the view of Chinese financing being largely a South-South affair (and in contrast to the prevailing trends in trade), the largest share of Chinese firms’ overseas investments continue to go to the wealthy countries, mostly in the form of pricey mergers and acquisitions designed to give Chinese-owned companies access to key patents, higher-end production facilities, and lucrative consumer markets in North American and Europe. Thus, the 2016 acquisition of General Electric Appliances by Qingdao firm Haier alone cost some 5.4 billion USD, which was more than all FDI flows to every country in Africa combined in that same year (~3 billion USD). These investments have also targeted wealthier Asian markets, as in Japan, where Haier’s major competitor Midea acquired Toshiba’s entire white goods line in 2014. Meanwhile, Lenovo formed a new Lenovo-controlled joint venture with Japanese tech firm NEC (in 2011) and acquired Fujitsu outright (in 2018). More recently in 2021 consumer electronics firm Hisense Group acquired Japanese company Sanden, a producer of air conditioning systems for automobiles, and a proposed Honda-Nissan merger announced in 2024 was justified almost entirely in terms of rising competition from Chinese EV producers — despite support from the Japanese government, the deal was scrapped in early 2025 since it made little financial sense.

But, despite all talk of delinking, the United States remains by far the location hosting the largest single concentration of capital stock owned by Chinese firms (Figure 2). At its peak, in 2020, this stock was worth some 80 billion USD and has more or less plateaued in the years since. For comparison, Chinese companies held slightly more than half that amount (43.4 billion USD) of FDI stock across the entire continent of Africa in the same year. In Tanzania, Chinese capital stock has hovered around 1.5 billion USD since 2020, far short of the 10 billion promised in the Bagamoyo project and only a fraction of the amount that flows into the US every year (averaging 6 billion USD since 2017). The only region that receives comparable amounts of Chinese investment is Asia, of which Southeast Asia is the largest recipient, though border countries like Kazakhstan and Pakistan are also significant. Moreover, while high-income countries across the continent also receive substantial amounts of Chinese investment, Asia is the only region where the total Chinese capital stock invested in lower-income countries exceeds that in high-income countries (Figure 3). Thus, while Chinese firms accrued some 6.7 billion USD of capital stock in South Korea by 2022, the figure was nonetheless outpaced by accrued investment in countries like Pakistan (6.8 billion USD.), Kazakhstan (6.9 billion USD), Laos (9.6 billion USD), Thailand (10.5 billion USD), Vietnam (11.7 billion USD), Malaysia (12 billion USD) and, above all, Indonesia (24.7 billion USD), which even ranked above (nontax-haven) high-income countries in Europe.

Figure 2. Chinese Firms’ Overseas FDI Stock, 2020 (all countries minus tax havens and HK)

Figure 3. Chinese Firms’ Overseas FDI Stock, 2020 (minus high-income countries)

Meanwhile, although much is made of China’s increased foreign aid, the total flows of financing remain small relative to investment and are only a fraction of that previously mobilized by the United States. At its peak in 2015, China allotted some 3.14 billion USD in aid globally, with the figure more or less plateauing in the years since, to sit at 3 billion USD in 2023. By comparison, in that same year, Chinese firms invested roughly the same amount in Australia alone (3.4 billion USD), and total outbound FDI flows were 145.66 billion USD. However, from 2013 to 2018, approximately 45 percent of this foreign aid went to Africa, where it did have a larger impact relative to investment, solely due to the small quantity of the latter. In 2015, this would have been some 1.43 billion USD in aid to Africa, roughly half as much as the 2.98 billion USD in FDI flows in that same year. Chinese aid is also a fraction of that supplied by other wealthy countries. According to the OECD, Germany awarded some 36.7 billion USD in 2023, Japan 19.6 billion, and the United Kingdom 19.1 billion USD. China’s 3 billion USD in that same year was on par with the amounts offered by much smaller countries such as South Korea and Denmark — and yet few warnings are sounded about the threat of Korean or Danish aid to Africa displacing US funds. In fact, compared to the United States, the numbers are miniscule. In 2015, the United States disbursed a total of 49 billion USD in aid, roughly one third of which was military, two thirds economic. Of this, Egypt alone received some 1.45 billion USD, the bulk of it military. In other words, US military aid to a single African nation amounted to more than China’s total aid to the entire continent in the same year, at the very height of its international lending.

The only dimension in which China can truly be said to be a global power with an impact on par with that of the wealthiest countries is in the sphere of trade. Rather than developmental aid, loans, or even direct investment, China’s most important economic impact in Africa has been its role as both an importer of raw materials and an exporter of manufactures. In both regards, China now ranks alongside the European Union as one of Africa’s largest trade partners. Over the same years, the US share of African trade has declined precipitously. Despite initial appearances, however, it ultimately proves impossible to treat these changing relationships in purely bilateral terms, as if they simply represent the rise of China at the expense of the United States. Again, the raw materials that dominate most African countries’ export profiles are often being fed into supply chains for products with end-markets in the United States, the European Union, and Japan, or they are being used to literally build and power the factories across Asia tasked with making these goods. Nor is this a small share of total trade. The OECD currently estimates that roughly 70 percent of all trade involves global value chains. Thus, the decline of direct trade between the United States and Africa does not represent the delinking of their markets so much as the increasing delegation of power over the immediate process of production to Asia. In other words, rising exports from China to Africa represent both the reinforcement of the existing imperial order and the restructuring of its mezzanine hierarchy through the diffraction of power over production, enabling new factions of capital take on increasingly important “subimperial” roles.