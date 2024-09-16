(Video) The genocidal returns of lesser evilism: The US presidential elections and left strategy

First published at Tempest.

Tempest members brian bean, Kristen Godfrey, and Natalia Tylim take up the question of the 2024 elections as a strategic issue for the organized socialist left and not simply as a question about how an individual may choose to vote in an increasingly undemocratic election at a Tempest Collective panel at Socialism 2024.

In the context of unwavering bipartisan support for the Zionist state and its ongoing genocide of Palestinians, the creeping authoritarianism of the far right, and the celebration of the Democratic Party as The A-Team of U.S. imperialism and national security, the question of how to raise political horizons and concretely build an alternative was welcomed at the conference. It even received coverage in the Washington Post where Godfrey and Tylim were quoted, speaking to the strategic challenges facing the Left.

A transcript of the panel will be published in the near future.