(Video) Ian Angus’ “Metabolic Rifts: Capitalism’s Assault on the Earth’s System”: A Global Ecosocialist Network forum

Ian Angus introduces his new book Metabolic Rifts: Capitalism’s Assault on the Earth’s System, joined by Helena Sheehan, Inea Lehner, and David McNally. Hosted by Jess Spear and the Global Ecosocialist Network.

About Metabolic Rifts:

Like an autoimmune disease that attacks the body it dwells in, capitalism is tearing apart the very planet that feeds it. "Metabolic Rifts: Capitalism’s Assault on the Earth System" builds on Karl Marx’s insight that while capitalism is dependent on the natural world, it is also waging war on the natural systems that sustain life on Earth.

Focusing on deadly rifts in two of the most important natural systems—the carbon and nitrogen cycles—Ian Angus explains and elaborates on the Marxist view that capitalism is massively disrupting essential exchanges of matter and energy between society and the rest of nature, putting the entire Earth System in danger. After tracing the long-neglected history of metabolic rift theory in scientific and socialist writing, Angus draws on a wealth of modern research to extend and deepen the natural science basis of Marxist ecology. In clear, non-technical language, Metabolic Rifts offers a scientific basis for understanding the deep causes of today’s environmental crises, and a program for action to prevent catastrophe in our time.