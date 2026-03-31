Action plan of the March 2026 international US-Cuba normalization conference

First published at International US-Cuba Normalization Coalition Committee.

2026 was ushered in on January 3 with the military attack on Venezuela and the kidnapping of both the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the First Lady Cilia Flores. Aside from its critical impact on Venezuela itself, this attack was also designed to ensure that no Venezuelan oil will reach Cuba.

Less than 4 weeks later, on January 29 President Trump published an executive order which claimed that Cuba is an existential threat to the United States and vowed to impose major additional tariffs on the goods entering the U.S. from any country that supplies Cuba with petroleum. This action has dramatically tightened the economic blockade of Cuba by potentially depriving the island of all its sources of gasoline and most of its source of fuel oil for electricity generation.

At the same time the harassment of Cuba’s international medical brigades has intensified, and several countries have agreed to end their contracting for Cuban health personnel. The inability of Cuba to provide fuel for air travel has led many airlines to cease their flights to Cuba. This has particularly impacted travel from Canada which has been Cuba’s principal source of tourists. Cuba’s two main sources of foreign exchange are being further squeezed.

Trump and Secretary of State Rubio believe that the overthrow of the Cuban revolution is nigh. This solidarity conference therefore takes place at a time of critical importance for the future of the Cuban revolution. The objective imperative for us to step up our solidarity work, both quantitatively and qualitatively, has never been greater. Of greatest importance is mounting a political defense of Cuba as it faces the onslaught, while doing everything we can to lessen the dire economic situation by the sending of humanitarian aid.

This action plan was unanimously passed on Sunday March 15 on the second day of the 2026 International U.S.-Cuba Normalization Conference held at the People’s Forum in New York City, by those attending both in-person and online.

The role of the 2026 International U.S.-Cuba Normalization Conference is to help chart a course for combating this all-out war, which goes beyond strengthening our existing work against the blockade to discussing new strategies and tactics for the unfolding new situation we find ourselves in. To this end we resolve to:-