Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation: Statement on the developments in Bangladesh

First published at CPI(ML) Liberation.

With the Hasina government's attempt to crush the popular quota reform movement in Bangladesh by unleashing all-out violence, the student movement had grown into a people's upsurge for Sheikh Hasina's resignation and an end to her autocratic regime. Her resignation and exit from the country vindicates the anti-autocratic anger and assertion of the people of Bangladesh. We congratulate the democracy-loving people of Bangladesh at this hour of victorious assertion.

Bangladesh is currently in a turbulent phase of transition. There are disturbing reports of attacks on Awami League leaders and offices and on statues of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and incidents of loot and arson, but there are also reassuring reports of movement forces being alive to the challenges of the situation and taking steps to defend the minorities and lives and properties of common citizens. Reports coming from Bangladesh indicate the possibility of an interim arrangement and the name of the veteran economist and Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus as the chief advisor to the new arrangement.

Democratic forces in India share the hope that Bangladesh will advance towards the goals of its Liberation War avoiding any protracted period of instability and anarchy and steering clear of the pitfalls of military rule, fundamentalist takeover and imperialist intervention that have often been seen to hijack the assertion and aspirations of a people fighting for change and democracy. Indian government must accept the sovereign choice of the people of Bangladesh in the spirit of friendship and cooperation.

A lot of misleading propaganda is being spread in the Indian media and social media on Bangladesh developments, with the aim of vitiating the social and political environment in India. We have to be on our guard to combat this propaganda war.