Joint declaration: South Asia stands with Cuba against the blockade!

First published at ML Updates.

We, the undersigned Communist, workers’, and left-wing parties of South Asia, issue this collective call in firm and unwavering solidarity with the government and people of Cuba.

The United States government has imposed an inhuman naval blockade on Cuba. No oil has been able to reach the country over three months, since 9 January 2026. As a result, Cuba has faced at least two nationwide blackouts. This blockade has brought economic activity and essential services to a standstill.

Water pumping equipment is paralysed, leading to a lack of safe water. Crops cannot be harvested or transported, causing food to rot in the fields while city markets remain empty. The collapse of public sanitation systems leads to overflowing sewage and public health risks. Most devastatingly, there is an acute shortage of medicine, emergency rooms lack means to refrigerate vaccines, blood products, and medications.

The ongoing blockade is a flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter. It is brutal act of aggression, amounting to collective punishment. It is designed to undo the historic gains of the Cuban Revolution which provided a dignified life, including world renowned healthcare and education, to the oppressed and exploited masses.

But the Cuban people remain unbowed. Cuba will not surrender.

As the Cuban Revolution continues to defend its sovereignty against the intensified aggression of US imperialism, we stand together to demand an immediate and unconditional end to the illegal economic embargo that has besieged the Cuba for over six decades.

We condemn the extraterritorial nature of the Helms-Burton Act (1996). This act violates the sovereignty of third-party states, disrupts global trade, and suffocates Cuba.

We condemn the United States designation of Cuba as a ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’. This is a cynical political fabrication intended to cripple the Cuban economy and incite regime change by denying people access to basic necessities, including medicine and fuel.

We stand with the Cuban people in their just struggle for sovereignty and dignity. The Cuban Revolution of 1959 remains a lodestar of the international movement for peace, development, and socialism. We defend it as if it were our own.

We recognise the profound humanity and internationalism of the Cuban Revolution. While the imperialist powers export debt and militarism, Cuba exports life. Cuba’s medical brigades have been a lifeline in our region. From the tsunami in Sri Lanka, to earthquakes in Pakistan and Nepal, Cuban doctors were selflessly on the frontlines of disaster response.

We urge governments in South Asia and across the Global South to condemn the blockade and to provide material assistance to Cuba. Cuba’s struggle represents the collective struggle of the Global South. What is done to Cuba will be done to all those who dare exercise sovereignty. Only together can we win a better future for our peoples.

In an era of naked imperialism and unilateralism, Cuba’s resistance is our resistance. Defending Cuba is a fundamental duty for all who strive for justice, sovereignty, and dignity.

South Asia Stands with Cuba!

¡Hasta la victoria siempre!

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of Pakistan, Communist Party of Sri Lanka, Democratic Left Front — Sri Lanka, Frontline Socialist Party — Sri Lanka, Haqooq-e-Khalq Party — Pakistan, Lanka Sama Samaja Party — Sri Lanka, Mazdoor Kissan Party — Pakistan, Nepali Communist Party, Workers Party of Bangladesh.

7 April 2026