Malaysia: Rise, Resist, Revolt — Socialism 2023 conference

Socialism International is a biannual conference organized by Parti Sosialis Malaysia since 2005. These conferences have been an important platform to analyze international politics, imperialism, capitalism, worker struggles, climate change, gender and many more from a Marxist perspective. Our participants are usually activists, academics, unionist, students, grassroots activist politicians, researchers and basically anyone seeking an alternative to the oppressive capitalist system. We pleased to announce that this year 2023, Socialism International Conference 2023 will be held on 2nd and 3rd December, 2023. This year’s event will host over 20 prominent activist and academics from around the world in 7 interesting topics and a Keynote session.

For more information, agenda and speakers, visit the conference website.