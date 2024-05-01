The Middle East on a knife-edge: The US, Israel, Iran, and Palestine

On the night of April 13, 2024, the Iranian regime launched operation “True Promise,” which fired more than three hundred drones and missiles on Israel in retaliation for its strike against the Iranian embassy annex in Damascus on April 1. That Israeli attack killed sixteen people, including seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the commander of the al-Quds force for the Levant, Mohammad Reza Zahedi. In response to “True Promise,” the Israel Occupation Forces staged their own military operation against an air defense system near Iran’s Isfahan province, which protects the Natanz nuclear facility as well as a Syrian army radar position. This is the most significant conflict between Israel and Iran to date, and one that sets a precedent for even greater hostilities in the future.

Iran’s objectives

Iran hailed “True Promise” as a national victory, with state media broadcasting images of crowds celebrating in the streets. Iranian President Ebrahim Raissi described it as “a lesson to the Zionist enemy,” while Revolutionary Guards commander-in-chief Hossein Salami claimed it aimed to create “a new equation with Israel.” Iran’s UN representatives stated that this “military operation was a response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus,” and was “carried out on the basis of Article 51 of the United Nations Charter relating to self-defense.” The Iranian Supreme Security Council warned in its statement that any further Israeli action against Iran would receive “at least a tenfold response.”

Iran’s attack targeted the Israeli army’s main air base, Nevatim, home to its fleet of F-35 fighter jets. But Israel—with the help of the US, France, Britain, and Jordan—shot down 84 percent of the projectiles, ensuring that the base suffered minimal damage. None of the 170 drones penetrated Israeli airspace, and 25 of the 30 cruise missiles were shot down by air defense systems before crossing the country’s borders. Some 50 percent of the ballistic missiles fired by Iran either failed to launch or crashed before reaching their target, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This was Iran’s first direct attack on Israel since the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979. While unprecedented, this military operation can be compared with the Iranian response to Washington’s assassination of Qassem Soleimani (the commander of the IRGC) in January 2020 in Iraq. Iran launched some twenty missiles at US military bases (each with over five thousand soldiers) in Anbar, Iraq and Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan. The office of then-Iraqi Prime Minister, Adel Abdel-Mahdi, stated at the time that the Iraqi government had been informed by Iran that it would be carrying out raids on its soil limited to American bases. According to some sources, Iran also alerted US coalition forces in advance of the strikes on those bases. After the 2020 attack,Mohammad Javad Zarif (Iran’s head of diplomacy at the time) declared that his country had carried out and “completed” “proportionate” retaliation and that Iran was “not seeking escalation or war.” The operation caused no casualties and minimal damage.

Similarly, in Iran’s operation “True Promise,” Tehran gave its allies and neighboring countries seventy-two hours’ notice to give them time to protect their airspace, according to Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Forewarned, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) played an important role in helping Israel Occupation Forces neutralize the attack, sharing information with the US and Israel. The Saudi and Iraqi governments also authorized US Air Force tanker planes to remain in their airspace to support US and allied patrols during the operation, according to al-Monitor.

In addition, Iran chose to attack mainly with drones (which took hours to reach Israel and were easily identified and shot down) and did not call on its allies (notably Hezbollah) to attack Israel. After the operation, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council stated that no further military action was currently planned and that it considered “the matter closed.” In other words, Iran carried out this strike principally to save face and deter Israel from following its attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

The Iranian regime clearly signaled that it wanted to avoid a regional war with Israel—a conflict that could potentially constitute a threat to its rule. Nevertheless, the regime used the attack to churn out propaganda touting its “resistance against Israel” in the hopes of consolidating regional and domestic support while, at the same, tightening its grip on Iranian society and repressing democratic and progressive organizations. It has prohibited any dissent against its rule, whether on official or social media, and has accused many of spying for Israel.

US imperialism arms Israel for regional war and genocide

In response to Iran’s limited military operation, the Israeli ruling class, both civilian and military, vowed to retaliate. US President Biden declared that he opposed a wider war, and that the US would not participate in a counterattack against Iran. At the same time, US officials presented Israel’s successful defense against Iran’s attack as a resounding victory, especially compared to its security failure on October 7. The US and Israel both took advantage of the situation to portray the apartheid state as “under attack” and facing an array of hostile state and nonstate enemies. Yet again, the most powerful military in the region was presented as the victim. Both states were happy to deflect media coverage from the genocidal war against Palestinians onto the “Iranian danger.”