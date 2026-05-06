Partido Lakas ng Masa: On the firing of the US missile system on Philippine soil

The reported first-ever firing of a Tomahawk missile and operational deployment of the US Typhon system (Mid-Range Capability or MRC) on Philippine soil under Balikatan 2026 mark a dangerous escalation in the country’s deepening entanglement in imperialist military conflicts.

Balikatan 2026 is the largest US-Philippine joint exercise to date, involving about 17,000 troops across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. Combat forces from Australia, Canada, France, Japan and New Zealand are participating, with 17 more countries present as observers, further internationalising military operations on Philippine soil.

The Typhon system is not a defensive weapon. It is a long-range strike platform capable of launching Tomahawk cruise and SM-6 missiles, with ranges extending far beyond Philippine territory and into neighbouring countries.

Tomahawk missiles have been used in wars marked by widespread civilian casualties and destruction of critical infrastructure, in theaters such as the Middle East, including Iran and Gaza.

The live firing of such a system goes beyond “training”. It signals that Philippine territory is now integrated into US war planning. Under the Ferdinand Marcos Jr regime, the country is increasingly being used as a forward base for US military projection in the Indo-Pacific, particularly amid intensifying rivalry with China.

Reports indicate that the Typhon launch platform is mobile and can be repositioned across Philippine terrain. From Tacloban, where the firing reportedly took place, its range could cover key areas in Luzon and the South China Sea. Deployed further north, it could extend toward the Taiwan Strait, placing the Philippines squarely within potential conflict zones.

These developments undermine national sovereignty and heighten the risk of the Philippines being drawn into a US-China war. By hosting and enabling these systems, the country exposes itself as a potential launch site — and target — in a major power confrontation.

This militarisation diverts attention and resources from the real security needs of the people. The Filipino masses face urgent threats: soaring prices of basic goods and fuel, job insecurity and low wages, climate disasters, and the absence of adequate social protection.

Instead, the government prioritises military dependence on the US. This is a distorted notion of “security” — one that serves geopolitical interests rather than the welfare of the Filipino people.

Partido Lakas ng Masa calls on the Filipino people to:

• Ban the deployment and firing of foreign missile systems on Philippine soil;

• End the use of the Philippines as a staging ground for imperialist war; and

• Assert a truly independent foreign policy based on peace, neutrality and solidarity among peoples.

No to US war preparations on Philippine soil!

Defend national sovereignty!

Fight for a people-centred, peaceful and independent Philippines!