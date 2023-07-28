(Statements) Freedom for Boris Kagarlitsky! Freedom for all Russian political prisoners!

It must also be acknowledged that after the start of the full-scale invasion, Kagarlitsky was one of the few Russian leftists who, while remaining in the country, continued to publicly condemn the war on the part of Russia. It can be assumed that only the wide popularity of Kagarlitsky has kept the authorities from arresting him until now. Now that this has happened, it has become clear that repression is reaching a new level and the number of activists in the immediate risk zone has increased significantly. That is why we call for an international campaign in support of Kagarlitsky and all political prisoners in the Russian Federation.

We also restate our solidarity with the call by the Ukrainian resistance and Russian anti-war movement for an immediate and unconditional Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine.

We stand in solidarity with Rabkor and reaffirm our solidarity with the Russian peace and democracy movement. We call for the immediate release of all Russian political prisoners and an immediate end to the repression of the political opposition and critical media.

But the crackdown extends much wider: since June, the Ministry of Justice has declared as “foreign agents” Moscow City Duma deputies Yevgeny Stupin and Mikhail Timonov, municipal deputy Vitaly Bovar and democratic socialist Mikhail Lobanov, all of whom have actively opposed the war.

We also note that Kagarlitsky’s arrest is clearly part of a broader campaign to clampdown on anti-war dissidents in Russia. Federal Security Service (FSB) agents have particularly targeted Rabkor (Worker Correspondent), the online leftist media platform that Kagarlitsky edits. So far at least three people associated with Rabkor have been raided and interrogated.

As Socialist Alliance, we add our voices to the growing international chorus demanding Kagarlitsky’s immediate release and that the charges against him be dropped.

Kagarlitsky is well-known to socialists internationally, and in Australia. A high profile Marxist academic and author of numerous influential books, his articles and interviews have featured in the pages of Green Left and its sister publication, LINKS International Journal of Socialist Renewal, dating as far back as the early 1990s. At GL’s invitation, Kagarlitsky addressed several conferences in Australia through this time.

There is no doubt that Kagarlitsky’s arrest is politically-motivated and that he has no chance of a free and fair trial. The July 26 decision to detain him until his hearing in late September was made in a closed court in the remote city of Syktyvkar — far away from Moscow where he was arrested the day before — and without his lawyer present.

Renowned Marxist sociologist Boris Kagarlitsky is currently being held in a Russian cell and is staring down the barrel of up to 7 years’ jail if found guilty of the trumped-up charge of “justifying terrorism”. His real crime is having spoken out against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Nevertheless, the Kagarlitsky case is evidence of the panicky chaotic nature of the repressive apparatus. Burnt in the milk of the last months, he blows on the water of any dissent and waves the clubs of the old laws, which depreciate and reveal their essence with each such deed.

The case of justifying terrorism is an attempt to kill two birds with one stone: to intimidate intellectuals who are ready to state their views, and to strike at the left, who have not forgotten the essence of ideology: democracy, pacifism, resistance to arbitrariness and violence.

We had differences in 2014, when Boris Yulievich mistook the events in the East of Ukraine for a progressive grassroots movement. But Kagarlitsky clearly defends anti-war positions, and since 02/24/2022 his views have coincided with ours. However, the point is not only in this, but also in the very fact of political repressions against left-wing activists.

Boris Kagarlitsky is not only a researcher, a popularizer of Marxist concepts in political science, and a teacher at Shaninka, but also a consistent left-wing activist. Since 1977, he was involved in dissident activities: he published the magazines Variants and Left Turn, and was involved in the Young Socialist Case. During the years of the new Russia, he opposed cooperation with the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, which later integrated itself into the structures of Putin's power, against amendments to the Constitution, and against fraud in elections to the State Duma.

Russian authorities continue to clean up the political field, rooting out media opposition from all flanks. On July 25, the FSB opened a case of justifying terrorism against Boris Kagarlitsky (Article 205, Part 2), who had already been recognized as a foreign agent a year earlier. This became known during a search of the home of psychologist Alexander Archagov. Now Kagarlitsky has been detained and transferred to Syktyvkar.

On Wednesday 26 July, the Russian secret service FSB opened a criminal case against well-known left-wing political scientist and sociologist, editor of the Rabkor online magazine Boris Kagarlitsky.

The formal reason for initiating the case was the alleged “justification of terrorism”, but it is obvious that the persecution of Kagarlitsky is a political reprisal for his views.

Recently, Boris has been actively commenting on the current political situation, openly criticizing both the domestic and foreign policies of the Russian authorities.

The regime repeatedly tried to silence the globally well-known and acknowledged political scientist – in 2018, the Institute of Globalization and Social Movements (ISMO), headed by Kagarlitsky, was recognized as a foreign agent, and in April last year, the status of a foreign agent was assigned to himself.

Having started his activity back in the Soviet Union, Kagarlitsky was first imprisoned during the rule of Yuri Andropov. Under Yeltsin, during the events of October 1993, he opposed the dissolution of the Supreme Soviet, for which he was detained and severely beaten. In 2021, for calls to participate in protests after the elections to the State Duma, he served 10 days of administrative arrest. Now Kagarlitsky could go to jail for up to 5 years.

It is also obvious that the criminal case against Boris Kagarlitsky is an attack on the entire left movement.

The President of the Party of the European Left, Walter Baier sent a letter of protest to the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Brussels. It says:

“The Russian authorities are obviously trying to confirm all the accusations made in the West. To prosecute Boris Kagarlitsky as a ‘foreign agent’ and ‘justifier of terrorism’ is as absurd as calling the war started by the Russian Federation a ‘special action’.

“Kagarlitsky and his medium Rabkor are one of the few remaining dissident voices in the country. Russia needs truth as much as it needs peace. On behalf of the European Left Party, we demand an end to the repression of Boris Kagarlitsky, his colleagues and Rabkor, and the establishment of freedom of expression in Russia.”

Transnational Institute: We condemn the arrest of Russian intellectual Boris Kagarlitsky We, at the Transnational Institute and our allies around the world, condemn the arrest and detention of Dr. Boris Kagarlitsky, a prolific author and a prominent Russian left-wing intellectual. On July 26, a court in the North-Western city of Syktyvkar decided to detain Dr Kagarlitsky, a longstanding fellow of our institute, for two months ahead of a trial in September.



He faces charges of ‘justifying terrorism’, related to a social media post about the 2022 attack on the bridge linking Crimea to Russia. Dr Kagarlitsky has been outspoken in his opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In 2022 Russian authorities declared him to be a "foreign agent". He faces up to seven years in prison if he is declared guilty. This would not be the first time he was been targeted. He was previously jailed for his writing and activism under Brezhnev, Yeltsin and on earlier occasions under Putin. We stand in solidarity with Dr Kagarlitsky, as well as all others being oppressed for advocating peace and defending democratic rights in Russia.



We call for his immediate release. Rabkor, a media outlet he founded, has started an appeal for funding for his legal defence fund. More information in this twitter thread(external link).

Counterpunch: Stand with Boris Kagarlitsky and oppose this political persecution at the hands of Putin’s regime

Renowned author, sociologist, and dissident Boris Kagarlitsky has been arrested on trumped-up political charges. Whether he’s facing indictments for “promoting extremism” or “discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation,” or “terrorism” or “treason” is a distinction without a difference in contemporary Russia, where political show trials have become the norm for those who choose the speak the truth about Russia’s criminal war in Ukraine and its degenerate ruling class of oligarchs and Kremlin apparatchiks.

As of this writing, Kagarlitsky has been sent to pre-trial detention in the remote republic of Komi, an isolated territory just west of the Ural Mountains, where he awaits a kangaroo court “trial” set for September 24, 2023. It is no coincidence that he has been sent to this isolated region where even his legal representatives have difficulty reaching him, rather than being held in Moscow or St. Petersburg, where he might have access to a network of supporters, friends, journalists and fellow activists.

Boris Kagarlitsky has for decades been a powerful voice for socialism and Marxism in Russia and around the world. His arrest and detention only further illustrate the power of his incisive analysis and steadfast determination to resist the increasingly authoritarian and fascist nature of Putin’s Russia. While this isn’t his first arrest – he faced charges several years ago as a candidate for Moscow city government office – this latest repression is concerning as the Russian state has imposed increasingly draconian charges and sentences for even minor antiwar activities.

CounterPunch has been publishing Kagarlitsky’s writing for years. I am fortunate enough to call Boris a comrade and have welcomed him to CounterPunch Radio several times, including last September when he and I discussed the motivations behind Putin’s criminal war, the role of NATO, Russian imperialism, and much more. Boris’s detention is also a reminder of the cancerous politics of the utterly discredited and morally bankrupt sections of the Left that have downplayed Russian crimes, tacitly or overtly justified Russian aggression under the false banner of “anti-imperialism,” and otherwise provided left-wing cover for this war of imperial revanchism.

CounterPunch is proud to stand with Boris Kagarlitsky and to oppose this political persecution at the hands of Putin’s regime. We demand his immediate release and stand in solidarity with all his colleagues at Rabkor, throughout Russia, and worldwide.

Eric Draitser, July 26, 2023

Canadian Dimension calls on Vladimir Putin to free Boris Kagarlitsky

Distinguished Russian left-wing sociologist and dissident Boris Kagarlitsky has been arrested by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on trumped-up charges of “justifying terrorism,” allegedly for a comment on the October 2022 explosion on the Crimea bridge that he posted on Telegram, the most popular messaging app in Russia.

It is a terrible irony that in a recent column for CD, “Broken windows and broken lives,” Kagarlitsky condemned the persecution of intellectuals and activists in Russia under censorship laws designed to squelch criticism of the armed forces. In it he described the arbitrary nature of the repression, under which everyone from intellectuals and trade union activists to environmental campaigners and musicians can be branded a foreign agent (as Kagarlitsky himself has been) and “a terrorism charge can be laid even for a broken window.”

Detained on July 25 and moved from Moscow to the city of Syktyvkar in the Komi Republic, Kagarlitsky now faces seven years in prison if convicted. The arrest comes as part of a further intensification of the repression of left-wing opposition against the background of a possible new escalation of Russia’s war effort against Ukraine, heralded by the expansion of the draft, with the raising of the age limit for conscription from 27 to 30 and a ban on foreign travel for drafted Russians. The surge in repression is thought by some analysts to reflect fear on the part of the regime that domestic support for the war is waning.

Kagarlitsky is no stranger to persecution, having been arrested under both the Brezhnev and Yeltsin regimes. In the former case he was held in prison for more than a year. He has been an eloquent and powerful left critic of the Putin regime and Putin’s war in Ukraine, standing with Russia’s brave peace movement.

The Russian Socialist Movement (RSD) has issued the following statement:

The criminal case against Boris Kagarlitsky is an attack on the entire left movement. You can disagree as much as you like with individual statements and conclusions made by him in different periods of public activity, but we will resolve all our contradictions in the course of an open and honest discussion, when Boris is free. We call on all socialist and communist organizations to organize a broad solidarity campaign and demand the immediate release of Boris Kagarlitsky and all political prisoners.



We at Canadian Dimension join our voices with the many left organizations, including Rabkor, the media outlet founded by Kagarlitsky, as well as Green Left, the Nation*, Counterpunch, and the Transnational Institute, calling for Kagarlitsky’s immediate release and we urge our readers to support this international solidarity campaign.

Revolutionary Communist International Tendency (RCIT) and Socialist Tendency (Russia): Solidarity with Boris Kagarlitsky!

A criminal case has been opened against Boris Kagarlitsky accusing him of “supporting terrorism”. Kagarlitsky is one of the most prominent left-wing intellectuals in Russia whose works have been translated in various other languages.

The Revolutionary Communist International Tendency (RCIT) and Socialist Tendency (the RCIT section in Russia) strongly denounce this act of repression and declare their solidarity with Boris Kagarlitsky. We do not hide that we have political differences with this comrade. However, the issue at this place is not political differences between socialists – this is about democratic solidarity with a victim of the reactionary Putin regime!

It is particularly urgent to show solidarity with Boris Kagarlitsky since he – in contrast to Zyuganov’s KPRF and other “communist” lackeys of the Kremlin – has courageously denounced Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine since the beginning.

The attack on Kagarlitsky is another expression of the desperate policy of the crisis-ridden Putin regime which tries to consolidate its domination by suppressing all kind of critics from the left as well as from the right. The purge of “unreliable” generals, the arrest of Igor Strelkov and other reactionary ultra-chauvinists, and now the strike against a prominent left-wing critique of the war – all this shows a Bonapartist regime which fears disloyalty and criticism from all quarters. Clearly, Russia is heading towards of period of internal convulsion!

The RCIT and Socialist Tendency reiterate their support for the Ukraine’s just war of national defence against Russian imperialism. At the same time, we oppose all Great Powers – the U.S., China, Russia, Western Europe and Japan. The workers in Russia need to prepare for political explosions which could create the conditions for a revolutionary uprising to bring down the Bonapartist regime.

We call workers and popular organisations in Russia as well as internationally to show their solidarity with Boris Kagarlitsky!