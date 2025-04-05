(Video) Climate change is a class issue

Sarah Glynn and John Clarke presented their new book, Climate Change is a Class Issue, at a February 16 meeting of the Global Ecosocialist Network. Climate Change is a Class Issue is a vital new publication that explains the link between capitalism and the climate crisis, and discusses the solution: ecosocialism.

Glynn is a writer and activist who has worked as an architect in England and as a university lecturer in Scotland, researching issues around lower-income housing and multiculturalism. She is now based in Strasbourg, where she works for the Kurdish Freedom Movement and writes a weekly column on Kurdish news.

Clarke is active in anti-poverty struggles and part of an organisation called 230 Fightback, which is resisting gentrification and fighting for social housing in Toronto’s Downtown East in Canada. He also writes regularly for various publications on a range of issues related to working class resistance and popular struggles.

The discussion was moderated by Paul Le Blanc, an activist and US historian who has written extensively on labour and social movements in the US and Europe. He is a member of the Global Ecosocialist Network and Pittsburgh Green New Deal, among other organisations.