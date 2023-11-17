(Video) International (in)security: building solidarity in a rupturing world?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine exposed a deepening crisis of international security. Variously described as the decline of the American hegemony, the dawning of a multi-polar world or the intensification of inter-imperialist rivalry, this tendency has led to threats or outbreaks of fighting from Mali to Taiwan, from Armenia to Palestine.

It is felt most acutely in peripheral areas, where populations have been historically subjected to the imperial ambitions of imperialist countries. International organizations or coalitions struggle to prevent conflicts or achieve peaceful resolutions.

Progressive movements, for their part, often lack a vision of a just international order and avoid the question of security. In addition, the situation is complicated by the fact that oppressed peoples rely on the help of various competing imperialist states, which provokes camp/block thinking and makes international solidarity difficult.

This panel was held at the annual Feuerbach 11 conference organised by the Ukrainian left journal Commons, which took place online on November 4-5 and featured 6 thematic sections. For videos of the other sessions click here.

Speakers: