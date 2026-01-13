Zabalaza for Socialism (South Africa): Another world is not only possible — it is necessary and urgent

First published at Zabalaza for Socialism.

We enter a new year in a time of deep crisis and danger. In South Africa, the state under the Government Of National Unity dominated by the ANC continues to fail and collapse. Basic services are crumbling, corruption and patronage flourish, unemployment and hunger get worse, and the everyday violence of poverty is normalised. The governing elite has shown, again and again, that it is neither willing nor able to meet the needs of the people and especially the poor and working class majority.

Instead, the government increasingly caters to investors, speculators, and an emerging layer of ambitious wannabe capitalists — those who see the suffering of working people as an opportunity for enrichment. Behind the language of “growth”, “investment confidence” and “stability” lies the reality of austerity, privatisation, wage repression and the assault on hard-won rights. Those in power ask the poor and working class to endure sacrifice, while the rich are insulated, protected, and rewarded.

This crisis is global

Across the world we are witnessing the nightmare of a rising extreme right — reactionary forces, especially the US, use state power to reassert imperial dominance over resources, particularly in the Global South. We see the grip of militarism, border violence, repression, racism, patriarchy, and xenophobia tighten. We see the powerful act with impunity, trampling international law and enabling mass murder and genocide. The machinery of empire once again seeks to discipline those who resist, and to punish those who demand freedom.

The ruling classes everywhere offer humanity nothing but deepening inequality, ecological devastation, war, repression, and despair. And they repeat a sickening message to the working class and poor, that we must all make sacrifices, and that we must all be patient!

The ecological destruction we see every day is not an accident. It is the direct outcome of a system built on extraction, plunder and profit; a system that treats nature as a commodity to be bought and sold, and communities as disposable as the plastic they poison us with. Climate change is no longer a distant threat: it is already reshaping daily life with drought, floods, extreme heat, hunger, rising food prices, and the destruction of homes and livelihoods. It is the poor, the working class, rural communities and women who are hit first and hardest. The wealthy remain secure with their private water, private electricity, and private protection.

Capitalism is driving the planet toward catastrophe. The elites offer us ‘solutions’ with carbon markets, greenwashing, and privatised transitions. But these are designed to protect profits, not people. We cannot allow the climate crisis to be used as another excuse to impose austerity, to deepen inequality, and to expand corporate control and greed over energy, land and resources. The fight against climate change is inseparable from the fight for socialism.

The future is not theirs

Even in the midst of collapse, we find reasons for real hope. It doesn’t come from the empty promises of politicians, or the illusion that the system can be ‘fixed’ for our benefit. It comes from the only force capable of transforming society: the organised power of poor and working people — the working classes.

Hope lives on:

In workers organising on the shopfloor and in communities, building unions and worker committees that defend dignity and fight exploitation.

In women organising against violence and patriarchal domination, and in the feminist struggles that insist that liberation must be total.

In movements that defend land, housing, public services and the right to life itself.

In struggles for climate justice and against ecological destruction: communities resisting pollution, land grabs, water theft, destructive mining, and the privatisation of energy.

In the demand for a publicly owned, socially controlled energy system that provides affordable clean power, decent work, and a just transition that leaves no worker and no community behind.

In international solidarity, especially with the Palestinian and Sudanese people facing genocide, and all those facing occupation, racial oppression and dispossession.

The role of the youth

The youth are not simply ‘the future’. They are the decisive force of the present. They are the generation living on the sharpest edge of the capitalist crisis, with mass unemployment, the collapse of education, permanent insecurity, police violence, and the rising threat of climate breakdown. Youth are also among the most militant and imaginative fighters for justice in our society. Their leadership is indispensable if we are to break out of the mess we are in.

As we move toward the 50th anniversary of the June 1976 youth uprising, we honour the courage of the students who rose up against apartheid’s brutality and humiliation, who confronted the armed state with determination, and who inspired a new wave of struggle across the country. June 1976 was a declaration that the youth will not accept oppression as their destiny. In 2026, that spirit must be renewed, not as memory alone, but as a living commitment to organisation and struggle.

Today’s youth may face a different regime, but the same system of exploitation and ruthless dispossession. We call on young people everywhere to build the organisations, study groups, youth formations and movements that can sustain struggle; to reject the poison of xenophobia and division; to defend democracy from below; and to forge alliances with workers and communities in a common fight against capitalism, patriarchy, racism, and ecological destruction. As Marx and Engels wrote in 1848 in the Communist Manifesto “The proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains. They have a world to win”.

Local government elections

The coming year will also be especially challenging because it will be shaped by the build-up to the local government elections. Already, and increasingly in the months ahead, we will see hundreds of parties, both old and new, flooding communities with promises, slogans and lies. They will claim that a change of faces, a reshuffling of councils, or a different coalition will end the suffering endured by the majority. Yet most of these parties accept the same system that produces this suffering: a system based on profit, privatisation, corruption, exploitation and the abandonment of the working class. Elections will be used to divert anger into empty competition, to divide communities, and to weaken organised resistance.

We must be clear: no ballot paper will substitute for mass organisation and struggle from below. Real power is built not every few years at the polls, but every day in the workplaces, streets, schools and communities where people fight collectively for their lives.

The system will not change into something better by itself. It can degenerate into barbarism: rule by force, hate, scapegoating, and authoritarianism. The extreme right grows precisely where working-class organisation is weakened, where communities are isolated, and where people are convinced that nothing can change. When people lose hope!

Our tasks in 2026

This is why our task in the coming year is urgent. We must collectively resist the forces of exploitation, corruption, repression and imperial domination. But we must do more than resist: we must organise. We must:

Forge solidarity across colour, language, gender, and sector.

Build movements that are democratic, rooted, militant, and able to sustain struggle.

Fight for a socialist future, based not on profit, but on human need; not on extraction, but on care for people and the planet; not on competition, but on cooperation; not on borders and exclusion, but on internationalism and freedom.

This new year must be a year to rebuild working-class power from below: in workplaces, farms, schools, universities, townships and informal settlements. It must be a year to:

Deepen political education and clarity.

Challenge the lies of capitalism and the poison of xenophobia and homophobia.

Strengthen the structures that can defend people now and prepare us for the struggle for systemic change.

Organise for climate justice, and insist that the fight for a liveable planet is a fight against capitalism itself.

This is what we stand for as ZASO. We want to build working class confidence so that those who have made the wealth of this country and this world, start to take control of it. To take control of the needs of our communities, of our workplaces, our schools and universities. To demand the services and resources that build a future for everyone, and not a small privileged elite. That is why we say another world is not just possible, but essential!

History is not written only by presidents and generals. It is written by ordinary people who organise, resist, and refuse to accept oppression as destiny.

Join us in this fight.