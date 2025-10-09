Brazil: The Global Sumud Flotilla set an example of courage! We will continue to denounce the genocide in Palestine!

First published at Revista Movimento.

We have just received photos of the Brazilian delegation in the Flotilla, with clenched fists, newly arrived in Jordan and preparing their return. And even though dozens of delegations have already left the dungeons of the genocidal state between yesterday and today, six activists of multiple nationalities remain imprisoned.

Yesterday we welcomed the first member of the Brazilian delegation, Nico Calabrese, an Argentine with an Italian passport and a member of Rede Emancipa, at a combative event at Galeão airport. Nico, along with Campinas councilwoman Mariana Conti and PSOL (Socialism and Liberty Party) Rio Grande do Sul president Gabi Tolotti, are members of MES (Socialist Left Movement) and part of the Brazilian delegation that set an example of struggle, maintaining morale in prison despite the taunts of fascists like Ben Gvir and the mistreatment they were subjected to. MES as a whole highlights the importance and strength of these comrades and so many others in our country’s delegation.

Thiago Ávila and Greta Thunberg led the mission, symbolizing this struggle for the whole world. Greta’s speech yesterday was a manifesto of resistance, worthy of a giant: “We are not heroes, we are here to support the Palestinian people.” And it’s true.

Also present were activists from around the world, members of the European left, South African Mandla Mandela, grandson of the historic leader; Portuguese Left Bloc MP Mariana Mortágua, as well as Argentine MP Celeste Fierro, from the MST (Socialist Workers' Movement) and FITU (Left and Workers' Front-Unity).

The Flotilla was a very important humanitarian and internationalist mission, celebrated with festivities by Palestinian children and fishermen, as we saw in the beautiful images that moved us in recent weeks. It was a catalyst that boosted solidarity with the Palestinian people, a strong point of support amid strikes and mass demonstrations in many European countries (with Italy at the forefront), but also in countries in Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It was an important battle that gathered more strength and determination in the face of the ongoing massacre in Gaza.

And on this date, two years after October 7, peace negotiations are dragging on due to the policy of Netanyahu and Trump, which is to seek a “peace of the graveyards” or a peace of the colonizers. Their proposed agreement was, in fact, an ultimatum to the Palestinian people, worn down by military defeat imposed through genocide.

The resistance of the Palestinian people is incredible. The demoralization of the state of Israel has reached extremely high levels, even in the imperialist countries that most support it, such as the United States and England.

The demonstrations will continue. In Brazil, solidarity with the Flotilla led to significant pressure on the Foreign Ministry and the Lula government, which, albeit belatedly, ended up denouncing the policy of the genocidal state.

The struggle in defense of Palestine will continue to be the dividing line of humanity. The activists returning to Brazil become committed references — such as Greta and Thiago — to continue denouncing the Palestinian holocaust. The families and the impressive support network that has been set up do justice to the bravery of those who spent more than thirty days sailing and almost a week detained in Israeli dungeons.

We hold back our cries, wave our flags more strongly, and feel proud of our people and the members of the Flotilla who broke through the siege and inertia, setting an example of a new internationalism, alive and active, that is just beginning.

Long live the resistance around the world in defense of Palestine! We celebrate the release of our people, but there will only be freedom when Palestine is free. Humanity will only be free when the Palestinians have the right to their land.

We also acknowledge the efforts of all the other members of the Brazilian delegation. Free Palestine from the River to the Sea!

Luizianne Lins – Teacher, federal deputy for the PT (Workers' Party) Ceará and twice mayor of Fortaleza;

Mohamad El Kadri – Brazilian, son of Lebanese immigrants, president of the Latin American-Palestinian Forum, coordinator of the Palestinian Front of São Paulo, and PT activist;

Bruno Gilga Rocha – USP (University of Sao Paulo) worker, active in the University Workers’ Union, MRT activist, and part of the Brazilian coordination of the Global Sumud Flotilla;

Magno Carvalho – Activist with the USP Workers’ Union and CSP-Conlutas. Veteran of international solidarity initiatives with the Palestinian people;

Lucas Farias Gusmão – Activist and internationalist from Bahia;

⁠João Aguiar – Activist with the Global Movement for Gaza and the Palestine Nucleus of the PT/SP;

Ariadne Telles – Human rights lawyer from the Amazon and activist for the Bem Viver Movement;

⁠Lisiane Proença – Popular communicator, traveler, and cultural agitator;

Victor Nascimento Peixoto – Professor and researcher of Islamic history. Activist and popular communicator;

Miguel Viveiros de Castro – One of the founders of the Indymedia Brazil network and the Calafou Cooperative in Catalonia (Spain). He directed the documentaries “Brad, uma noite mais nas barricadas” (Brad, one more night on the barricades) and “Mundurukania, na beira da história” (Mundurukania, on the edge of history).