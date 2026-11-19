The following are remarks delivered by Paul Le Blanc last 7 November 2026 at Historical Materialism’s Annual London Conference (5-8 November) during the session “Luxemburg and Imperialism: Progress on the Complete Works of Rosa Luxemburg”, in which took part also Julia Damphouse, David Smith and, as a chair, Lori Turner. The text of Le Blanc’s intervention is simultaneously published on LINKS International Journal of Socialist Renewal and Communis.

So far, Verso has published in English about one-fifth of what over the next two decades may add up to twenty volumes of The Complete Works of Rosa Luxemburg. The first two contain Luxemburg’s analyses of the world capitalist economy, including her 1913 study of imperialism, The Accumulation of Capital. These pave the way for political writings, of which the first three volumes, now available, focus on “Revolution,” to be followed by works on political organization and strategy, nationalism, culture, and more, plus an extensive correspondence.

Luxemburg wanted to replace the established order with a genuinely democratic and socialist future. The old order in Germany had taken the form of a voracious capitalism integrated with a reactionary elite of land-based aristocrats. But Luxemburg’s perspectives have resonated in a variety of countries throughout the world down to the present moment.

For her revolutionary commitments, she was denounced as “bloody Rosa.” Many (including moderate socialists) agreed with the highly esteemed centrist-liberal sociologist Max Weber. He was fiercely critical of the Spartacus League, which Luxemburg led together with her comrade Karl Liebknecht in 1919. Several days before they were brutally killed in the so-called “Spartacist uprising,” Weber said that “Liebknecht belongs in a lunatic asylum, and Rosa Luxemburg in a zoo.”

Weber’s academic colleague Werner Sombart went even further, denouncing “the blood-thirsty, poisonous soul of Rosa Luxemburg [that] has been burdened with a quadruple resentment: as a woman, as a foreigner, as a Jew and as a cripple.” While Weber had not advocated the murder of Luxemburg and Liebknecht, it seems not to have shocked him. “Liebknecht was undoubtedly an honest man,” Weber commented, once the deed was done. “He called on the street to fight — [and] the street killed him.”

Much the same could have been said of Luxemburg. Of course, they were not killed by “the street” — but by a right-wing paramilitary, the Freikorps, commanded by officers from Germany’s reactionary elite, backed by key elements of the reformist bureaucracy of the German Social Democracy, with tacit support from moderate “law and order” elements.

But the personal qualities of “bloody Rosa” — who had spent years in prison for her beliefs — do not correspond to the anti-revolutionary caricature. In a recently-published study of Luxemburg’s ecological thought, Claudia Horn cites the testimony of one of the many prison staff members who befriended her — a non-commissioned officer, Arthur Gertel, who was tasked with accompanying Luxemburg on walks that she was permitted to take. He later wrote:

She was an intellectual genius yet full of kindness and compassion for all beings, human or animal … And yet the newspapers called her ‘Bloody Rosa.’ The sharpness and refusal to make fundamental compromises that characterized Rosa Luxemburg’s political speeches and writings undoubtedly stemmed from her outrage at all injustice.

The crescendo of injustice and horrific violence — inherent in capitalism, imperialism and global war — would finally bring an end to Luxemburg’s life in 1919. Yet to the very end, as Horn emphasizes, “Luxemburg’s expansive sensitivity to human and non-human suffering drove her unswerving, unfailing, and uncompromising commitment to the cause of world revolution.”

Luxemburg tirelessly analyzed the causes and impacts of the catastrophic horrors of World War I, with the conviction that “by its nature, socialism cannot be imposed” — that the key to reaching it could only be found through “uninhibited, effervescing life,” which meant that “experience alone is capable of making corrections and opening up new paths.” While the failure of the international socialist movement to stay true to its principles in resisting the global imperialist war brought a devastating “misfortune for humanity,” she insisted, “socialism will be lost only if the international proletariat refuses to learn from it.”

Of course, revolutionary consciousness and insurgency cannot be manufactured from the top-down. They must flow from actual experience among masses of laboring people as a collective process, a process in which thoughtful and militant socialists have an essential role to play. That is a crucial matter, to be taken up in the concluding remarks of this brief presentation.

Luxemburg perceived — in her final years — that the alternative before humanity was socialism or barbarism, with the accumulating horrors of the twentieth century threatening to enfold more and more layers of humanity in “a vast cemetery.” This seems truer today than ever. Even more than was the case with the cataclysms of global war in 1914-18 and 1939-45, all human and non-human life on our planet is vulnerable to unfolding and intensifying ecological disasters.

Just as imperialism and the global wars it generates are not simply the fruit of mistaken policy decisions — according to Luxemburg’s penetrating analyses — so is the environmental crisis not the outcome of policies that can simply be reversed. Both flow inexorably from the accumulation process that is at the heart of the capitalist economic order in which we live.

Drawing from Luxemburg’s classic The Accumulation of Capital, Horn presents the view that “capitalism was not a closed system but rather operated within and depended upon a wider, non-capitalist ‘milieu’.” In fact, “capital accumulation had required the continuous absorption and transformation of resources — both human labor power and natural materials like wood or minerals — that originated outside capitalist societies.”

Capitalism existed “not as a stable equilibrium but as a ceaseless, violent churn.” This was stressed in Luxemburg’s theory of imperialism as a perpetual invasion and exploitation of non-capitalist portions of our planet. In Luxemburg’s words, “capitalism feeds on the ruins of such organizations, and, although this non-capitalist milieu is indispensable for accumulation, the latter proceeds, at the cost of this medium, by eating it up.”

This is true not only in the relation of capitalist enterprise to cultures and societies on the peripheries of capitalism — which Luxemburg emphasized — but in the way capitalism incessantly invades and consumes and pollutes non-capitalist dimensions of life within our own heartland.

In the three volumes of Luxemburg’s political writings that we have published so far, we find very rich and critical-minded resources that can help us in our efforts to push against and overcome such terrible realities. She finds lessons to be learned from mistakes made in the course of our struggles, and pathways that have potential for leading toward human liberation.

In particular, in these volumes we find a stress on what came to be called the “mass strike” — something explosively wild that periodically gushes forth well beyond the boundaries of organized trade union activity and guidance by party executives — as Luxemburg put it, “a phenomenon so mutable that it mirrors within itself all phases of the political and economic struggle,” opening up “new perspectives of the revolution.” She elaborates:

Sometimes it flows like a broad swell, surging over the entire empire; at other times it divides into a gigantic network of narrow streams, sometimes it bubbles forth like a fresh spring, at other times it seeps away into the ground, petering out entirely. Political strikes and economic strikes, mass strikes and partial strikes, demonstration strikes and militant struggles, general strikes in individual branches and general strikes in individual cities, peaceful wage struggles or street battles on the barricades — all these crisscross each other, intersect with each other, flow into each other; this is a perpetually moving, fluctuating sea of phenomena.

These were her perceptions of the revolutionary upheavals of 1905 in Eastern Europe, whose lessons she sought to share with comrades further to the West, to the horror of trade union and party bureaucrats in the German Social Democracy. And in 1917 Luxemburg saw and hailed similar developments in Russia that were embraced by Lenin, Trotsky and the Bolsheviks.

At the same time, she approached her Russian comrades with the same frank critical mindedness that she displayed toward all others. In her brilliant polemic on the Russian Revolution, we find her insistence that dictatorial measures curtailing democracy would undermine the very possibility of socialism. This was, of course, coupled with her vibrant commitment to a genuine revolutionary internationalism that would end the fatal isolation of her Bolshevik comrades — and she was killed amid efforts to make that so.

Yet Luxemburg’s revolutionary ideas and spirit endure down to our own time. Simply to take the example of my own country, the United States, as multiple catastrophes come to pass that Luxemburg had foretold, new possibilities have also opened up that push in a more hopeful direction. There is the process of building a mass socialist movement capable of helping win meaningful victories for various sectors of the working class; providing a genuine challenge and alternative to the toxic and dangerous fake-solutions represented by the far-right; and generating mass consciousness and mass struggles that push decisively beyond the violence and oppression inherent in the capitalist system.

Drawing from Luxemburg’s orientation, we may move beyond protest politics to win victories for meaningful reforms through mass mobilizations, ranging from elections to strikes to mass action in the streets — refusing to imprison ourselves within capitalist political formations. Understanding, with Luxemburg, that we cannot win in partnership with pro-capitalist liberals, the new wave of young activists may boldly confront the powers that be, offering a clear social vision, and encourage people to carry out collective action for what they need.

In the spirit of Luxemburg, younger comrades may combine serious electoral work (similar, it seems to me, to the recent Zohran Mamdani mayoral campaign in New York City) with something no less essential: non-electoral struggles — not simply of trade unions (most workers do not belong to unions) but also of mass social movements focused on opposition to imperialist war, environmental degradation, racism and sexism, inadequate attention to basic human needs, and threats to democratic rights.

And just as serious and successful electoral and non-electoral struggles are intimately interconnected, each must be permeated with education and consciousness-building — a socialist understanding that makes sense to most people, and which leads to the transition from capitalism to socialism. It is our hope that such comrades will benefit from our efforts to make available The Complete Works of Rosa Luxemburg.