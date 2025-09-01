Ecosocialism 2025 is on this weekend. Get your ticket today!

Capitalism’s inherent barbarism is on full display — from the genocide in Gaza and the rise of the far-right, to growing militarism and the climate crisis. There is no way out without radically changing the way society is organised.

Ecosocialism 2025: Ecosocialism Not Barbarism conference will bring together activists from across the globe to share experiences in resisting capitalism’s drive to barbarism and building the mass movements we need to win a better world.

Organised by LINKS International Journal of Socialist Renewal, Green Left, Socialist Alliance and Resistance Books, it will take place in Naarm/Melbourne between September 5-7 at Balam Balam Place, Brunswick.

Buy tickets here

Among the international speakers are:

See the full list of speakers

There are also a huge range of local speakers include:

Lidia Thorpe , Gunnai, Gunditjmara and Djab Wurrung activist and Independent Senator for Victoria

, Gunnai, Gunditjmara and Djab Wurrung activist and Independent Senator for Victoria Sue Bolton , Merri-bek councillor

, Merri-bek councillor Amin G Abbas , an organiser with Free Palestine Melbourne, Melbourne for Palestine and Palestine National Day teams

, an organiser with Free Palestine Melbourne, Melbourne for Palestine and Palestine National Day teams Jiselle Hanna , newly elected secretary of the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) Victorian branch

, newly elected secretary of the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) Victorian branch Sam Wainwright , Socialist Alliance national co-convenor

, Socialist Alliance national co-convenor Pip Hinman , Green Left co-editor

, Green Left co-editor Seona Cho , Naarm-based Korean socialist

, Naarm-based Korean socialist Cyndi Makabory , a West Papuan activist based in Naarm/Melbourne

, a West Papuan activist based in Naarm/Melbourne Celeste Liddle , an Arrernte woman, union organiser, freelance writer and activist

, an Arrernte woman, union organiser, freelance writer and activist Yousef Alreemawi , a multi-talented, award-winning Palestinian-Australian musician, thinker, and storyteller.

, a multi-talented, award-winning Palestinian-Australian musician, thinker, and storyteller. Dr Jordy Silverstein , a historian and writer and a member of the Loud Jew Collective

, a historian and writer and a member of the Loud Jew Collective Janet Parker , a founding member of Jews for Palestine WA

, a founding member of Jews for Palestine WA Maz Misiewicz , a campaigner with Disrupt Burrup Hub

, a campaigner with Disrupt Burrup Hub Carlos Eduardo Morreo , a writer, editor, and organiser living in Naarm/Melbourne and the Executive Officer of the Institute of Postcolonial Studies

, a writer, editor, and organiser living in Naarm/Melbourne and the Executive Officer of the Institute of Postcolonial Studies Damoon Jehani , a researcher on Iranian Kurdish politics and documentary filmmaker

, a researcher on Iranian Kurdish politics and documentary filmmaker Ling Tang, an activist-artist-academic

And many more.

See full agenda

The conference will feature close to 30 panels, covering topics ranging from Palestine, the struggle of peace and justice in South Asia, and the role of art in changing society, through to resisting US President Donald Trump and the far-right billionaire class, the fight for trans rights, and organising workers in the 21st-century economy.

Other panel discussions will focus on First Nations’ struggles for sovereignty, the people’s power movement that toppled South Korea’s far-right president, the case against AUKUS and militarism, current debates on imperialism and women’s liberation today.

Make sure you don't miss out and buy your ticket today!