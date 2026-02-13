Invitation to the 7th International Ecosocialist Encounters in Brussels, 15–17 May 2026

First published at International Ecosocialist Encounters.

At a time when humanity’s very survival is at risk, we need a movement that once again offers a hopeful alternative to the rise of the far right and the failures of neoliberalism. That is why we call on all those who defend human dignity and strive for an alternative to destructive capitalism to join us in Brussels from 15 to 17 May 2026 for the 7th International Ecosocialist Encounters.

More than a century after Rosa Luxemburg posed the alternative “socialism or barbarism?”, the new reality of extractivist capitalism is pushing humanity to the edge of the abyss with a new equation: “Ecosocialism or barbarism?”

Seven of the nine planetary boundaries that condition the existence of our species on Earth have been crossed: climate change, biosphere integrity, land-use change, the freshwater cycle, biogeochemical cycles, new chemical pollutants, and a seventh, ocean acidification, which was exceeded in 2025. In just four years, the Earth has officially crossed four of these nine danger thresholds.

In practical terms, we are already living through the first years of a more dangerous climate. Each year sets a new record for global temperature increase. Each year, climate disasters multiply across the globe. Biodiversity COPs are paralysed, and the destruction and disappearance of species continues.

This downward spiral is not a natural effect of “the Earth,” but the result of an increasingly intensified race for profit, a destructive rush toward “producing ever more,” at the expense of people and nature.

So-called “green capitalism” is a fraud that serves as a pretext for the neocolonial and austerity policies of neoliberal governments, while greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise. There is no dignified way forward without breaking with the destructive growth logic inherent in capital. Action cannot be delayed: the runaway train of capitalism must be stopped by ecosocialist revolution.

The neoliberal agenda — imposed in the name of “budgetary discipline” and repayment of public debts contracted with financial markets—is today more than ever synonymous with the destruction of the welfare state, ecological and climatic catastrophe, and the massive transfer of wealth from the Global South to the North and from working people to capitalist classes. This logic prevents any prospect of wealth redistribution, which is essential to carry out the crucial investments needed for social justice and ecological transition.

Floods, droughts, fires, unliveable temperatures… Extreme climate events, increasingly numerous, violent, and deadly, primarily affect the most impoverished populations of the planet, especially those in the Global South — and in particular women*, children, and the elderly, especially racialised and Indigenous people.

Extractivist logic exploits both bodies and territories, threatens workers’ rights, worsens precarious working conditions, and gender-based violence goes hand in hand with the violence of landowners, large corporations, and governments against the populations resisting this logic — among whom Indigenous peoples and women are often on the front lines.

These phenomena, combined with land-use changes driven by dispossession, capital accumulation, and urbanisation for the few, generate forced displacement of peasant and Indigenous communities, pushing millions of people into forced migration for environmental reasons. Governments of wealthy countries support false solutions, greenwashing, and technological escapism, while the far right openly embraces climate denialism.

Organising resistance and converging our struggles

In the face of all this, it is essential to organise resistance and counter-offensives by bringing our struggles together: ecosocialist, territorial, and decolonial struggles; eco-unionist struggles; climate justice movements; ecofeminist and anti-extractivist struggles… We must also share our analyses, research, and experiences in order to build an international ecosocialist and anticapitalist perspective that allows us to regain the initiative in building a more just society where life is placed at the centre.

With this objective, the 2nd Latin American and Caribbean Ecosocialist Encounters took place in Belém (Brazil) from 8 to 11 November 2025, during COP30 and in response to the dead end in which the COPs have found themselves for decades. This gathering was a resounding success thanks to the participants and represented sectors, including Afro-descendant people, Indigenous peoples of the Amazon, activists defending their territories, anti-extractivist coalitions, landless peasants, political activists… Their proposals, their decolonial perspectives from the Global South, and their ecosocialist alternatives rooted in their territories and struggles will be fundamental for the construction of our 7th International Encounters, just as the conclusions and resolutions of previous gatherings will be.

Since 2014, the Ecosocialist Encounters Network has met on two continents and in five different countries. After Buenos Aires (Argentina) in 2024, the 7th Encounters will take place in Brussels in 2026 and will bring together organisations, collectives, and trade-union, political, feminist, decolonial, migrant, and research movements from several continents — particularly Europe, Latin America, and Africa.

Faced with the destructive forces of capital, the far right, the policies of generalised rearmament and rising military expenditure — within the European Union and NATO as well as in China, Russia, and elsewhere — faced with the imperialist wars carried out by the United States against peoples around the world, by Russia in Ukraine, and faced with the genocide perpetrated by Israel in Palestine, let us oppose the response of peoples, of those whose work keeps the world running, caring for human beings and ecosystems.

Against barbarism, let us break with capitalism and confront it with internationalist solidarity and an ecosocialist vision of society.

See you in Brussels, 15–17 May 2026!

