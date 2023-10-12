Lessons of the October 1917 revolution (Part II) — What kind of revolutionary organisation?

Read Part I “Coup or mass insurrection?” here.

The Bolsheviks are often discussed as a “party of a new type”, with Vladimir Lenin at its head as the key theoriser of its practice as a “vanguard”. There is much in this argument, but only if it is accompanied by an understanding that, in this regard, Lenin was not the innovator.

When Lenin became politically active, in the 1890s, he adopted the aim of the Russian Marxists that the country’s workers should lead a popular movement to overthrow the tsar and institute political freedom, which would prepare the ground for workers’ power to bring about socialism. Then, with the 1905 revolution, Lenin argued that the weakness of liberalism in Russia was shown. Meanwhile, the worker movement should not “stop half-way” in leading the democratic revolution, in order to, more easily and in accordance with its strength, begin the task of socialist revolution: “We stand for uninterrupted revolution”.

Researcher Lars Lih has explained that this concept of the “hegemonic” role for the working class in relation to other classes in the struggle was combined with a perspective for “the merger of socialism and the worker movement”. Lenin observed this merger occurring very broadly, but especially important to him was the experience of the German Social Democrats (SPD), the most advanced example of building a revolutionary party in the late 19th century. According to Lih:

The SPD was a vanguard party, first because it defined its own mission as “filling up” the proletariat with the awareness and skills needed to fulfil its own world-historical mission, and second because the SPD developed an innovative panopoly of methods for spreading enlightenment and “combination”.

The SPD was confident it could actively transform “the worker movement by expanding awareness”. To achieve this, it set out to expose and counter all the examples of oppression wherever it could. In 1902, in What Is to Be Done?, Lenin wrote: “The German party particularly strengthens its position and widens its influence precisely because of the unremitting energy of its campaign of political indictments.” Its methods included: an apparatus of agitators, starting with its parliamentarians; party publications (first of all newspapers, the most important popular media at the time, but also pamphlets, leaflets, and so on); workers’ institutions — unions, educational associations and clubs of all sorts — that the party was to ensure worked toward raising proletarian awareness; and, ultimately, “a truly nation-wide party”, working well beyond the existing scope of the party’s effective influence. “We should dream!” Lenin wrote, of:

A weekly newspaper, regularly distributed in tens of thousands of copies throughout Russia. This newspaper would be a small part of a huge bellows that blows up each flame of class struggle and popular indignation into a common fire.

What would the merger of socialism and the worker movement consist of? In Germany at the end of the 19th century, which had been experiencing relative economic expansion and political stability, the worker movement — its unions, its votes, its culture and its thinking — already operated almost without exception within the framework of the SPD, independently and against recognised society. The tsarist regime in Russia was in crisis, facing unrest among students and many others over its autocratic rule, a rising strike wave, and a soon to come military defeat in the Russo-Japanese war. Insurrection was in prospect. Some in the revolutionary movement believed that systematic organisation of the kind Lenin advocated — engaged in frequent, regular, politically far-reaching work throughout the country through agitation centred on a common newspaper, avoiding the tsarist police as best it could by being underground — would mean being “involved in something that cuts them off from the crowd” and being swept aside by that crowd in its upsurge. Lenin responded that the party would be more likely to “take their place in front, at the head of crowd” with this level of organisation because the party’s members would be:

involved exclusively in all-sided and all-embracing political agitation, that is, precisely work that brings closer and merges into one the crowd with its stikhiinyi [elemental ] destructive force and the organisation of revolutionaries with its purposive destructive force.

For the next two decades, the Bolsheviks, in various guises, pursued the objective that the movement should come to merge with socialism. Lenin exuded confidence in the upsurges of the workers’ movement and castigated those who thought the workers’ movement could not be part of the struggle for socialism. Workers needed and would heed the socialist message. What he criticised was party work that was ineffective or needlessly limited in getting that message out, because he considered that had failed to provide to the worker movement its maximum scope for development.

In the 1905 Revolution, many tens of thousands of people joined the various Russian-language factions and national sections of the Russian Social Democratic Labour Party (RSDLP), which showed a mass socialist party could be formed in Russia. In the following years, when the tsarist regime reasserted its rule and, for the most part, its repression, the illegal party was re-formed. Others urged that the party scrap underground work and instead establish a labour congress that would operate within the boundaries tsarist laws imposed. By the time the worker movement re-emerged in protest and strikes in 1912, it supported the illegal party over “liquidation”: from among the politically-aligned media, workers largely choose to read and fund the Bolsheviks’ publications; in the 1912 voting for the semi-parliamentary Duma, the workers’ curia (voting was in class-based electorates) only elected candidates from the underground party; and many union leaderships were aligned with the underground.

Until Lenin’s last writings, he continued to make these same arguments. In 1920, in Left-Wing Communism: an Infantile Disorder, he tried to explain what in the Russian experience spoke to the members in the new Communist parties forming throughout the world about how they could, beyond saying revolutionary phrases, become effective revolutionary actors. According to him, that experience showed certain conditions were needed for success. He talked in terms such as maintaining, testing and reinforcing the disciplined action of the party; we might say to stop it going off the rails and, thus, heading in the right direction. Only “prolonged effort and hard-won experience” could create such conditions. “Correct revolutionary theory” can certainly ease this, but it cannot be “a dogma[: it] assumes final shape only in close connection with the practical activity of a truly mass and truly revolutionary movement”. A party’s political leadership, and strategy and tactics, are only proven to be correct when “the broad masses have seen, from their own experience, that they are correct”. Meanwhile, the party must be able “to link up, maintain the closest contact, and — if you wish — merge, in certain measure with the broadest masses of the working people — primarily with the proletariat, but also with the non-proletarian masses of working people”. And, yes, the party had to have “class-consciousness … devotion to the revolution … tenacity, self-sacrifice and heroism”. Perspectives for a merger of socialism and the worker movement and for a vanguard party are in fact combined.

Lih points out that if “the emancipation of the working classes must be the work of the working classes themselves”, then the proletariat must go through some preparatory process to achieve that. Left-Wing Communism tried to win anarchistic leftists (the Council Communists and other “left” Communists, and Wobblies, members of the Industrial Workers of the World) to “the party principle”. That principle’s rationale is told in the narrative of the merger of socialism and the worker movement.

In 1917, the Bolsheviks went from a party persecuted for its anti-war stance, with its principal leaders exiled to Siberia, Switzerland and the United States, to achieving its aims of a merger of socialism and the worker movement and a hegemonic role for the working class within a revolutionary movement. After February, some members left to join groups, chiefly the “minority” Menshevik faction of the RSDLP, which supported the new regime. During the year, however, the Bolsheviks grew, expanding in numbers at least tenfold, but also through realignments in which the Mezhraiontsy group, which included Leon Trotsky, and a left Menshevik group joined the Bolsheviks.

The Bolsheviks also, at times, argued.

In April, they debated what they would do in the aftermath of the Tsar’s overthrow and the formation of, first, the Soviets and, then, the Provisional Government. The result has frequently been discussed as a “re-arming” of the Bolsheviks, in which Lenin’s presentation of the April Theses on his return to Russia moved the Bolsheviks to a stance of opposition to the Provisional Government. Lih’s research, however, continues to amass evidence to support his view that for the Bolsheviks this was instead a “shift in tactics … [to] an open call for full soviet power” — their adoption of the slogan “All Power to the Soviets”, under which they set out to help convince the workers, soldiers and others who were represented in the Soviets to support this change in sovereign political power. According to Lih, this was not controversial because it fitted with the commonly-held Bolshevik aim of proletarian hegemony in the democratic revolution: the disagreements among the Bolsheviks about the April Theses involved practical concerns or setting aside Lenin’s “personal enthusiasms”.

In September and October, they discussed when and how to prepare for mass insurrection nationwide. In the aftermath of General Lavr Kornilov’s revolt, as soon as support began to swing towards the Bolsheviks in the Soviets and the “defencists” had refused to compromise with them to form a new government, Lenin wrote insistently and broadly, from hiding, that the time was ripe to prepare for insurrection. No other members of the Bolshevik Central Committee appear to have immediately agreed with him; that body did not support Lenin’s view until early October. Even in the days before the October Revolution, some of them still said insurrectionary preparations would disorganise the revolutionary forces, in public as well as among the party ranks. Chief among these were Lev Kamenev, the most prominent Bolshevik in Russia before February, and Grigory Zinoviev, Lenin’s main offsider in exile.

Regarding the October Revolution, Lih maintains his thesis of continuity in the thinking of Lenin and the Bolsheviks. In this case, his view is that the Bolsheviks emphasised class power and that they understood their role as socialists taking part in a democratic revolution. The arguments among the Bolsheviks are not mentioned. That suggests — unless Lih does turn to read the documents related to those disputes and shows otherwise — the limits that exist alongside the strengths in his perspective.

The continuity Lih points to helps explain the relative cohesion of Bolshevik leadership. Kamenev and Zinoviev, for example, continually reappear in leading roles for the Bolsheviks, even when they had argued publicly against the Central Committee’s decision to prepare for insurrection. Yet the April Theses — to use the phrase of one of its Petrograd enthusiasts — “exploded like a bomb” among the Bolsheviks. The debate on insurrectionary preparations was also fractious, as first Lenin and later Kamenev proposed to resign from the Central Committee (Lenin’s offer was not accepted, while Kamenev’s was but it was not effected), Lenin demanded the expulsion of Kamenev and Zinoviev from the Bolsheviks, and the Central Committee at one point proposed to exclude them from representing the party. What gave rise to such feelings of sharp differences?

When Lenin discussed why and how to build a revolutionary party, he would typically argue that his views represented the existing Marxist perspective, which others were seeking to revise: that self-awareness, according to Lih, supports his view about continuity in Lenin’s thinking. However, in the years between 1914 and the revolution, Lenin himself identified new elements in his thinking on this topic, and that must also be accounted for.

First, he concluded, from the failure of most Social-Democratic parties to pursue the anti-war activity that the Second International had decided upon with the prospect of world war in mind, that any opportunist trend, pursuing immediate interests for some workers against the historic interests of the class, must be excluded from the revolutionary party. Otherwise the party would be prevented from using capitalist crises to work to overturn capitalism: he wrote that “the old theory that opportunism is a ‘legitimate shade’ in a single party that knows no ‘extremes’ has now turned into … a tremendous hindrance to the working-class movement”.

Second, he considered the problem historically: opportunism, previously understood to be a “mood”, had become a trend within these parties over a period of decades (as discussed above, but for other reasons, the Bolsheviks had already excluded any significant opportunist trend). Finally, he asked and answered “the fundamental question of modern socialism”:

Is there any connection between imperialism [that is, the current monopoly stage of capitalism, which emerged at the end of the 19th century] and the monstrous and disgusting victory opportunism … has gained over the labour movement in Europe? … [While capitalism lives at the expense of all workers,] imperialism somewhat changes the situation. A privileged upper stratum of the proletariat in the imperialist countries lives partly at the expense of the rest of the oppressed … the desertion of a stratum of the labour aristocracy [these relatively privileged workers] to the bourgeoisie has matured and become an accomplished fact … Now, a ‘bourgeois labour party’ is inevitable and typical in all imperialist countries.

Lenin’s arguments about the need for the exclusion of opportunism from the revolutionary party, the historical emergence of opportunism as a definite trend in workers’ politics, and the relationships between imperialism, the formation of the labour aristocracy and the inevitability of bourgeois labour parties were innovations that go to “the essence of Marxist tactics”. Yet he did not propose some new type of party, because the narrative of the merger of socialism and the worker movement and confidence that workers will take part in this remained. Only where that worker movement will be found and how the merger will be achieved changed:

Neither we nor anyone else can calculate precisely what portion of the proletariat is following and will follow the social-chauvinists and opportunists. This will be revealed only by the struggle, it will be definitely decided only by the socialist revolution. But we know for certain that the ‘defenders of the fatherland’ in the imperialist war represent only a minority. And it is therefore our duty, if we wish to remain socialists, to go down lower and deeper, to the real masses: this is the whole meaning and the whole purport of the struggle against opportunism… The only Marxist line in the world labour movement is to explain to the masses the inevitability and necessity of breaking with opportunism…

Among the proposals Lenin made in his April Theses was to re-name the Bolshevik organisation as the Communist Party. Lih first makes this out to be one of what he has called Lenin’s “personal enthusiasms”, seen by other Bolsheviks neither as part of their core consensus, nor contradicting it, and thus “allowed to drift into the fine print of the Bolshevik message”. According to Lih, however, the Bolshevik activist Mikhail Kalinin, for example, at the end of April 1917 still said he had “practical considerations” for not moving on this: “Social-Democrat” was not “so befouled” among the Bolsheviks in Russia, he stated, as it was for the returning emigres. Practical concerns are not irrelevant to choosing a party’s name (“brand”, if you like): indeed, when the Bolsheviks did take the name Communist in the following year, they kept “Bolshevik” in brackets to still identify with their heritage. But Kalinin had something else in mind: coalition with the Mensheviks to pursue a struggle with liberalism.

In March and April of 1917, the Bolsheviks had seriously discussed unification with the Mensheviks. For example, Joseph Stalin, who on his return from exile in Siberia had taken on co-editing Pravda, urged this, while Yakov Sverdlov, another Central Committee member who at the end of April became that body’s first Secretary, was opposed. Trotsky’s History of the Russian Revolution shows that Lenin’s quarrel when he arrived in Russia with “Old Bolshevism” about the completion of the democratic revolution turned on this, not on what the February Revolution had achieved:

Lenin saw, of course, as clearly as his opponents that the democratic revolution was not finished … only the rulership of a new class could carry it through to the end, and that … could be achieved no otherwise but by drawing the masses out from under the influence of the Mensheviks and Social Revolutionaries – that is to say, from the indirect influence of the liberal bourgeoisie … Lenin, therefore, demanded an irreconcilable opposition to all shades of social patriotism. Separate the party from the backward masses, in order afterwards to free those masses from their backwardness. ‘We must abandon the old Bolshevism,’ he kept repeating, ‘We must make a sharp division between the line [emphasis added] of the petty bourgeoisie and the wage worker’.

The Mensheviks were supporting the liberals, as were the Social Revolutionaries. None of the Bolsheviks accepted this. This was the main thing, that for them the political unity of workers and peasants should be in those classes’ own interests, in order also to serve a socialist political future. Holding this perspective is what had made them Bolsheviks.

Bolsheviks, however, also thought about other things, and not least among these was how to secure the new power. The April debates settled the question of party disunity, but could not fully sunder the links and pressures exerted between the two organisations. (Remarkably, the October 10 Bolshevik Central Committee meeting that decided they would prepare for insurrection meet at the home of the Bolshevik Galina Flakserman, who dissuaded her husband, the Menshevik diarist, Sukhanov, from returning home). Until the July Days, the Bolsheviks allowed that if the Mensheviks and Social Revolutionaries would take power through the Soviets, the Bolsheviks would become a loyal opposition, a Soviet minority trying to become a Soviet majority. Even on the day the October Revolution took power, the Bolsheviks backed a proposal for a Soviet government also involving all other Soviet parties (not carried out because the now-minority “defencists” would only agree to this if it dominated the government). Also, some Bolsheviks do not seem to have thought an insurrection could succeed without Menshevik support. Stalin, who supported preparations for insurrection, but sympathised with their Bolshevik opponents, said “our whole situation is self-contradictory”.

Which it was not, if the whole situation is taken into account. Logically, the old Bolshevik aim of overthrowing the Provisional Government and the old Bolshevik desire for cooperation with the Mensheviks, who refused to cooperate for that aim, were irreconcilable. Historically, other things came into play. The most important of these was a merger of socialism and the worker movement in Russia in 1917, which created the independent working class movement, led by the Bolsheviks, that made the October Revolution.