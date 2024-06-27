Reflections on the Palestinian and Kurdish Resistance: History, challenges and solution perspectives

This brochure is a compilation of four interviews analysing the Kurdish and Palestinian resistance. The huge solidarity shown worldwide in the face of the genocide against the Palestinian people has drawn the attention again to the Middle East. In the midst of this chaos and genocide, a strong historical consciousness is needed to find long-term solutions. These interviews give an insight and analysis on the political situation in the Middle East, and share possible solutions for the Kurdish and Palestinian quests for freedom.

Download pamphlet in PDF format here.