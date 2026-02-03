Statements: Hands off Cuba! End the US blockade!

Statements by Socialist Alliance (Australia), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Partido Lakas ng Masa (the Philippines) and Socialist Party of Malaysia opposing US imperialism’s latest threats against Cuba and in solidarity with the Cuban people.

Socialist Alliance (Australia): Hands off Cuba! End the US blockade!

February 3

The Socialist Alliance strongly condemns the United States government’s latest threats against Cuba and stands in solidarity with the Cuban people resisting US imperialism.

US President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order declaring a national emergency due to the “unusual and extraordinary” threat the Cuban government supposedly poses to US security and foreign policy. The order announced that the US would impose tariffs on goods from any countries that, directly or indirectly, sell or provide oil to Cuba.

Since its imperialist attacks on Venezuela, the US has blocked all Venezuelan oil shipments to Cuba.

Trump is also pressuring the Mexican government, Cuba’s primary oil supplier, to halt shipments to the country. Mexico’s state-run oil company Pemex has already cancelled a shipment planned for this month.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has warned that Trump’s executive order “could trigger a large-scale humanitarian crisis, directly affecting hospitals, food supplies, and other basic services for the Cuban people”.

Cubans are already experiencing severe power blackouts due to fuel shortages, and from damage to its national energy grid from Hurricane Melissa last year.

Trump’s most recent threats are a continuation of US imperialist policy since the Cuban people overthrew the US-backed Fulgencio Batista dictatorship in 1959.

Since then, the US has undertaken or sponsored terrorist attacks, a military invasion and an economic blockade against the Cuban people, with the explicitly stated aim of bringing about “hunger, desperation and the overthrow of government”, as the US State Department admitted in 1960.

The US’s illegal 64-year blockade constitutes a form of economic warfare, impacting the Cuban people’s access to food, medicine, fuel and other critical goods.

The US maintains its cruel policy despite widespread international opposition, evidenced by the United Nations General Assembly voting almost-unanimously every year to end the blockade.

The US’s National Security Strategy, released last December, is an openly imperialist strategy aimed at control of or access to Latin America’s resources and projection of US power in the region. It reinforces the Monroe Doctrine — a 200-year-old imperialist ideology asserting the US’s “right” to dominate the Americas.

The US’s attacks on Venezuela were just the beginning. It has previously issued threats against Colombia, Mexico and now, Cuba.

Cuba has condemned US imperialist policies across the world, including its support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza. It plays a significant role in international solidarity, sending medical staff overseas to train and assist personnel in countries of the Global South.

Cubans are mourning the deaths of 32 of their citizens, killed by the US military during its January 3 attacks on Venezuela.

We condemn the US’s imperialist aggression and the Australian Labor government’s silence in the face of its ally’s flouting of international law.

We recognise that the US is the biggest threat to peace and democracy in the world, with its unprecedented military drive — the US’s military budget is set to surpass US$1 trillion for the first time in history — and aggressive foreign policy.

The Australian government is a willing party to US imperialist foreign policy, demonstrated in its total commitment to the AUKUS military alliance. We must pressure Labor to break its alliance with US imperialism and pursue a foreign policy based on peace and justice.

We support the global demand for an immediate and unconditional lifting of the US blockade on Cuba.

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation: Solidarity with Cuba against imperialist threats

On January 16, the Central Committee of the CPIML (Liberation), expressing its firm solidarity with the people of Cuba and the Cuban Revolution, sent a letter to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba. The following is the text of the letter:

We write to reaffirm our unwavering solidarity with the heroic people of Cuba and the glorious legacy of the Cuban Revolution at a time when US imperialism is intensifying its aggression and threats across Latin America and the Caribbean. We pay our revolutionary homage to the 32 Cuban martyrs who laid down their lives in Venezuela while courageously defending the banner of internationalism and anti-imperialist solidarity.

US imperialism remains the principal enemy of the peoples of the world, as seen recently from Venezuela to Palestine. The US aggression against Venezuela and the criminal kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, once again exposes the brazen drive of imperialism to crush sovereignty, impose colonial subjugation, and enslave the peoples.

What is unfolding in Venezuela today is a continuation of the same nefarious designs unleashed against Cuba since the 1960s, after the victorious Cuban Revolution under the leadership of Comrade Fidel Castro liberated the Cuban people from dictatorship and US corporate domination.

Today, as the world confronts the aggressive drive of US President Donald Trump to impose a new order of colonial subjugation, the steadfast resistance of the Cuban people against more than six decades of illegal, inhuman and genocidal US blockade stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration for all struggling peoples across the world.

We unequivocally denounce the imperialist intimidation and threats of the United States against socialist Cuba. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the Communist Party of Cuba and the people of Cuba in defence of their socialism, sovereignty, dignity and peace. We fully support the global demand for the immediate and unconditional lifting of the brutal US blockade against Cuba.

Together, we shall defeat imperialism! ¡Hasta la victoria siempre!

Partido Lakas ng Masa (the Philippines): Defend Cuba’s sovereignty, Stop US aggression and attacks, US hands of Cuba

January 27

PLM strongly condemns the renewed threats by US imperialism to impose a naval blockade on Cuba. A blockade is an act of war under international law and a dangerous escalation that threatens peace and stability in Latin America and beyond.

For 67 years, Cuba has endured an illegal economic blockade designed to break the will of its people. Despite this, Cuba has survived and advanced a socialist project that dismantled the old class system based on wealth, land ownership, and foreign capital. Class domination was broken, and Cuba achieved one of the lowest levels of inequality in the Global South, even under permanent economic siege — conditions that no other country could have survived.

Cuba’s socialism — rooted in universal health care, education, social protection, climate disaster resilience, a politically conscious and organized people — stands as a living example that a socialist alternative is possible.

It is precisely this socialist example, and Cuba’s refusal to submit to imperial pressure, that the United States perceives as a threat.

Recent statements by US President Donald Trump, including demands that Cuba “make a deal” or face the fate imposed on Venezuela, amount to an open threat of attack against Cuba.

The US effort to force Venezuela and Mexico to halt oil supplies to Cuba is a naked imperialist attempt to dictate the sovereign relations of independent nations. Venezuela has rejected these demands as violations of sovereignty, while Mexico has reaffirmed its commitment to non-intervention and solidarity.

In response to these threats, Cuba has reaffirmed its defensive readiness. President Miguel Díaz-Canel has made clear that Cuba does not seek confrontation, but will defend its independence.

As part of National Defense Day, preparedness exercises have taken place across the island. Cuban authorities have emphasized that the most essential element of these exercises is the conscious and organized participation of the population, reflecting the defensive doctrine of the “War of the Entire People.”

The unity between the people and their armed forces remains the principal guarantee of Cuba’s sovereignty and national security.

Since the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion — where Cuban forces defeated a US-backed mercenary invasion — Washington has sought to punish Cuba for its refusal to submit. The lesson of that defeat remains clear: a mobilized people can defend their sovereignty against imperial aggression.

We stand in unwavering solidarity with the Cuban people in their defense of sovereignty, self-determination, and socialism.

We call on all progressive forces, unions, and mass organizations, and others to:

Reject any naval blockade or military threat against Cuba

Demand an end to the US economic blockade

Defend the national sovereignty and self-determination of Global South nations

Strengthen international solidarity with socialist Cuba.

Cuba is not alone. Cuba stands firm.

U.S. Hands Off Cuba!

Cuba Sí, Yankee No!

Socialist Party of Malaysia: Stop the vicious attack on Cuba! End the US blockade now! Let Cuba live!

February 4

The Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) strongly condemns the new escalation of economic blockade imposed by the imperialist US against Cuba.

The escalation of economic blockade, including a total blockade on fuel supply to Cuba, is clearly aimed to suffocate the people of Cuba in order to subordinate the country under the control of the imperialist US for its own geopolitical and economic interests at the expense of the lives of the Cuban people.

The latest US threats against Cuba come after the US military attack on Venezuela and the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. The US government is threatening countries that supply oil to Cuba with sanctions, which means a further blockade on Cuba that would bring more suffering to the people of Cuba. Cuba has already experienced power blackouts in recent years due to fuel shortages. Cutting off Cuba from its already limited oil supply is like taking away the lifeline for the survival of the people of Cuba. These aggressive actions and bullying approaches by the US government are against international laws and threatening world peace.

The imperialist US has been imposing an economic blockade on Cuba for over six decades since the revolutionary Cuban people overthrew the US-backed Fulgencio Batista dictatorship, just because Revolutionary Cuba is taking a different path of development to advance national liberation, self-determination and social justice. The imperialist US has been using all kinds of dirty tactics to destabilize the island-state, yet the revolutionary Cuban people managed to withstand all critical challenges all this while.

The aggressive threats posed by the imperialist US under the administration of Donald Trump, whether in Cuba, Latin America or other parts of the world, only demonstrate that the imperialist US is the greatest threat to peace and democracy in the world.

We call upon the international community, including the government of Malaysia, to stand with Cuba and denounce US imperialist aggression in Latin America and other parts of the world. The US government must stop its vicious attacks on Cuba.

We reaffirm our solidarity with the people of Cuba in their struggle to resist US imperialist threats and interventions. We join the global call for an end to the US blockade on Cuba. Let Cuba live!