(Video) Rojava’s future in Syria? AANES foreign relations co-chair Ilham Ahmed on decentralization, women’s rights & guarantees

First published at The Amargi.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Kamal Chomani speaks with Ilham Ahmed, Co-Chair of the Foreign Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria.

In this exclusive interview, Ahmed discusses the joint Kurdish–Damascus delegation at Munich, the January 29 agreement and why the March 10 deal failed, constitutional guarantees for Kurdish political and cultural rights, decentralization and Syria’s future governance model, the protection of women’s achievements in Rojava, ongoing negotiations over the role of the YPJ, and the need for international guarantors to prevent renewed conflict.

Ahmed explains why constitutional safeguards, decentralization, and women’s political participation are central to Syria’s long-term stability. She also addresses concerns over hostile rhetoric, external interference, and the future of Kurdish self-administration within a unified Syrian state.