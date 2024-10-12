(Video) Boris Kagarlitsky and the challenges of the left today

Scholars from across the globe gathered for an online conference on October 8 in honour of Russian sociologist Boris Kagarlitsky, who is serving a 5-year sentence in a Russian penal colony on the fabricated charge of “justifying terrorism.”

The line-up of distinguished speakers includes: US philosopher and feminist Nancy Fraser, University of Johannesburg Centre for Social Change director Patrick Bond, Russian sociologist Greg Yudin, Ukrainian historian Hanna Perekhoda, University Solidarity Trade Union (Russia) co-chair Pavel Kudyukin, and speakers from Russian-based organisations Feminist Anti-War Resistance.

You can view the entire video stream of the conference above.

0.00 Introduction: Andrea Levy and Alina Chetaeva

14:48 Opening address: Nancy Fraser

35:53 The Long Retreat (presentation and discussion)

Moderator: David Castle

Speakers: Bill Fletcher, Alex Callinicos and Jayati Ghosh

2:31:54 The situation for the left in Russia today

Moderator: Alexei

Speakers: Greg Yudin, Ilya Budraitskis and a representative of Feminist Anti-War Resistance

3:37:53 Presentation of the Daniel Singer Prisoner of Conscious Award

Suzi Weissman and Ksenia Kagarlitskaya

4:28:21 Imperialism(s) today

Moderator: Adam Novak

Speakers: Robert Brenner, Ilya Matveev and Hanna Perekhoda

6:15:09 Repression and the threat to intellectual freedom: Russia and beyond

Moderator: Fiona Dove

Speakers: Pavel Kudyukin, Patrick Bond, Anna Ochkina and Trevor Ngwane

7:51:34 Launch of the Kagarlitsky Network for Academic and Intellectual Freedom