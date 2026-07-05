215 years after Venezuela's Declaration of Independence: Long live the republic!

Published in Spanish here.

The massive demonstrations of popular solidarity following the earthquakes that shook the country on June 24 have once again shown us that no hardship can destroy the moral and spiritual foundation that defines us as a nation. We have responded to the destructive and deadly seismic energy with the restorative energy of humanity. With the same unyielding spirit that our Liberator Simón Bolívar displayed in the face of the earthquake of March 26, 1812, we will overcome this painful situation, and with the same resolve of yesterday and today, all patriotic forces will fight to regain our independence.

Amid the current tribulation, we do not forget that the cracking of the earth was preceded by the roar of missiles and shrapnel, which also brought destruction, death, and pain. On January 3 of this year — exactly six months ago — Venezuela was attacked militarily by the US armed forces, under orders from its current government, in an act of war that was undeclared, unprovoked, unjustified, disproportionate, and illegal, in open violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4, of the United Nations Charter. This military aggression, which resulted in a regrettable and reprehensible toll of victims, also constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law, as documented in United Nations reports at the time.

Since that day, Venezuela has experienced a systematic escalation of grievances. As a nation with a tradition of fighting for freedom and independence, and of peaceful coexistence and integration with other peoples, they are attempting to impose on us a plan for colonial administration of the state under the threat of new military attacks. This plan takes the form of control over the sale of oil, gold, and other strategic minerals, and — even more gravely — through direct control of the revenues these generate, which are deposited into a budget line item of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which administers them at its discretion.

Added to this is the imposition of foreign investment plans — preceded by forced legislative reforms — that favour the interests of the aggressor country and contravene the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, particularly in the areas of hydrocarbons and mining. Similarly, the US government has arrogated to itself the right to decide on political and institutional processes that fall exclusively within the competence of Venezuelan popular sovereignty and to impose conditions on the foreign policy of peace and integration that we have promoted as a nation.

Furthermore, the illegal presence and operations of agents and troops from the aggressor country within our territory constitute another blatant violation of our Constitution and international law, a situation that has been exacerbated following the earthquakes of June 24: We hereby denounce and express our strongest rejection of any decision leading to the establishment of U.S. military bases or installations on our territory under the pretext of humanitarian assistance, out of basic patriotic dignity and because it is expressly prohibited by our National Constitution.

This entire situation constitutes an extremely serious and unprecedented violation of the 1965 United Nations Declaration on the inadmissibility of intervention in the internal affairs of states and the protection of their independence and sovereignty.

Faced with this ignominious situation that undermines the sovereign rights to which we are entitled as a nation, as a state, and as a republic, those of us who love and honour our homeland are called upon to prevent the normalisation or concealment of this foreign intervention. Therefore, we are compelled to denounce this violation of our sovereign rights before the international community. Historical circumstances call upon us to unite in the struggle to regain our national independence.

A national agreement is urgently needed — one that includes all patriotic political and social organisations and actors — to present us to the world as a united nation and to raise awareness among the peoples, governments, and democratic movements of the United States, regarding the unacceptability of a situation that harms not only Venezuela but also the paradigm of the international community that has been sought to be built since World War II.

We consider the immediate cessation of all coercive unilateral measures against Venezuela to be non-negotiable, and we demand our right to access and manage the national assets and resources illegally administered by the occupying power. Amid the emergency the nation is facing as a result of the June 24 earthquakes, both the meagre humanitarian aid announced by the US government and the decision to partially lift, only for a brief period, some of the “sanctions” imposed on the country, are not only insufficient but also constitute an affront to the entire Venezuelan people and yet another demonstration of the occupying force’s profound insensitivity in the face of a tragedy that has plunged tens of thousands of families into mourning.

Likewise, we consider it appropriate for the institutions of the Venezuelan state to file a formal complaint with the United Nations General Assembly regarding the violation of our national sovereignty and with the United Nations Human Rights Council regarding the violations of international humanitarian law that have been committed, and that a formal complaint be filed with the International Court of Justice seeking the restoration of control over our national revenues and our full political self-determination as a sovereign State in the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, in accordance with the Social Pact that we democratically ratified in a constitutional referendum on December 15, 1999.

Preserving national dignity today requires reaching an agreement among all patriotic forces willing to reaffirm their unwavering commitment to the Declaration of Independence issued by our forefathers on July 5, 1811, which they set forth in the following words:

We, therefore, in the name and by the will and authority we hold from the virtuous people of Venezuela, solemnly declare to the world that its united Provinces are, and shall be from this day forward, in fact and in law, free, sovereign, and independent States, and that they are absolved from all submission and dependence on the Crown of Spain or on those who are or may be called its agents or representatives, and that, as such a free and independent State, it has full power to adopt the form of government that is in accordance with the general will of its peoples, to declare war, to make peace, to form alliances, to conclude treaties of commerce, boundaries, and navigation, and to perform and execute all other acts that free and independent nations perform and execute… Despite our protests, our moderation, our generosity, and the inviolability of our principles… we are blockaded, we are harassed, agents are sent to incite us to revolt against one another, and attempts are made to discredit us among the nations… in order to oppress us… Without giving the slightest consideration to our reasons, without presenting them to the impartial judgment of the world, and with no judges other than our enemies, we are condemned to a painful isolation from our brothers; and to add contempt to slander, representatives are appointed against our express will, so that in their courts they may arbitrarily dispose of our interests under the influence and coercion of our enemies.

People of Venezuela: stability, peace, and the very possibility of building a just society on Venezuelan soil today depend on the restoration of the full exercise of our sovereignty.

People of Venezuela: the peoples of the world must know that we will never renounce our status as a republic to merge with any other state, nor will we accept being administered by those who are currently oppressing us.

Now that we have overcome these initial moments of anguish, mourning, rescue efforts, and providing primary care to the victims of the earthquakes, the patriotic people must promote unified initiatives of civic and democratic struggle — within the framework of political diversity — to recover our independence and, with it, the full legal effectiveness of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

We proclaim, with our heads held high and with the voice of the liberating people, that we will exercise our inalienable right to remain a nation free from all domination, and we call for the broadest international solidarity with our struggle.

People of Venezuela: today more than ever, Bolívar’s words before the Patriotic Society on July 3, 1811, compel us:

…what we want is for that union to be effective and to inspire us in the glorious undertaking of our freedom; to unite merely to rest, to sleep in the arms of apathy — yesterday it was a shortcoming, today it is a betrayal… Let us lay, without fear, the cornerstone of South American freedom; to waver is to lose ourselves.

People of Venezuela: let us fight without hesitation for the restoration of our sovereignty and our independence!

Long live Venezuela! Long live the Republic!

In Caracas, July 3, 2026

1. Reinaldo Iturriza López

2. Carlos Ojeda Falcón

3. Jorge Giordani

4. Juan Contreras

5. Ignacio Ramírez

6. Carlos Mendoza Pottellá

7. Elías Jaua Milano

8. Leonardo Bracamonte

9. Óscar Figuera

10. Luis Bonilla Molina

11. Eduardo Sánchez

12. Yul Jabour

13. Aurora Morales

14. Michel Mujica Ricardo

15. Óscar Feo

16. Gerardo Rojas

17. José Félix Varela

18. María Elena Lovera

19. Pedro Eusse

20. Amílcar Figueroa

21. Bruno Zanardo

22. Juan Carlos Dugarte

23. Christian Medina Macero

24. Braulio Álvarez

25. Alexis Ramírez

26. María Alejandra Castillo

27. Julio Millán

28. Manuel Villalba

29. Enrique Maestre

30. Gaudy María García García

31. Manuel Azuaje Reverón

32. Héctor Navarro

33. Gustavo Márquez

34. Juan Ramón Guzmán

35. Nidia Cárdenas

36. Enrique Vila

37. Lorenzo Angiolillo

38. Eleazar Mujica

39. Humberto Rojas

40. Luis Marín

41. Sergio Rodríguez Adam

42. Henry Arrollo Clemente

43. Ramón Yánez

44. Diógenes Andrade

45. Thaís Rodríguez Gómez

46. Miguel Mora

47. Carlos Carles

48. Heddy Ramírez

49. Juan Carlos Rodríguez

50. Carlos Hernández

51. Vladimira Moreno

52. Carlos Lazo García