The Philippines: Is Akbayan now supporting the US against China?

[Editor’s note: Filipino socialist activist Khyl Ramos, from the Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM, Party of the Labouring Masses), will be speaking at Ecosocialism 2026, September 11-13, Magan-djin/Brisbane, Australia. For more information visit ecosocialism.org.au.]

See also below Partido Lakas ng Masa statement “On the malicious attacks against PLM being circulated by an Akbayan supporter”

Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM, Party of the Labouring Masses) disagrees with Akbayan Party List Rep. Perci Cendaña’s statement lauding Sec. Gibo Teodoro as a defender of Philippine sovereignty to be emulated, following China’s imposing of sanctions against Teodoro and his family members.

Secretary Teodoro’s long political record is consistently pro-US, support for deeper military ties with Washington, and policies that further expand US military footprint in and entrenching the Philippines — EDCA, bases, military hardware acquisition, the Pax Silica military-industrial complex — now as a part of the hyper-imperialist Trump administration.

His most recent statement was public praise for US leadership at the 2025 Shangri-La Dialogue, where he reportedly said that “American leadership is indispensable” and that the United States “remains the greatest shield”, while expressing gratitude for bipartisan support from the US Congress.

As Defence Secretary, Teodoro has been a prominent defender of the expansion and acceleration of the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites and has welcomed larger and more sophisticated PH-US military exercises and closer interoperability, including cooperation under the Mutual Defence Treaty and Balikatan exercises.

Under Teodoro’s watch U.S. tested and deployed missiles on Philippine territory, one of the biggest threats to peace in the region, widely acknowledged to be aimed at China.

Teodoro’s record is not an assertion of genuine national independence — it is in fact a model of unswerving alignment with the main imperialist power the US that has historically, consistently violated Philippine sovereignty.

Perci Cendaña’s describing Teodoro as a model to be emulated implies that he, and presumably Akbayan, support Teodoro’s pro-US positions, as outlined above.

Nationally, Teodoro is opposed to peace talks with the CPP-NPA-NDF and supports NTF-ELCAC’s ‘war on terrorism’ and red-tagging. He is also opposed to investigating the massacre of the Negros 19 civilians.

Toedoro was the anointed successor of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, now ensconced in the BBM regime.

All in all, Teodoro has a horrendous record, a symbol of extreme right-wing politics.

There is no doubt that China’s actions in the West Philippine Sea, and intimidation and aggression against Filipino fisherfolk and coastal communities must be opposed. However, PLM maintains and argues the biggest threat to peace in the region and genuine national sovereignty is the US and those such as Teodoro who promote US, not Philippine, interests.

Genuine patriotism cannot be selective.

In order to clarify for the left and progressive movement, Akbayan should answer a basic question regarding the party’s foreign policy: Is Akbayan now supporting the US against China?

On the malicious attacks against PLM being circulated by an Akbayan supporter

Some clarifications are necessary on the malicious attacks and misrepresentations being circulated by Aaron Moralina, an Akbayan supporter.

First, PLM has consistently opposed China’s incursions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and the escalating military buildup, interventions, and war preparations led by the United States in our region. This has been the PLM position from the very beginning.

We reject the false choice that the Philippines must align either with Beijing or Washington. (Or to exclusively attack one side to argue for a pragmatic, tactical position that favours the position of the present administration.)

We oppose all forms of great-power domination and insist on an independent foreign policy based on genuine national sovereignty.

Second, our record on the WPS issue is clear and public.

We actively supported the electoral and political initiatives of Walden Bello, including his proposal for a fisherfolk-led flotilla to the contested waters near Masinloc. The objective was to assert the rights of Filipino fisherfolk who had been harassed and prevented by Chinese forces from accessing their traditional fishing grounds.

The action ultimately did not push through because the fisherfolk themselves informed us that they had regained access to the area and preferred not to jeopardize the situation at that time. We respected their decision.

Also during the recent elections, we supported a congressional candidate in Dasmariñas City — a former Navy commander — who openly campaigned against China’s intrusions in the WPS. While we agreed with his emphasis on defending Philippine maritime rights, we also urged him to include in his platform a critique of U.S. military aggression and foreign military intervention, alongside the pressing social and economic concerns of his constituents.

Third, our position on China is neither evasive nor ambiguous.

We have discussed this extensively in our Socialist School and other public forums. We view China as a state with a developing monopoly-capitalist economy with imperial ambitions. It is an economic superpower that increasingly seeks to project power beyond its borders. At the same time, we recognize that China does not yet possess the same level of global military reach and infrastructure that the United States has built over decades.

One need not support U.S. militarization to oppose China’s actions. Nor does criticism of U.S. imperialism require silence about China’s conduct. We reject both arguments.

Fourth, Aaron’s attempt to weaponize the issue of Robin Padilla’s presence at our anti-dynasty press conference is both dishonest and uninformed.

Padilla was neither invited to speak nor included in our coalition. He was not seated at the presidential table alongside the coalition leaders who delivered the statements. He arrived on his own and sat facing the panel.

His presence was evidently connected to his anti-dynasty bill filed at the Senate, and his association with a friend of the coalition who was involved in drafting his bill. When asked whether he wished to talk about his bill from the floor, he declined and instead remarked that he would simply listen to the proceedings, describing the event as a public consultation on the need for a genuine anti-dynasty law.

That does not constitute an endorsement of Robin Padilla, his politics, or his support for the Duterte camp.

But, of course, his presence gravitated media attention especially because the press conference took place amid the unfolding Senate controversy of the time. His unexpected presence created another media story, which we did not want, but it did not alter the character, politics, or objectives of our event.

Our position on the elite faction fight between the pro-Duterte and pro-BBM camps is clear: “Marcos - Duterte, Walang Pinag-iba.”

These clarifications should settle the factual issues.

As for Aaron Moralina’s attacks, we return to the central political question that he continues to evade.

Let us dispense with distractions, insinuations, and personal attacks.

While opposing China’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea, does Akbayan support the ongoing expansion of U.S. military positioning in the Philippines — including additional military access, deployments, rotational forces, EDCA sites, and the broader strategic role being assigned to the country in Washington’s regional military posture?

It is a straightforward question.

The public deserves a straightforward answer.