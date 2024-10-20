Sotsialnyi Rukh (Social Movement): The path to victory and the tasks of the Ukrainian left

First published in Ukrainian on Sotsialnyi Rukh's website.

One of the key decisions of the Social Movement (Sotsialnyi Rukh) conference, which took place in Kyiv on October 5-6, 2024, was the adoption of the resolution, “The path to victory and the tasks of the Ukrainian left”. Below is the text of the resolution:

1. An honest response to the challenges of war, not hypocritical politics

The uncertain prospects of Ukraine’s victory stem from the fact that the only reliable strategy to oppose the aggressor — mobilizing all available economic resources to support the frontline and critical infrastructure — contradicts the interests of the oligarchy. Due to the free market, Ukraine has a caricature of a war economy, and the concentration of luxury amid poverty becomes dangerously explosive. The unwillingness to nationalize production capacities, tax large businesses, and direct the budget towards rearmament makes it possible to prolong the war at the cost of significant human losses and constant mobilization.

We believe that the government should start a dialogue with the people about the achievable goals of the war, and most importantly, introduce a defensive economy or acknowledge the unpreparedness to fight for victory. We advocate for ending the uncertainty regarding the duration of military service, as it is a matter of elementary fairness. Gaining technological superiority combined with a careful approach to people is the path to victory.

Social Movement advocates for the development of the state sector of the economy, subordinated to the priorities of defense and full employment, and defends the rights of conscripts and servicemen to dignified treatment, demobilization after a defined term of service, and rehabilitation.

2. International solidarity as a way to overcome the crisis of the world order

The ongoing war in Ukraine is one of the signs of a crisis in the world order based on the neoliberal model. It is characterized by the exploitation of poor countries by the rich, inequality in access to fundamental goods, and the prosperity of financial elites at the cost of debt bondage for entire nations. All these features of the neoliberal system have undermined trust in international law and made global polarization inevitable.

To fight against Russian aggression and for a path to post-war reconstruction that benefits the working people, we need support from the global community, including humanitarian and military assistance. European integration should not serve as a justification for antisocial reforms but should take place on fair grounds, accompanied by improving the welfare of the Ukrainian people and strengthening democracy. We are confident that our ties with leftist movements across Europe will help Ukraine better defend itself. At the same time, we stand in solidarity with progressive movements in Asia, Africa, and Latin America in their struggle against imperialism. We condemn the aggressive and occupation policies of other states — be it the oppression of Palestinians by Israel, Kurds by Turkey, or Yemenis by Saudi Arabia. A new architecture of international relations is needed, where there are no privileges for “great powers,” G7, or permanent members of the UN Security Council, and the voices of the peripheral peoples are heard.

Social Movement advocates for nuclear disarmament, interaction with left-wing forces that recognize Ukraine's right to self-defense, and supports the struggle of other nations for liberation.

3. Building a “Ukraine for All” as a space for solidarity and security

Although the war against an external enemy was supposed to unite the people of Ukraine, in reality, shameful attempts are being made to divide Ukrainians into “right” and “wrong.” Instead of uniting as many people as possible around ideas of justice, freedom, and solidarity, conflicts within society are being provoked. There are manifestations of linguistic chauvinism, justification of hostility towards national minorities, the queer community, and fostering ideological uniformity. This will not allow the global fight against Russian imperialism to gain traction and will complicate the reintegration of occupied territories.

Establishing equality is impossible without overcoming social vulnerability. Conversely, the state’s reduction of social spending and irresponsible deregulation are already affecting the resilience of society. It is time to end the promotion of policies that exacerbate inequality. Demands for women's emancipation, inclusive spaces for people with disabilities, and support for victims of far-right violence can strengthen Ukraine's ability to resist tyranny both externally and internally. Proving our humanity = gaining an advantage over the aggressor.

Social Movement will oppose policies that divide society and will protect social rights as a prerequisite for affirming human dignity. We will demand full state control over the protection of lives and the well-being of workers, who are at greater risk than ever.

4. Ecosocialist transformation — The key to survival

Russia’s eco-terrorism, combined with years of large-scale, predatory exploitation of natural resources by domestic oligarchs and the authorities' neglect of environmental protection, poses a threat to Ukraine's ecosystems, including its biodiversity, clean water resources, soil fertility, and the health and lives of the population. The war and the anti-environmental policy of capital negatively affect poor and discriminated groups, increasing their vulnerability.

We emphasize the need to harmonize social production and ecological reproduction based on the principles of ecosocialism. The green transition, first and foremost, should be fair, taking into account the interests of the workforce by creating new jobs, retraining workers, and ensuring social guarantees and compensation for those who may lose their jobs due to the closure of enterprises. Efficient use of energy resources requires a reduction in working hours, and the nationalization of energy companies will allow rational management of capacities without the influence of commercial interests. We support small, family farmers for food security and agricultural greening, the idea of deprivatizing common resources, and firmly oppose monopolistic agroholdings that destroy the ecosystem.

Social Movement will work together with trade unions and other progressive public organizations to develop a program of transformations that meet the long-term interests of workers, farmers, and other vulnerable segments of the Ukrainian population in the context of production, ecology, and energy.

5. Workers bore the burden of the war, therefore they deserve a voice

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the core of resistance to aggression — both at the front and in the rear — has been the working class. Unfortunately, in conditions where the main burden of the war has been shifted to the working class, there is no left-wing political force in Ukraine that would voice the issues inherent to working people and act on the principles of inclusive democracy. Under the realities of oligarchic capitalism, restrictions on freedoms often serve the interests of the elites.

To build an ecosocial, independent Ukraine of equal rights and opportunities, there is a need for a political democratic platform that will unite workers and other oppressed groups, representing their interests in politics, including participation in elections. We are open to interaction with political parties that share our vision. The sooner a competitive political process is restored, the sooner trust in the state will be regained. Corruption, censorship, and other abuses by officials harm the defense efforts. The best remedy against this is the democratic renewal of power. Freedom is the foundation of security for all citizens.

Social Movement advocates for the restoration of electoral rights, the right to peaceful assembly and workers' strikes, and the abolition of all restrictions on labor and social rights.