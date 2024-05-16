Ukrainians and Palestinians are fighting occupation

First published at Black Diplomat.

Terrell Starr speaks with two Ukrainians who support Palestine, humanitarian analyst Rita Adel and socialist historian Vladyslav Starodubtsev, about why they feel it is important for their countrymen and women to understand colonialism in other parts of the world.

They talked about Ukrainian socialism, what progressives in the west do not get about Ukraine and NATO and why Ukrainians are not privileged because they are “white.”