Urgent appeal: Stand in solidarity with the people of Jammu Kashmir

The people of Pakistan-administered Jammu Kashmir (PaJK) are facing one of the bloodiest episodes of state repression in recent history. A mass movement built around economic and democratic demands has been met with curfews, communication blackouts, live ammunition, and collective punishment.

The administration in PaJK has once again exposed itself as a puppet of the Pakistani state, implementing policies dictated from Islamabad rather than responding to the democratic aspirations of the people. The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) had announced a Long March on June 9 after months of mobilizing around economic and democratic demands. Instead of addressing these legitimate demands, the Pakistani state launched a sweeping crackdown on June 5. Internet and mobile services were suspended, raids and arrests intensified, and security forces attempted to crush the movement before it could gather momentum.

Between June 5 and July 27, at least 45 people were martyred. Despite this repression, thousands of people established sit-ins on the outskirts of Rawalakot city and remained there even after repeated attempts by authorities to disperse them through force. Throughout this period, JAAC consistently reaffirmed its willingness to engage in peaceful dialogue and resolve the crisis through negotiations. The Pakistani state repeatedly used these negotiations as a delaying tactic while continuing its repression and preparing for further violence.

On July 27, the Long March began. Defying curfew and state intimidation, thousands marched towards Rawalakot. Security forces opened fire on unarmed protesters, martyring 21 people.

Despite these killings, the people successfully pushed back the Rangers (para-military troops) and continued their advance. On July 28, the massacre escalated further as another 14 people were martyred in Rawalakot, Mirpur, and other cities across PaJK. The repression has extended far beyond the use of lethal force. The Pakistani state has deliberately restricted access to food supplies and obstructed access to hospitals in Rawalakot, subjecting people of Jammu Kashmir to collective punishment in an attempt to break the movement. These actions constitute a grave assault on fundamental democratic rights and basic human dignity.

We call upon the international working class, students, academics, trade unions, democratic, progressive, and socialist organizations to stand in solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

We urge organizations and activists across the world to organise demonstrations outside Pakistani embassies and consulates in their respective countries and to send protest letters/emails to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (see below), and Pakistani diplomatic missions, demanding an immediate end to the massacre, the withdrawal of security forces from the streets, the restoration of internet and mobile services, unrestricted access to food supplies and medical care, the release of all detained protesters, and an independent investigation into the killings.

The people of Jammu Kashmir are resisting extraordinary repression with immense courage. Their struggle deserves the active solidarity of workers, students, and all those committed to democracy and the right of oppressed peoples to determine their own future!

Emails:

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan: info@kagbsafron.gov.pk

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan: spokesperson.office1@mofa.gov.pk