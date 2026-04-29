(Video) In the imperial crosshairs: Trump’s war and its consequences for the people of Iran and Ukraine

The US and Israel have waged an unprovoked, barbaric war on Iran for over a month. The country’s regime, which recently repressed a mass popular uprising, has responded by firing missiles on countries throughout the region, shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, cutting off the flow of oil and natural gas, and thereby paralyzing the world economy.

Russia has reaped the benefits, raking in profits on its fossil fuel exports and using them to bankroll its ongoing imperialist war on Ukraine. Watch this discussion of Trump’s war and its catastrophic consequences for the people of Iran and Ukraine.

Speakers:

Frieda Afary is an Iranian American librarian, translator and author of Socialist Feminism: A New Approach. She produces Iranian Progressives in Translation and Socialistfeminism.org.

Denys Pilash is a member of Sotsialnyi Rukh (Social Movement) in Ukraine and an editor at Commons Journal.

Alexandra Zapolskaya is the coordinator and editor of Posle and a member of the French association Solidarite FreeAzat and the Radical Democracy Network. A sociologist by training, she is a Russian antiwar activist now living in exile in France, where she works with others to build the Russian émigré left and solidarity with political prisoners in Russia.

Ashley Smith is a member of the Ukraine Solidarity Network and the Tempest Collective. He is the co-author of China in Global Capitalism.

This event was sponsored by Haymarket Books and Ukraine Solidarity Network.