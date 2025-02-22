Yana Bondareva (Sotsialnyi Rukh, Ukraine): ‘Defending our country is part of the fight for social justice’

First published at Europe Solidaire Sans Frontières. Slightly edited for clarity.

Since the start of the full-scale war, many Sotsialnyi Rukh (SR, Social Movement) members have been involved in the armed defence of Ukraine against Russia’s imperialist aggression.

On November 21, SR announced that “around one million Ukrainian defenders and millions of members of their families are unfortunately often confronted with violations of their fundamental rights. We have therefore decided to join in their protection...

“A protocol of cooperation has been signed between Sotsialnyi Rukh and the NGO Fund for Social and Legal Support of Participants in Combat Operations. The aim of the cooperation is to provide free legal assistance to military personnel, veterans and members of their families in the form of a hotline.”

Yana Bondareva, an SR member in Kryvyï Rih, who is responsible for the telephone hotline to support soldiers and their families, was kind enough to answer questions about her organisation’s commitment to Ukraine’s military effort.

SR has set up a telephone hotline to support soldiers and their families. Why?

This initiative aims to support soldiers and their families facing social and legal difficulties. War puts a strain not only on soldiers, but also on their families, who may need help with administrative formalities, social issues, and so on.

The SR helpline can help. We provide legal advice on social guarantees, benefits, combatant status and employment rights; and social support for rehabilitation, adaptation to civilian life and interaction with government bodies.

A project like this is important because many veterans and their families face bureaucratic problems. A free telephone helpline can be a vital resource for them.

Do you receive a lot of calls? What type of questions or requests for help do you receive?

The helpline receives a lot of calls, which confirms the high demand for support from military personnel and their families. However, an even more extensive information campaign would considerably extend the reach of this service. Additional publicity in social media, the mass media, partner organisations and local communities would help to reach people who really need help but are not yet aware of this initiative.

We are often asked:

How do I obtain combatant status and what benefits are available?

Is it possible to appeal against a refusal to pay [social benefits] to military personnel or their families?

Problems relating to employment rights: redundancy, continued employment, payment [of salary] during service.

How to prepare documents correctly after an injury or disability?

Social support and reintegration

Where can I find a rehabilitation centre for military personnel or their families?

Are there any retraining and education programs for veterans?

How can I obtain financial assistance for the families of deceased military personnel?

What support programs exist for the children of military personnel?

Do you receive telephone calls from women soldiers? What are their problems?

Yes, we receive phone calls from female soldiers raising a wide range of issues, such as:

Leave for serving women: how to exercise your legal rights?

Taking maternity leave for serving women: what is the law?

Where can I find specialist medical care (gynaecologist, psychologist for military women)?

How can I return to civilian life after service and find a job?

Are there any support programmes for female veterans?

SR members have joined the army. Why did they choose to do this?

SR members joined the army because they believe that defending the country is part of the fight for social justice. They have always defended the rights of workers and citizens, and the war threatens all these gains.

Some of them started out as volunteers, but eventually decided to fight in the armed forces. On the front line, they not only defend the country, but also help their comrades solve social and legal problems. For them, it is a continuation of the fight for freedom, equality and dignity.

We recently learned that the director of the military academy in Lviv had been elected. We know that there is an association of LGBT+ soldiers in the Ukrainian army. There is also an association of women soldiers called Veteranka. Some soldiers publicly identify themselves as anarchists or socialists. Ukrainian servicemen and women still keep in touch with their unions, which support them. This is the situation in the Ukrainian army. How do you explain what I call “the enigma of the Ukrainian army”?

The “enigma of the Ukrainian army” is a combination of apparently contradictory phenomena: traditional military hierarchy and autonomous initiatives; discipline and ideological diversity; state institution and active role of grassroots organisations.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers are part of the structure of the army and actively shape their environments according to interests, ideologies and social groups. This is possible because Ukrainian society has historically developed horizontal ties and a tradition of self-organisation, which has also manifested itself in the army.

The support of trade unions and civil society organisations shows that the army is not isolated from society, but interacts with it and defends its rights. It is also important to note that many soldiers were activists in civilian life and therefore bring their values and networks of mutual support to the army.

Thus, the Ukrainian army is not just a state mechanism, but a living and socially active community that reflects the pluralism and democratic tendencies of society as a whole.

The question of the creation of unions for military personnel has been debated many times. What do you think about it?

The creation of unions for military personnel is an important step towards the protection of their rights and social guarantees. Military personnel have the right to be represented in matters of salaries, conditions of service and medical care. However, it is important that the unions do not violate military discipline and subordination. Overall, unions can be an effective tool for improving the situation of military personnel if they are properly organised.

In the West, many military personnel comment on the military situation. Their information often comes from the Americans. How do you analyse the military situation? Do you have your own Ukrainian sources of information?

To analyse the military situation, it is important to use different sources, including official Ukrainian news agencies and data from the front line. The comments of Western military officials are often important, but they do not always reflect the reality of events.

I have access to official information and resources, and I can refer to them to gather facts in order to carry out an objective analysis. However, it is important to remember that information can be different [depending on the source] in times of war and that it is always useful to compare sources to obtain more accurate analyses.

We are also surprised to see that soldiers are expressing themselves publicly in newspapers, for example. It is an important right of expression, particularly in times of war. How has the war transformed the Ukrainian army?

The war has considerably changed the Ukrainian army, making it more flexible and adapted to modern realities. During the conflict, the military began to actively express their thoughts and feelings, which has become an important part of their personal expression. This right to public expression allows soldiers to share their experiences, engage the civilian public on important issues and boost troop morale.

At the same time, these statements emphasise the change in attitude towards the military: they are not just executors, but also active participants in the social and political life of the country.

What are the political consequences for SR of this involvement in military issues? In my opinion, SR has acquired skills in the military field (compared to the Western left). Based on your concrete experience, can we talk about the beginnings of an alternative approach to the military issue?

SR’s involvement in military matters has political implications. This allows the organisation not only to participate in social and human rights initiatives, but also to influence important issues related to war and security. In contrast to the Western left, which often focuses on peaceful initiatives and criticism of military structures, SR demonstrates a willingness to work with the army in times of war, while maintaining ideas of social justice, anti-war positions and support for the rights of military personnel.

Based on the experience of the movement, we can talk about the construction of an alternative model for addressing military issues that combines social, humanitarian and human rights aspects. The aim is to create an environment in which soldiers can defend their rights and interests without violating military discipline and standards. In this way, SR is developing a model that could become an important alternative to the traditional approach to military issues, by combining social and military interests.

Finally, there is the question of the collective security system in Europe and the question of NATO. How do you see these complex issues concerning the future of Ukraine and Europe?

Ukraine, given its geopolitical situation and its experience of armed conflict, has a strategic interest in strengthening its security through international alliances. NATO can become a powerful guarantor of security for Ukraine, as it will enable it to integrate into a common collective defence system, reduce the threats from aggressive neighbours and ensure stability in the region.

However, this is a complex issue and requires internal and external factors to be taken into account. At the same time, NATO’s enlargement to the east may be perceived ambiguously in some countries, which entails political and strategic risks. For Ukraine, it is important not only to preserve its right to choose its security alliances, but also to ensure that it strengthens its own defence capabilities and supports its European partners in strengthening stability in the region.

In the long term, the key for Ukraine and Europe is to balance integration into international organisations and to preserve common internal security, taking into account the changing geopolitical environment.