Communist Party of India Marxist-Leninist Liberation: Lok Sabha election results are a mandate against the Modi dictatorship

The Lok Sabha election results are a mandate against Modi's dictatorship, and is a victory for democracy and Constitution, said CPI(ML) Liberation's General Secretary Comrade Dipankar. The performance of the INDIA alliance in Uttar Pradesh has paved way for the success of the alliance in the country, which is a befitting reply to the BJP and a rejection of the regime led by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, he said. The livelihood crisis of the people and the divisive policies adopted by the BJP has also been defeated.

In Bihar, CPI(ML) has won in two out of the three constituencies it contested. In Karakat, Comrade Rajaram Singh and in Arrah, Comrade Sudama Prasad have won. Dr. Sandeep Saurav was the runner up in Nalanda LS constituency. CPIML had also contested as part of the INDIA alliance in Kodarma (Jharkhand), where sitting MLA of Bagodar Comrade Vinod Singh was the candidate. It must be noted that after the disqualification of Comrade Manoj Manzil as the MLA from Agiaon in Bihar, due to his conviction in a politically motivated case, Agiaon had bypolls, in which Comrade Shivprakash Ranjan of CPIML has won. CPIML also contested independently from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, Koraput in Odisha and Bardhaman Purba in West Bengal.

CPIML welcomes the mandate of the people of the country. Our fight for democracy and the Constitution shall continue!