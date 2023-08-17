Pakistan: Labour Qaumi Movement — Organizing at the margins of the 21st century workforce

Whether it was the 2010 strike or the 2014 sit-in, organizational muscle, networks of solidarity, and a collective identity of workers long-denied dignity and justice proved instrumental. The 2010 strike facilitated the implementation of minimum wage directives, while the 2014 sit-in weakened the advance payment system that keeps brick kiln workers bonded to employers. Since then, these achievements and associated sacrifices have contributed to the historical memory of LQM, consolidating the bond between leadership and collective.

A less-noted yet equally important factor sustaining LQM’s efforts all these years has been the leadership skills honed by men like Lateef Ansari and Aslam Mairaj. Nothing captures this better than the shift in their relationship with the law. From not knowing anything about labour law or civil and political rights in 2003, and guided just by their instinctive perception of injustice, these leaders now personify their knowledge of the law in everyday praxis. Indeed, Faisalabad’s textile workers beyond the loom sector and outside the folds of the organization now often approach LQM in relation to their own struggles. Narrating a recent incident where LQM intervention enabled certain textile mill workers to secure their unpaid salaries from the factory administration, Mairaj recalls, “the labour law is on my fingertips now. This is very important since in my everyday encounters with the labour bureaucracy, I cannot come across as lacking the knowledge of the law.”

Thus, beyond the spectacular mobilizations, in routine encounters with employers and labour bureaucracy, the legal knowledge of the LQM leaders enables them to further leverage organizational muscle and negotiate a better deal. A better deal is really just the bare minimum legally required wage the workers are entitled to but will not get in the absence of LQM. Power looms do not hire workers for fixed monthly wages; they follow a piece-rate system, where the worker gets paid as much as the yarn they are able to transform into cloth through the loom. Hence, daily shifts run as much as 12-14 hours, and any days off result in foregone wages. The only respite is that the LQM’s presence now ensures that every year, the gazette minimum wages are implemented across the looms under their purview—a singular achievement not just in the power loom sector but across most of the textile sector nationwide.

In some bigger looms with larger workforces, LQM has also pursued unionization efforts led by Mairaj. They have registered a trade union federation with the provincial Industrial Relations Commission (IRC). Under the plant-based union model, Pakistan’s labour law allows trade unions to be formed at workplaces with more than 10 workers. Unions at the plant-level are represented at government forums (like IRC) by federations. Having his own Textiles, Power Looms, and Garments Workers Federation (TPLGWF) has enabled Mairaj “to not depend upon a few babas [old men, a reference to seniors set in their ways and not willing to engage with newcomers] in dealing with the provincial government on all matters pertaining to labour welfare.”

Similarly, labour law allows employers with more than five workers to register with the provincial Employees Social Security Institutions (ESSIs) which run a network of subsidized healthcare and education facilities. However, the spirit of the law remains unrealized in the face of widespread subcontracting and employers’ countering unionization efforts. “They show their relatives or henchmen as workers, and use them to register ‘pocket unions’,” Mairaj says. These are unions that work for the employer rather than employees. Widespread pocket unions (or absence of unions altogether in a subcontracted workforce) prevent loom workers from claiming their legal entitlements like social security or employee old-age benefits (EOBI).

Changing times and re-orientations

Despite these valiant efforts by the LQM and allies, there remains much to be desired when it comes to labour welfare on the ground and challenges persist at multiple scales. First, Pakistan’s macro-economic framework often pushes LQM to mobilize not just for workers but also for the protection of the loom industry overall. Moreover, technological advancements are creeping into firms slowly but steadily, threatening to render less valuable, at best, and irrelevant at worst, the skills of dozens of weavers, vendor men (shutter operators) and ‘masters’ (machine repair workers).

It is no surprise that the power looms sector has seen ups and downs that neatly map onto growth spurts and stagnation in the national economy. Since the 1980s, the neoliberal economic framework pursued globally has meant a race to the bottom for low-skilled workers. With production systems moving from the assembly line to ‘just-in-time’ models, and from nationally organized to globally disaggregated value chains, transnational capital has become even more mobile after breaking the postwar political and social shackles placed on it.

In Pakistan, most scholarly accounts document a considerable rise in urbanizing middle-class populations in the neoliberal era. One widely cited study by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) estimates the middle class as 18-35% (32.5-61.6 million) of the population. The upper echelons of this class are well integrated in global networks of capital and power. In fact, their higher purchasing power and consumptive habits have not only propelled but also shaped the character of national economic growth spurts. Growth has concentrated primarily in elite-centric service sectors, such as retail and wholesale trade, real estate, finance, media, telecommunication, private education and healthcare, whose share in national output and employment now exceeds the erstwhile productive bases of agriculture and industry. However, below these segments and above those still trapped in poverty, there is a sizeable population with enough disposable incomes to participate in low or middle tiers of garment markets.

If shopping malls, high-end commercial areas, and brand outlets dotting the Pakistani urban space embody the top tier of the clothing market, the low and middle tiers are integrated into large retail and wholesale bazaars (e.g. Karachi’s Jaama and Eidgah Cloth Markets, the bazaars around Faisalabad’s clocktower, Lahore’s Azam Cloth Market, etc.). In a nutshell, then, in the post-1980s neoliberalizing economy, the absolute rise in the number of urban middle class populations has meant more buyers than before, in both the top- and mid-to-low tiers of the clothing market.

While LQM-associated power looms cater primarily to the latter, they are not entirely removed from the former. “Many top lawn and cotton brands place big orders with power looms for production of raw fabric,” says Lateef Ansari. The disaggregated value chain means that stitching and designing happens at a workplace far removed from the loom, and the final product is sold at brand outlets or online, and increasingly exported to North America and the Gulf for burgeoning diaspora markets. Thus, even though the loom worker’s labour produces the most fundamental component of the final product, whether a lawn suit or a cotton kurta, it lies at the lower end of the value chain, leaving only a pittance in their hands while enabling savvy entrepreneurs and fashion designers to reap the highest shares of value.