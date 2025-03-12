Partido Lakas ng Masa (Party of the Labouring Masses, the Philippines): ‘Duterte must be put on trial in the ICC’

1. Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested at NAIA airport on March 11 upon the issuance of a warrant of arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Philippine National Police (PNP) served the warrant with Interpol representatives.

2. We consider his arrest a vindication and a step towards justice for the tens of thousands who were murdered during the so-called “war on drugs” by the Duterte administration. Duterte ordered the police and his supporters to undertake widespread killings of primarily young people suspected of drug peddling and using drugs.

3. Tokhang [the practice of police visiting the homes of suspected drug traffickers] became a dreadful word under his administration, a sinister mark for those who knock at one’s doors and kill in mayhem the people inside. Duterte’s war on drugs became a showcase of how infants, young girls and old persons were summarily killed during war on drugs operations.

4. Duterte is currently in police custody. We urge the Philippine authorities to immediately process his extradition to the ICC court in The Hague. The ICC relies on the Marcos government to facilitate his transfer.

5. In The Hague, Duterte has to undergo a trial where witnesses, victims and legal experts will present evidence. The prosecution should let the world know the extent of Duterte’s involvement in the killings and the proliferation of drugs in the country. It should set an example of how political dynasties use their positions to rule with violence and impunity.

6. If convicted, Duterte could face life imprisonment. Then he could serve his sentence in the Philippines (as a cooperating country) and not ICC detention centres.

6. The charge against Duterte is a “crime against humanity,” which involves specific crimes in the context of large-scale killings of civilians with impunity and without due process. The crimes are focused on killing innocent youth, older people, bystanders and other civilians caught in the process of the premeditated killings.

7. We all know that Duterte’s crimes were orchestrated and implemented by his government allies. They, too, should be charged by our own courts in the Philippines for the same offense.

8. We urge the Philippine authorities to continue cooperating with the ICC and extradite Duterte forthwith to The Hague. We do not support another deal that will entitle Duterte to favourable treatment if he remains in PNP custody. [Senator Christopher Lawrence] Bong [Tesoro] Go and his supporters’ efforts to put him in hospital immediately are reminiscent of the favourable treatment given to [former president] Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo when she was arrested for electoral sabotage (2011) and for plunder (2012).

9. Duterte’s departure for Hong Kong when news about the ICC arrest warrant circulated was most likely an act to flee the prosecution. However, his departure from Hong Kong might signal that China, although not an ICC member, does not want to be involved as it would aggravate its relations with current president, Bongbong Marcos Jr.

10. In the end, it is President Marcos Jr. who has to decide on the next steps to take to secure justice for the victims of Duterte's “war crimes”.