Partido Lakas ng Masa (The Philippines): Condemn the renewed US war of aggression against Iran

First published at Ang Masa Para sa Sosyalismo.

No to the Philippines being drawn into the U.S. war agenda against the interests of the Filipino people.

We strongly condemn the United States and Israel for once again undermining efforts toward a ceasefire and negotiated settlement with Iran. Their renewed military attacks constitute an illegal and immoral war of aggression that further destabilises an already volatile situation, and pushes the Middle East closer to a wider and more destructive conflict.

The latest escalation follows the collapse of negotiations over the implementation of the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), particularly disputes over the management of the Strait of Hormuz. Beneath this lies a deeper strategic struggle over control of one of the world’s most critical energy corridors. Tehran has long viewed Washington’s objective as weakening Iran’s strategic leverage over the Strait and consolidating an alternative shipping corridor through Omani waters and beyond Iran’s influence.

Trump’s rhetoric also shifted recently, declaration that the ceasefire was over, calling the Iranians “scum” and threatening to resume bombing to “finish the job.” Tehran also viewed the US-brokered Lebanese-Israeli agreement — which linked Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon to Hezbollah’s disarmament — as a violation of the terms of the MOU.

It was clear that the U.S. was preparing another round of war.

Rather than resolving the conflict, renewed military escalation will only deepen regional and global instability. Global oil markets remain fragile, and further disruption to energy supplies threatens to increase fuel prices, inflation, transport costs, food prices, and the overall cost of living worldwide. At a time when millions are already struggling with economic hardship, reckless US military intervention risks triggering a wider global economic and political crisis.

Countries such as the Philippines, which host US military troops, bases, and facilities, are placed at even greater risk. As Washington diverts military resources to West Asia while expanding its military build-up in the Asia-Pacific, the Philippines is increasingly being drawn into the US global war agenda — endless wars instead of peace.

This undermines national sovereignty and increases the danger that the Filipino people will be dragged into conflicts that threaten their interests.

The United States must immediately end its war of aggression against Iran, and return to genuine diplomacy and negotiations.

Governments internationally must act urgently to prevent further escalation and uphold peace based on respect for national sovereignty, the peaceful and political settlement of disputes, and the fundamental rights of all peoples.

PLM likewise demands that the Marcos Jr. administration pursue a genuinely independent foreign policy rather than subordinating Philippine interests to US strategic military objectives. The expanding US military presence and activities in the Philippines threaten national sovereignty, undermine regional peace, and expose the Filipino people to the dangers of an escalating confrontation among major powers.

Lasting peace cannot be achieved through bombs, sanctions, and military intimidation, but through justice, mutual respect and self-determination.

July 14, 2026