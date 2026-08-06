(Video) Kevin B. Anderson on ‘The Late Marx’s Revolutionary Roads’

First published at Verso Books.

Kevin B. Anderson sat down with Benjamin Crais to discuss his book The Late Marx's Revolutionary Roads, now available from Verso Books. The author of the acclaimed Marx at the Margins analyses the late Marx on Indigenous communism, gender, and anti-colonialism.

In his late writings, Marx went beyond the boundaries of capital and class in the Western European and North American contexts. Kevin Anderson carries out a systematic analysis of Marx’s Ethnological Notebooks and related texts on Russia, India, Ireland, Algeria, Latin America, and ancient Rome.

These texts, some of them only now being published, provide evidence for a change of perspective, away from Eurocentric worldviews or unilinear theories of development. As Anderson shows, the late Marx elaborated a truly global, multilinear theory of modern society and its revolutionary possibilities.

This interview was recorded at the Verso office in London during the Historical Materialism Conference, 2025.

