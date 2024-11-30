Partido Lakas ng Masa (The Philippines): On the escalating feud between the Marcos and Duterte clans

1. The feud between the two ruling dynasties in the country — the Marcos and Duterte dynasties — intensifies almost daily.

2. The skirmish between the two groups is reaching an eruption. They are now engaged in destabilization campaigns. For the Dutertes, it is now heading toward an impeachment plan against Vice-President Sara Duterte. For former President Rodrigo Duterte, there is an anticipation of an impending arrest, whether by the International Criminal Court or the country’s security forces.

3. In response, the Dutertes have stepped up their campaign of destabilizing the Marcos-Romualdez dynasty. Along with threats to kill the Marcoses — President Bongbong Marcos (BBM) and wife Liza Araneta — and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Sara Duterte’s team is attempting to mobilize “people's power”. Her father Rodrigo is now calling for military intervention, essentially a coup d’etat, against the “fractured government” of BBM.

4. The clash of these wicked dynasties will affect not only their families, minions, and supporters but also the millions of Filipino masses, who will be hit the hardest by these skirmishes. A destabilized situation will negatively impact the economy, government services, and any development plan for the country.

5. These dynasties do not bicker on the corruption issue as they are both corrupt. They do not bicker over criminality and government ineptness as they are both criminal and inept clans. These clans will fight to the death in pursuit of power, especially as they prepare for the upcoming 2025 election and the battle for the presidency in 2028.

6. Do not allow us to be used by any of these dynasties. We have nothing to gain from any of them. Every dynasty that has governed has enriched its clans while continuously oppressing the masses. While they prosper in office, we reel under perennial unemployment, low wages, commodity price rises, lack of housing and medical care, and other life-related torments.

7. The masses must act to defend and advance their rights and aim to form a government that will improve their condition because the masses will run it.

8. No support whatsoever to the two ruling dynasties. They are an obstacle to the development of the country and the people. We can only hope that they destroy each other. And in their place, a Government of the Masses that will defend and advance the interests of the masses will finally come to power.

Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM)

November 27, 2024